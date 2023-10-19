Live Webcast scheduled for 8:30 AM ET on November 7, 2023

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) will release second quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings on November 7, 2023, and will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. ET. A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast.

What: TRIUMPH Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call



When: 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023



Where: http://www.triumphgroup.com



How: Go to the web site at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.



Archive: For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available two hours after the call and will remain available for 90 days.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, develops, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, subsystems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators through the aircraft lifecycle.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-to-webcast-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2024-earnings-conference-call-301962581.html

SOURCE Triumph Group