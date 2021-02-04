Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Triumph Group, Inc.    TGI

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.

(TGI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/04 12:19:02 pm
13.67 USD   +1.79%
05:57aTRIUMPH : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
05:19aTRIUMPH : Composite Systems, Inc. Facility
PU
04:04aTRIUMPH : UBS Adjusts Triumph Group's Price Target to $14 From $13, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Triumph : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation

02/04/2021 | 11:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third Quarter FY'21 Earnings

Conference Call

Daniel J. Crowley, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer James F. McCabe Jr., Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "project", "may", "will", "should", "could", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or outlooks. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,

statements of expectations of or assumptions about strategic actions, objectives, expectations, intentions, aerospace market conditions, aircraft production rates, financial and operational performance, revenue and earnings growth and profitability and earnings results. These statements are based on the current projections, expectations and beliefs of Triumph's management. These forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from any expected future results, performance or achievements, including, but not limited to, competitive and cyclical factors relating to the aerospace industry, dependence on some of Triumph's business from key customers, requirements of capital, uncertainties relating to the integration of acquired businesses, general economic conditions affecting Triumph's business segments, product liabilities in excess of insurance, technological developments, limited availability of raw materials or skilled personnel, changes in governmental regulation and oversight and international hostilities and terrorism. In addition to these factors, widespread health developments, including the recent global coronavirus (COVID-19) and the responses there to (such as voluntary and in some cases, mandatory quarantines, as well as shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social and other activities) could adversely and materially affect, among other things, the economic and financial markets and labor resources of the countries in which we operate, our manufacturing and supply chain operations, commercial operations and sales force, administrative personnel, third-party service providers, business partners and customers and the demand for our products, which could result in a material adverse effect on our business, financial conditions and results of operations. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors affecting us, see the risk factors described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors." Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed in

any forward looking statements can be found in Triumph's reports filed with the SEC, including in the risk factors described in Triumph's Annual Report

on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

2

Q3 FY'21 Takeaways

  • Generating positive free cash flow
  • Improving adjusted margins across both business units
  • Strategic exits on track
  • Pension actions and divestitures improve liquidity

Hidden value of our diverse capabilities showing through

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

3

Our Vision

As One Team, we enable the safety and prosperity of the world.

Our Mission

We partner with our customers to triumph over their hardest aerospace, defense and industrial challenges and to deliver value to our stakeholders.

Our Values

Integrity

Continuous Improvement

Teamwork

Innovation

Act with Velocity

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

4

Q3 FY'21 Results Drivers

  • Systems & Support sales & backlog up 4% sequentially
  • Military sales up 33% YOY
  • Gross margins improving YOY driven by quality of backlog and revenue
  • Cost reductions on track with over $120M in savings in FY21
  • Exited Hawthorne, CA facility on schedule
  • $40M discretionary stock contribution to pension plan

Performance Reinforces FY21 Directional Guidance

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

5

= MRO Service

Aviation Industry Notes Q3

Bookings

YoY Drop in Bookings

Total Tickets

Corporate Tickets

Holiday Fluctuations

TSA Throughput

7day ave.

2000 k

2020

2021

750k

Stable

Flights

# Commercial Flights

104k/day

2020

2021

64.7k/day

5% Improvement

Oil Prices

Price / Barrel Brent Crude

$50

Rising

Utilization

Utilization Hours

TA

SA

10.2 hrs

6.8 hrs.

Stable

Parked Fleets

Parked Fleets

RJ

TA

SA

Stable

Load Factor

79%

49%

2020

2021

5% Decrement

COVID Cases

COVID Cases - 7 day average

Spain

USA

Global

UK

Italy

5th Wave in US

Sources: Airlines for America, Cirium Ascend, Flight Radar 24

Stable - improvement expected with vaccine distribution

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

7

Core Business - TSS - Q3

  • TTS Total sales decreased 21% in the quarter on military sales increases of 37% YoY (56% of shipments) and commercial decreases of 51% YoY.
    • Military improvements across both rotorcraft and fixed wing programs including AH-64,CH-47,CH-53K,UH-60,V-22,F-18,C-17, E2D
    • Military backlog remains stable and represents 55% of total backlog
    • Boeing commercial is 13% and Airbus 10% of reportable backlog
    • Boeing commercial contract extensions completed
  • Quarterly BTB fell in Q1, followed by strong recovery Q2 and Q3. Backlog stabilized and increased in Q3.
  • TSS pipeline value stands at $4.5B; $3.3B Military (73%)

