Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Triumph Gold Corp.    TIG   CA8968121043

TRIUMPH GOLD CORP.

(TIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received

12/30/2020 | 01:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Gold Corp., (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (the “Company”) announces that it is correcting its private placement completed in July 2020 to include an additional $137,000 in proceeds from subscriptions for 685,000 units (“Units”). Including the additional subscriptions, the total of the private placements announced July 17 and July 24 is 32,283,000 Units for proceeds of $6,747,000. Each Unit was comprised of one common share and one warrant of the Company. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of three years.

Proceeds are being used primarily for the Company’s exploration activities and for general working capital purposes. The additional securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months in accordance with applicable stock exchange requirements.

About Triumph Gold Corp.

Triumph Gold Corp. is a growth oriented Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with a district scale land package in mining friendly Yukon. The Company’s flagship Freegold Mountain project is located in the Dawson Range and is host to three NI 43-101 Mineral Deposits and covers an extensive section of the Big Creek Fault zone, a structure related to epithermal gold and silver mineralization as well as gold-rich porphyry copper mineralization. The Company, led by an experienced management team, is focused on creating value through the advancement of its strategic “gold first” exploration program. For more information, please visit our website www.triumphgoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed “John Anderson”
John Anderson, Executive Chairman

For further information please contact:
John Anderson, Executive Chairman
Triumph Gold Corp.
+1 (604) 218-7400
janderson@triumphgoldcorp.com
Nancy Massicotte
IR Pro Communications Inc.
(604)-507-3377
nancy@irprocommunications.com

Mars Investor Relations
(416) 275-9160
tig@marsinvestorrelations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the completion of due diligence and the results of exploration activities - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about TRIUMPH GOLD CORP.
01:28pTriumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received
GL
09/18TRIUMPH GOLD : Announces Completion of the 2020 Field Campaign at Freegold Mount..
AQ
09/17Triumph Gold Announces Completion of the 2020 Field Campaign at Freegold Mou..
GL
09/17TRIUMPH GOLD : Announces Completion of the 2020 Field Campaign at Freegold Mount..
AQ
07/28Triumph Gold Announces 2020 Exploration Program at Freegold Mountain Project,..
GL
07/27TRIUMPH GOLD : Announces completion of $3,000,000 private placement
AQ
07/20TRIUMPH GOLD : Announces completion of $3,319,600 private placement
AQ
06/29Triumph Gold Announces Board and Management Updates
GL
03/03Triumph Gold Announces Results from Rock Sampling and Trenching along the Ir..
GL
02/11TRIUMPH GOLD : Releases Updated Mineral Resource Estimates for Nucleus, Revenue ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -5,23 M -4,09 M -4,09 M
Net cash 2019 0,89 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,91x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 28,1 M 21,9 M 22,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart TRIUMPH GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Triumph Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John David Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rakesh Patel Chief Financial Officer
Marco Andres Strub Independent Director
Gregory B. Sparks Independent Director
Brian Bower Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIUMPH GOLD CORP.-8.89%22
BHP GROUP10.84%152 649
RIO TINTO PLC25.07%127 410
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.87%41 253
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.67.07%33 855
FRESNILLO PLC82.36%11 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