Triumph : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation 02/04/2021 | 11:57am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Third Quarter FY'21 Earnings Conference Call Daniel J. Crowley, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer James F. McCabe Jr., Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "project", "may", "will", "should", "could", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or outlooks. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements of expectations of or assumptions about strategic actions, objectives, expectations, intentions, aerospace market conditions, aircraft production rates, financial and operational performance, revenue and earnings growth and profitability and earnings results. These statements are based on the current projections, expectations and beliefs of Triumph's management. These forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from any expected future results, performance or achievements, including, but not limited to, competitive and cyclical factors relating to the aerospace industry, dependence on some of Triumph's business from key customers, requirements of capital, uncertainties relating to the integration of acquired businesses, general economic conditions affecting Triumph's business segments, product liabilities in excess of insurance, technological developments, limited availability of raw materials or skilled personnel, changes in governmental regulation and oversight and international hostilities and terrorism. In addition to these factors, widespread health developments, including the recent global coronavirus (COVID-19) and the responses there to (such as voluntary and in some cases, mandatory quarantines, as well as shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social and other activities) could adversely and materially affect, among other things, the economic and financial markets and labor resources of the countries in which we operate, our manufacturing and supply chain operations, commercial operations and sales force, administrative personnel, third-party service providers, business partners and customers and the demand for our products, which could result in a material adverse effect on our business, financial conditions and results of operations. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors affecting us, see the risk factors described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors." Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed in any forward looking statements can be found in Triumph's reports filed with the SEC, including in the risk factors described in Triumph's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 2 Q3 FY'21 Takeaways Generating positive free cash flow

positive free cash flow Improving adjusted margins across both business units

Strategic exits on track

Pension actions and divestitures improve liquidity Hidden value of our diverse capabilities showing through TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 3 Our Vision As One Team, we enable the safety and prosperity of the world. Our Mission We partner with our customers to triumph over their hardest aerospace, defense and industrial challenges and to deliver value to our stakeholders. Our Values Integrity Continuous Improvement Teamwork Innovation Act with Velocity TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 4 Q3 FY'21 Results Drivers Systems & Support sales & backlog up 4% sequentially

Military sales up 33% YOY

Gross margins improving YOY driven by quality of backlog and revenue

Cost reductions on track with over $120M in savings in FY21

Exited Hawthorne, CA facility on schedule

$40M discretionary stock contribution to pension plan Performance Reinforces FY21 Directional Guidance TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 5 = MRO Service Aviation Industry Notes Q3 Bookings YoY Drop in Bookings Total Tickets Corporate Tickets Holiday Fluctuations TSA Throughput 7day ave. 2000 k 2020 2021 750k Stable Flights # Commercial Flights 104k/day 2020 2021 64.7k/day 5% Improvement Oil Prices Price / Barrel Brent Crude $50 Rising Utilization Utilization Hours TA SA 10.2 hrs 6.8 hrs. Stable Parked Fleets Parked Fleets RJ TA SA Stable Load Factor 79% 49% 2020 2021 5% Decrement COVID Cases COVID Cases - 7 day average Spain USA Global UK Italy 5th Wave in US Sources: Airlines for America, Cirium Ascend, Flight Radar 24 Stable - improvement expected with vaccine distribution TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 7 Core Business - TSS - Q3 TTS Total sales decreased 21% in the quarter on military sales increases of 37% YoY (56% of shipments) and commercial decreases of 51% YoY.

Military improvements across both rotorcraft and fixed wing programs including AH-64,CH-47,CH-53K,UH-60,V-22,F-18,C-17, E2D Military backlog remains stable and represents 55% of total backlog Boeing commercial is 13% and Airbus 10% of reportable backlog Boeing commercial contract extensions completed

Quarterly BTB fell in Q1, followed by strong recovery Q2 and Q3. Backlog stabilized and increased in Q3.

TSS pipeline value stands at $4.5B; $3.3B Military (73%) Positive signs of recovery TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 8 Growing Organically to Offset COVID-19 Impact Competitive Wins Customer BU CRJ Valves, Actuators, Heat Exchangers Skywest Airlines TSS Heat Transfer, Air Cycle Machine MRO Collins TSS V2500 Engine LRU MRO Pratt & Whitney TSS Engine Pressure Switch Assemblies Major Cargo Carrier TSS F-16DB-110 Pod Collins TSS T-7A Instrumentation Boeing TAS Follow-on Business Customer BU Boeing Commercial Actuation Boeing TSS F135 High Temp Engine Ducts Pratt & Whitney TAS CH-53K System Components Sikorsky TSS CH-47 HMA MRO Honeywell TSS AW139 Control Cables & Gearboxes AgustaWestland TSS F-15 Engine Fuel Oil Cooler U.S. Air Force TSS Partnerships Customer BU JV Executive Committee Approval AirFrance KLM TSS Backlog stabilized and rising Q/Q

Q3 Book-to-Bill > 1 Q3 New Wins > $400M TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 9 Recent Strategic Awards Boeing Commercial Contracts Clemmons & Valencia - Long-Term Component Agreements Extended existing Valencia contract across Boeing commercial platforms through 2025. Content includes Nose Gear Steering Actuator, Spoiler Actuators, and Door Snubbers.