Positive signs of recovery

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

8

Growing Organically to Offset COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Wins

Customer

BU

CRJ Valves, Actuators, Heat Exchangers

Skywest Airlines

TSS

Heat Transfer, Air Cycle Machine MRO

Collins

TSS

V2500 Engine LRU MRO

Pratt & Whitney

TSS

Engine Pressure Switch Assemblies

Major Cargo Carrier

TSS

F-16DB-110 Pod

Collins

TSS

T-7A Instrumentation

Boeing

TAS

Follow-on Business

Customer

BU

Boeing Commercial Actuation

Boeing

TSS

F135 High Temp Engine Ducts

Pratt & Whitney

TAS

CH-53K System Components

Sikorsky

TSS

CH-47 HMA MRO

Honeywell

TSS

AW139 Control Cables & Gearboxes

AgustaWestland

TSS

F-15 Engine Fuel Oil Cooler

U.S. Air Force

TSS

Partnerships

Customer

BU

JV Executive Committee Approval

AirFrance KLM

TSS

  • Backlog stabilized and rising Q/Q
  • Q3 Book-to-Bill > 1

Q3 New Wins > $400M

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

9

Recent Strategic Awards

Boeing Commercial Contracts

Clemmons & Valencia - Long-Term

Component Agreements

  • Extended existing Valencia contract across Boeing commercial platforms through 2025. Content includes Nose Gear Steering Actuator, Spoiler Actuators, and Door Snubbers.
  • Completed new long-term agreement in Clemmons on Landing Gear Selector and Cowl Actuator on 737 through 2025.
  • These awards, and additional anticipated Q4 commercial contracts, position TGI for return to profitable growth.

CH-53K Systems

Seattle - Sikorsky CH-53K Systems and

Components Production

  • Recently signed agreement to provide Triumph proprietary Main Rotor Damper, Blade Fold, and Rotor Brake Systems for first phases of initial production.
  • Initial award represents 6 aircraft plus spares through 2021 with anticipated LRIP contracts to follow this year.
  • US Marine Corp Program of Record remains at 200 aircraft.
  • Shipset content > $2M/vehicle (IP)

Diversified MRO Awards

Multiple Platforms and Customers

  • UH-60EMC-102 Upgrades
    • US Army
  • CH-47HMA & ECU Spares
    • Japanese MOD
  • F-18Engine Fuel Pump MRO
    • GE
  • V2500 Engine MRO
    • Turbine Systems & Support
  • CH-53EHydraulic Oil Tank
    • Sikorsky
  • AH-64EMC-102 Upgrades
    • Australian Navy

Successful negotiations supported by significant IP

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

10

Consolidated Quarterly Results

($ in millions)

FY'21 Q3

FY'21 Q2

FY'20 Q3

Net Sales

$426

$482

$705

Operating (Loss) Income

(35)

7

2

Operating Margin

(8%)

2%

0%

Adjusted Operating Income*

$38

$21

$64

Adjusted Operating Margin

9%

4%

9%

*See Appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliation

Planned reductions from our portfolio transformation and sunsetting programs lead along with production rate reductions to the decrease in sales.

Excluding non-cash impairment and loss on sale margins are up sequentially and consistent year over year.

