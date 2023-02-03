Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Triumph Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGI   US8968181011

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.

(TGI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-03 pm EST
12.08 USD   -1.15%
02/03Triumph announces notice to warrant holders
PR
02/02Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
02/01Transcript : Triumph Group, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRIUMPH ANNOUNCES NOTICE TO WARRANT HOLDERS

02/03/2023 | 07:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1, 2022, Triumph Group, Inc. ("TRIUMPH") (NYSE:TGI) issued Warrants ("Warrants") to all holders of TRIUMPH common stock ("Common Stock") to purchase Common Stock pursuant to a Warrant Agreement (the "Warrant Agreement") dated as of December 19, 2022.

Each Warrant represents the right to purchase one share of Common Stock, subject to certain anti-dilution adjustments, at an exercise price of $12.35 per Warrant, subject to certain anti-dilution adjustments. Payment for shares of Common Stock on exercise of Warrants may be in (i) cash or (ii) under certain circumstances, with certain of TRIUMPH's debt securities, which are called "Designated Notes."

TRIUMPH, in compliance with section 8.04 of the Warrant Agreement, hereby notifies Warrant holders that effective March 6, 2023 (the "Effective Date"), TRIUMPH's 7.750% Senior Notes due August 15, 2025 shall be the only series of "Designated Notes" under the Warrant Agreement.  As a result of this designation, TRIUMPH's 7.750% Senior Notes due August 15, 2025 may continue to be used to pay the exercise price of the Warrants. However, upon the Effective Date, no other series of notes, including TRIUMPH's 8.875% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due June 1, 2024 or 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due September 15, 2024, will be accepted by TRIUMPH as payment of the exercise price of the Warrants.

About TRIUMPH

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-announces-notice-to-warrant-holders-301738797.html

SOURCE Triumph Group


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.
02/03Triumph announces notice to warrant holders
PR
02/02Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/01Transcript : Triumph Group, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2023
CI
02/01Triumph Group's Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings Falls, Net Sales Rise; Raises Outlook for F..
MT
02/01North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/01GUIDANCE: (TGI) TRIUMPH GROUP Expects Fiscal Year 2023 EPS Range $0.48 - $0.68
MT
02/01Earnings Flash (TGI) TRIUMPH GROUP Posts Q3 Revenue $328.9M, vs. Street Est of $308.1M
MT
02/01Earnings Flash (TGI) TRIUMPH GROUP Reports Q3 Adjusted EPS $0.12, vs. Street Est of $0...
MT
02/01Triumph Group : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/01Triumph reports third quarter fiscal 2023 results
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.
More recommendations