Completed new long-term agreement in Clemmons on Landing Gear Selector and Cowl Actuator on 737 through 2025.

long-term agreement in Clemmons on Landing Gear Selector and Cowl Actuator on 737 through 2025. These awards, and additional anticipated Q4 commercial contracts, position TGI for return to profitable growth. CH-53K Systems Seattle - Sikorsky CH-53K Systems and Components Production Recently signed agreement to provide Triumph proprietary Main Rotor Damper, Blade Fold, and Rotor Brake Systems for first phases of initial production.

Initial award represents 6 aircraft plus spares through 2021 with anticipated LRIP contracts to follow this year.

US Marine Corp Program of Record remains at 200 aircraft.

Shipset content > $2M/vehicle (IP) Diversified MRO Awards Multiple Platforms and Customers UH-60 EMC-102 Upgrades

EMC-102 Upgrades US Army

CH-47 HMA & ECU Spares

HMA & ECU Spares Japanese MOD

F-18 Engine Fuel Pump MRO

Engine Fuel Pump MRO GE

V2500 Engine MRO

Turbine Systems & Support

CH-53E Hydraulic Oil Tank

Hydraulic Oil Tank Sikorsky

AH-64 EMC-102 Upgrades

EMC-102 Upgrades Australian Navy

Successful negotiations supported by significant IP TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 10 Consolidated Quarterly Results ($ in millions) FY'21 Q3 FY'21 Q2 FY'20 Q3 Net Sales $426 $482 $705 Operating (Loss) Income (35) 7 2 Operating Margin (8%) 2% 0% Adjusted Operating Income* $38 $21 $64 Adjusted Operating Margin 9% 4% 9% *See Appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliation Planned reductions from our portfolio transformation and sunsetting programs lead along with production rate reductions to the decrease in sales. Excluding non-cash impairment and loss on sale margins are up sequentially and consistent year over year. Adjusted Margins Improving Sequentially Through Product Mix and Cost Reduction TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 11 Systems & Support CH-53K King Stallion Highlights Expanding market share amid COVID by increasing our OE, Retrofit content and MRO services on military platforms such as CH-53K New Wins and Contract Renewals F-15 Engine Oil Cooler / F-16DB-110 POD

Engine Oil Cooler / F-16DB-110 POD CH-47 HMA MRO renewal and retrofit workscope

HMA MRO renewal and retrofit workscope Boeing Commercial Actuation LTA renewals

CRJ Competitive Component MRO (Heat Transfer) $400 $339 $80 GAAP Adjusted $264 $60 $57 $300 $254 $43 Operating Revenue $200 $40 $19 $30 Income $100 $20 $- $- Q3 Q2 Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 FY'21 FY'21 FY'20 FY'21 FY'21 FY'20 Financial Net sales increased 37% compared to Q3 on military platforms such as Boeing V-22 and E-2D

V-22 and E-2D Down 21% to prior year on aftermarket and production changes due to COVID: Aftermarket flat sequentially; down 28% to prior year Airbus and Boeing driving commercial OEM down 51% to prior year

Operating margin down $38M, $24M on impairment of rotable asset pool and $1M restructuring Excluding impairment and restructuring, operating margins were 16.6% and improved sequential operating income by $13M compared to $10M increase in sales

Operating expenses down 11% to prior year Military Expansion and Backlog providing tail winds through COVID TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 12 Aerospace Structures V-22 Osprey Highlights Final delivery of G550 Wing in December 2020

Completed Hawthorne, CA exit after 80 years

747 Program (Grand Prairie, TX) 12 consecutive months of 100% OTD and 99% quality rating

Increased V-22 spares sales

V-22 spares sales Executed P&W 10-year LTA with P&W (5-year FFP) on F-35 program

10-year LTA with P&W (5-year FFP) on F-35 program Interiors sites (Zacatecas & Spokane) passed AS9100 audits with zero findings $400 $369 $20 $18 $300 $162 $229 Operating $10 $4 $200 Revenue Income $0 $100 (Loss) ($3) $- ($10) Q3 Q2 Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 FY'21 FY'21 FY'20 FY'21 FY'21 FY'20 Financial Revenue and gross margin driven by planned completions on commercial programs combined with sustaining military production and spares

Continued operational execution (direct and indirect cost efficiencies) offset by commercial volume and divestiture declines