Adjusted Margins Improving Sequentially Through Product Mix and Cost Reduction

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

11

Systems & Support

CH-53K King Stallion

Highlights

Expanding market share amid COVID by increasing our OE, Retrofit content and MRO services on military platforms such as CH-53K

New Wins and Contract Renewals

  • F-15Engine Oil Cooler / F-16DB-110 POD
  • CH-47HMA MRO renewal and retrofit workscope
  • Boeing Commercial Actuation LTA renewals
  • CRJ Competitive Component MRO (Heat Transfer)

$400

$339

$80

GAAP

Adjusted

$264

$60

$57

$300

$254

$43

Operating

Revenue

$200

$40

$19

$30

Income

$100

$20

$-

$-

Q3

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q2

Q3

FY'21

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'21

FY'20

Financial

  • Net sales increased 37% compared to Q3 on military platforms such as Boeing V-22 and E-2D
    • Down 21% to prior year on aftermarket and production changes due to COVID:
      • Aftermarket flat sequentially; down 28% to prior year
      • Airbus and Boeing driving commercial OEM down 51% to prior year
  • Operating margin down $38M, $24M on impairment of rotable asset pool and $1M restructuring
  • Excluding impairment and restructuring, operating margins were 16.6% and improved sequential operating income by $13M compared to $10M increase in sales
  • Operating expenses down 11% to prior year

Military Expansion and Backlog providing tail winds through COVID

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

12

Aerospace Structures

V-22 Osprey

Highlights

  • Final delivery of G550 Wing in December 2020
  • Completed Hawthorne, CA exit after 80 years
  • 747 Program (Grand Prairie, TX) 12 consecutive months of 100% OTD and 99% quality rating
  • Increased V-22 spares sales
  • Executed P&W 10-year LTA with P&W (5-year FFP) on F-35 program
  • Interiors sites (Zacatecas & Spokane) passed AS9100 audits with zero findings

$400

$369

$20

$18

$300

$162

$229

Operating

$10

$4

$200

Revenue

Income

$0

$100

(Loss)

($3)

$-

($10)

Q3

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q2

Q3

FY'21

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'21

FY'20

Financial

  • Revenue and gross margin driven by planned completions on commercial programs combined with sustaining military production and spares
  • Continued operational execution (direct and indirect cost efficiencies) offset by commercial volume and divestiture declines
  • Enterprise-widecost reductions continue to mitigate impact of lost volume/margin resulting from COVID-19 production rate changes
  • Operating margin, adjusted for restructuring, consistent with prior year

Successful Program Performance Across Military and Commerical Portfolio

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

13

Free Cash Flow Walk

Consolidated ($ in millions)

FY'21 Q3

YTD FY'21

Net loss

$

(68)

$

(377)

Non-cash items:

Depreciation & Amortization

22

73

Non-Cash Impairment (Intangibles & Rotables)

24

276

Interest Expense & Other

45

132

Amortization of Acquired Contracts

(7)

(35)

Pension Income

(10)

(31)

OPEB Income

(2)

(6)

Income Tax Expense

1

2

Cash uses:

Working Capital Change

68

(147)

Interest Payments

(27)

(79)

Capital Expenditures

(6)

(19)

OPEB Payments

(1)

(2)

Tax Payments, net

(1)

(2)

Free Cash flow/(Use)

$

38

$

(215)

Improved working capital usage over 1H as we adjust our supply chain to the lower demand

Liquidated $10 million of customer advances in Q3; $30 million YTD

G280 & B747-8 were break-even in Q3; used $50 million YTD

  • Expected to use $70 - $75 million in FY'21

Facility exit driven restructuring costs were $4 million

Q4 cash flow to be breakeven to modestly positive

See Appendix for reconciliation of cash used in operations to free cash use

Improving operations and working capital driving positive cash flow

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

14

Net Debt & Liquidity

($ in millions)

FY'21 Q3

Cash

$

(477)

Cash and Availability ~ $489M

$700M 1st Lien Notes Due Aug 2024

700

$75M Receivable Securitization Facility

-

Finance Leases

20

2014 Senior Notes Due June 2022

300

2019 Senior Notes Due Sept 2024

525

2017 Senior Notes Due Aug 2025

500

Net Debt

$

1,568

Ample Liquidity and Continuing to Evaluate Opportunities to Enhance

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

15

Concluding Remarks

  • Generating positive free cash flow
  • Improving adjusted margins across both business units
  • Strategic exits on track
  • Pension actions and divestitures improve liquidity

