First Quarter FY'24
Earnings Conference Call
Daniel J. Crowley, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer James F. McCabe Jr., Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "project", "may", "will", "should", "could", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or outlooks. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements of expectations of or assumptions about strategic actions, objectives, expectations, intentions, aerospace market conditions, aircraft production rates, financial and operational performance, revenue and earnings growth and profitability and earnings results. These statements are based on the current projections, expectations and beliefs of TRIUMPH's management. These forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from any expected future results, performance or
achievements, including, but not limited to, competitive and cyclical factors relating to the aerospace industry, dependence on some of TRIUMPH's business from key
customers, requirements of capital, uncertainties relating to the integration of acquired businesses, general economic conditions affecting TRIUMPH's business segments, product liabilities in excess of insurance, technological developments, limited availability of raw materials or skilled personnel, changes in governmental regulation and oversight and international hostilities and terrorism. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements can be found in TRIUMPH's reports filed with the SEC, including in the risk factors described in TRIUMPH's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
POSITIVE IMPACTS TO TGI PLAN - PARIS AIRSHOW AND INDUSTRY
The Paris Airshow
- 1280 Commercial Transport Orders
- 970 aircraft for India
- IndiGo 500 aircraft (Airbus - A320 record order)
- Air India 470 aircraft (split order)
- TGI exhibited IP based product suite and conducted key meetings with both customers and suppliers:
- Launch partner deal for new engine controls processor
Commercial Transport Industry - 2023E
- Global revenues up 10% YoY, 4% off 2019
- Global demand (RPK's) up 28%, 12% off 2019
- Production is low relative to demand (+ Rates)
- Fleet average age increased 1.5 years since '19
- No new aircraft launches near term ( + Orders)
- Global capacity (ASK's) up 25%, 4% off 2019
Rates - 18 Planned Increases in TGI FY24
- Airbus
- A220
- A320
- A330
- A350
- Boeing
- 737
- 777
- 787
United States Defense Budget Increasing
- FY'23 $848B FY'24E $842 to $886B FY'25E $895B
- Current program stability
- Many emerging new programs across primes
Q1 FY'24 Takeaways
- 14% Organic sales growth…supports full year guidance
- Backlog up 10% in the quarter on a healthy mix of commercial and military demand
- On track to positive free cash flow for FY 24
- Continue to decrease leverage with warrant issue proceeds and bond conversions
- "Accelerating our Future" through new wins, technology, & re-investment
CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS
SALES BY ENDMARKET (Q1 FY24)
RELATIVE PROFIT ALLOCATION (Q1 FY24)
$0.3B
Non-Aviation, 4%
Non-Aviation
OEM
2%
Production,
28%
Military A/M
15%
Commercial OEM
36%
Commercial
A/M, 27%
Aftermarket,
Military68%
OEM 20%
14%
Organic Growth
1.6 : 1
Book to Bill Ratio
$1.7B
Backlog as of 6/30/23
STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH ACROSS DIVERSE CUSTOMER BASE
Q1 Book-to-Bill:1.6
Strong Q1 Bookings, Reduction in Past Due Backlog
Significant Diversity
Between Fixed Wing,
Rotorcraft, Commercial,
and Military
New Business Wins
Customer
Next Gen. Engine Actuators
GE
IP Based Insulation Partnership
VSE Aviation
Next Gen. Engine Auxiliary Gearbox
GE
F-15 EX Heat Exchanger
Boeing
CT7 & T700 Acc. Overhaul Agreement
ITP Aero
A330 Exhaust Nozzles Repair
Major U.S. Airline
Follow-on Business
Customer
AH-64 Thermal System
Boeing
RL10 Rocket Engine Gears
Aerojet Rocketdyne
F404 Engine Gearbox
GE
F-16
Hydraulic Motor
Eaton
T-53
Engine Fuel Controls
Transupport
A320 Nacelle Support & Repair
BBAM LLC