Enterprise-wide cost reductions continue to mitigate impact of lost volume/margin resulting from COVID-19 production rate changes

cost reductions continue to mitigate impact of lost volume/margin resulting from COVID-19 production rate changes Operating margin, adjusted for restructuring, consistent with prior year Successful Program Performance Across Military and Commerical Portfolio TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 13 Free Cash Flow Walk Consolidated ($ in millions) FY'21 Q3 YTD FY'21 Net loss $ (68) $ (377) Non-cash items: Depreciation & Amortization 22 73 Non-Cash Impairment (Intangibles & Rotables) 24 276 Interest Expense & Other 45 132 Amortization of Acquired Contracts (7) (35) Pension Income (10) (31) OPEB Income (2) (6) Income Tax Expense 1 2 Cash uses: Working Capital Change 68 (147) Interest Payments (27) (79) Capital Expenditures (6) (19) OPEB Payments (1) (2) Tax Payments, net (1) (2) Free Cash flow/(Use) $ 38 $ (215) Improved working capital usage over 1H as we adjust our supply chain to the lower demand Liquidated $10 million of customer advances in Q3; $30 million YTD G280 & B747-8 were break-even in Q3; used $50 million YTD Expected to use $70 - $75 million in FY'21 Facility exit driven restructuring costs were $4 million Q4 cash flow to be breakeven to modestly positive See Appendix for reconciliation of cash used in operations to free cash use Improving operations and working capital driving positive cash flow TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 14 Net Debt & Liquidity ($ in millions) FY'21 Q3 Cash $ (477)  Cash and Availability ~ $489M $700M 1st Lien Notes Due Aug 2024 700 $75M Receivable Securitization Facility - Finance Leases 20 2014 Senior Notes Due June 2022 300 2019 Senior Notes Due Sept 2024 525 2017 Senior Notes Due Aug 2025 500 Net Debt $ 1,568 Ample Liquidity and Continuing to Evaluate Opportunities to Enhance TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 15 Concluding Remarks Generating positive free cash flow

Improving adjusted margins across both business units

Strategic exits on track

Pension actions and divestitures improve liquidity Hidden value of our diverse capabilities showing through TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 16 Appendix TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 17 Top Programs in Backlog Systems & Support Aerospace Structures Airbus A320, A321 Boeing 767, Tanker Boeing V-22 Gulfstream G650 Boeing AH-64 Boeing V-22 Boeing 737 Boeing 787 Boeing 787 Airbus A350 Sikorsky UH60 Boeing 747 Boeing F/A-18 Boeing 777 Boeing CH-47 Northrop Grumman Global Hawk Bell Helicopter 429 Lockheed Martin F-35 Sikorsky CH53 Boeing 737 Represents 52% of Represents 87% of Systems & Support backlog of $1.25B Aerospace Structures backlog of $1.04B TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 18 Restructuring by Business Unit $ in Millions Q1 FY'21 Q2 FY'21 Q3 FY'21 YTD FY'21 Systems & Support $ 3 $ 3 $ 1 $ 7 Aerospace Structures 7 11 3 21 Corporate 6 - - 6 Total TGI * $ 15 $ 14 $ 4 $ 33 * difference due to rounding Cost reducing over time; Yielding full year benefits TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 19 Non-GAAP Disclosure Adjusted Operating Income is defined as GAAP Operating Income, less expenses/gains associated with the Company's transformation, such as restructuring expenses, gains/losses on divestitures, defined benefit plan gains/losses from curtailments, settlements, etc; impairments of goodwill and other assets. Management believes that this is useful in evaluating operating performance, but this measure should not be used in isolation. The following table reconciles our Operating income to Adjusted Operating income as noted above. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating (loss) income - GAAP $ (34,969 ) $ 1,661 $ (279,939 ) $ 98,209 Adjustments: Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net 45,273 60,019 46,020 55,190 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 252,382 - Impairment of rotable inventory 23,689 - 23,689 - Restructuring costs 4,071 4,744 32,747 13,490 Legal judgment gain, net - (3,857) - (9,257) Union incentives - 1,400 - 7,071 Adjusted operating income - non-GAAP $ 38,064 $ 63,967 $ 74,899 $ 164,703 Adjusted operating margin 8.9% 9.1% 5.3 % 7.5% TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 20 Non-GAAP Disclosure FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued) Cash provided by operations, is provided for consistency and comparability. We also use free cash flow as a key factor in planning for and consideration of strategic acquisitions and the repayment of debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating results presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash provided by operations to free cash flow. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 43,852 $ 49,881 $ (195,871 ) $ 39,288 Less: Capital expenditures (6,184) (10,255 ) (18,988 ) (27,250 ) Free cash flow (use) $ 37,668 $ 39,626 $ (214,859 ) $ 12,038 TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021 21 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Triumph Group Inc. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 16:56:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. 05:57a TRIUMPH : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation PU 05:19a TRIUMPH : Composite Systems, Inc. Facility PU 04:04a TRIUMPH : UBS Adjusts Triumph Group's Price Target to $14 From $13, Maintains Ne.. MT 01:55a TRIUMPH : Baird Upgrades Triumph Group to Outperform From Neutral; Price Target .. MT 02/03 TRIUMPH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result.. AQ 02/03 TRIUMPH GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta.. AQ 02/03 TRIUMPH : Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Fall; Full-Year 2021 Revenue Guidance Re.. MT 02/03 TRIUMPH GROUP : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 02/03 TRIUMPH : Earnings Flash (TGI) TRIUMPH GROUP Reports Q3 EPS $0.09, vs. Street Es.. MT 02/03 TRIUMPH GROUP : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results PR