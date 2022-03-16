Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Triumph Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGI   US8968181011

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.

(TGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRIUMPH AWARDED POWER PACKS CONTRACT FOR 777 FREIGHTER CONVERSION FROM MAMMOTH FREIGHTERS

03/16/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERWYN, Pa. , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced that its Actuation Products & Services operating company was selected to supply Hydraulic Power Pack Units on Mammoth Freighters' 777 Freighter Conversion Program. Designed, qualified, and manufactured at its Clemmons, North Carolina facility, Triumph leveraged its extensive experience and large portfolio of products to offer a cost-effective solution that uniquely fulfills Mammoth's cargo door power generation needs.

"Triumph is well positioned to support Mammoth Freighters' mission of developing a line of energy-efficient and productive long range freight conversion aircrafts," said Scott Ledbetter, President of Triumph Actuation Products & Services.  "The demand for passenger-to-freighter modifications is at record levels, and Triumph's experience in producing the hydraulic power packs used in this type of conversion was a key factor in Mammoth selecting us as their hydraulic partner."

Triumph's Actuation Products & Services provides design, manufacturing and MRO services for products and systems including hydraulic pumps and motors, actuators, fuses, accumulators, valves and manifolds, and carrier launched aircraft holdback bars. Triumph Actuation Products & Services maintains a unique capability for systems engineering and integration, as well as hydromechanical and electronics in-house development. It also serves as the integration focal for Triumph, specializing in motion, control, and power systems for commercial, military and rotorcraft aircraft.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components, and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-awarded-power-packs-contract-for-777-freighter-conversion-from-mammoth-freighters-301504302.html

SOURCE Triumph Group


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.
12:52pTriumph awarded power packs contract for 777 freighter conversion from mammoth freighte..
PR
03/11TRIUMPH : ADOPTS TAX BENEFITS PRESERVATION PLAN TO PROTECT VALUABLE TAX ASSETS - Form 8-K
PU
03/11TRIUMPH GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to R..
AQ
03/11Triumph adopts tax benefits preservation plan to protect valuable tax assets
PR
02/22TRIUMPH : Investor Presentation February 2022
PU
02/15NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/14Triumph Group Shares Gain After Jefferies Upgrades to Buy From Hold, Raises Price Targe..
MT
02/14LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Fed comments increase rate hike worries
02/14ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Barclays, JPMorgan, Tyson, Under Armour, US Bancorp...
02/14Jefferies Upgrades Triumph Group to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $26 From $20
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.
More recommendations