Hidden value of our diverse capabilities showing through

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

16

Appendix

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

17

Top Programs in Backlog

Systems & Support

Aerospace Structures

Airbus A320, A321

Boeing 767, Tanker

Boeing V-22

Gulfstream G650

Boeing AH-64

Boeing V-22

Boeing 737

Boeing 787

Boeing 787

Airbus A350

Sikorsky UH60

Boeing 747

Boeing F/A-18

Boeing 777

Boeing CH-47

Northrop Grumman Global Hawk

Bell Helicopter 429

Lockheed Martin F-35

Sikorsky CH53

Boeing 737

Represents 52% of

Represents 87% of

Systems & Support backlog of $1.25B

Aerospace Structures backlog of $1.04B

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

18

Restructuring by Business Unit

$ in Millions

Q1 FY'21

Q2 FY'21

Q3 FY'21

YTD FY'21

Systems & Support

$

3

$

3

$

1

$

7

Aerospace Structures

7

11

3

21

Corporate

6

-

-

6

Total TGI *

$

15

$

14

$

4

$

33

* difference due to rounding

Cost reducing over time; Yielding full year benefits

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

19

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Adjusted Operating Income is defined as GAAP Operating Income, less expenses/gains associated with the Company's transformation, such as restructuring expenses, gains/losses on divestitures, defined benefit plan gains/losses from curtailments, settlements, etc; impairments of goodwill and other assets. Management believes that this is useful in evaluating operating performance, but this measure should not be used in isolation. The following table reconciles our Operating income to Adjusted Operating income as noted above.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating (loss) income - GAAP

$

(34,969 )

$

1,661

$

(279,939 )

$

98,209

Adjustments:

Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net

45,273

60,019

46,020

55,190

Impairment of long-lived assets

-

-

252,382

-

Impairment of rotable inventory

23,689

-

23,689

-

Restructuring costs

4,071

4,744

32,747

13,490

Legal judgment gain, net

-

(3,857)

-

(9,257)

Union incentives

-

1,400

-

7,071

Adjusted operating income - non-GAAP

$

38,064

$

63,967

$

74,899

$

164,703

Adjusted operating margin

8.9%

9.1%

5.3 %

7.5%

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

20

Non-GAAP Disclosure

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Cash provided by operations, is provided for consistency and comparability. We also use free cash flow as a key factor in planning for and consideration of strategic acquisitions and the repayment of debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating results presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash provided by operations to free cash flow.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

43,852

$

49,881

$

(195,871 )

$

39,288

Less:

Capital expenditures

(6,184)

(10,255 )

(18,988 )

(27,250 )

Free cash flow (use)

$

37,668

$

39,626

$

(214,859 )

$

12,038

TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021

21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Triumph Group Inc. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 16:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.
05:57aTRIUMPH : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
05:19aTRIUMPH : Composite Systems, Inc. Facility
PU
04:04aTRIUMPH : UBS Adjusts Triumph Group's Price Target to $14 From $13, Maintains Ne..
MT
01:55aTRIUMPH : Baird Upgrades Triumph Group to Outperform From Neutral; Price Target ..
MT
02/03TRIUMPH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/03TRIUMPH GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/03TRIUMPH : Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Fall; Full-Year 2021 Revenue Guidance Re..
MT
02/03TRIUMPH GROUP : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03TRIUMPH : Earnings Flash (TGI) TRIUMPH GROUP Reports Q3 EPS $0.09, vs. Street Es..
MT
02/03TRIUMPH GROUP : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 866 M - -
Net income 2021 -340 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,87x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 700 M 700 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 9 989
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Triumph Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 13,45 $
Last Close Price 13,43 $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 0,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Joseph Crowley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nick Drazic Vice President-Operations
James Francis McCabe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tom Blakely Chief Technology Officer
Paul Bourgon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.-5.97%700
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.30%106 461
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.28%93 104
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.55%50 139
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.86%43 753
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.03%37 717
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