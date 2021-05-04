Log in
Triumph Group to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call Live Webcast scheduled for 8:30 AM ET on May 20, 2021

05/04/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
BERWYN, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) will release fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings on May 20, 2021 and will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. ET. A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast.

What:

Triumph Group, Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call



When: 

8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 20, 2021



Where:

http://www.triumphgroup.com 



How:

Go to the web site at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.



Archive:

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available two hours after the call and will remain available for 90 days.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

 

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-group-to-webcast-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-earnings-conference-call-live-webcast-scheduled-for-830-am-et-on-may-20-2021-301283827.html

SOURCE Triumph Group


