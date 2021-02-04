Triumph : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation
02/04/2021 | 11:57am EST
Third Quarter FY'21 Earnings
Conference Call
Daniel J. Crowley, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer James F. McCabe Jr., Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "project", "may", "will", "should", "could", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or outlooks. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,
statements of expectations of or assumptions about strategic actions, objectives, expectations, intentions, aerospace market conditions, aircraft production rates, financial and operational performance, revenue and earnings growth and profitability and earnings results. These statements are based on the current projections, expectations and beliefs of Triumph's management. These forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from any expected future results, performance or achievements, including, but not limited to, competitive and cyclical factors relating to the aerospace industry, dependence on some of Triumph's business from key customers, requirements of capital, uncertainties relating to the integration of acquired businesses, general economic conditions affecting Triumph's business segments, product liabilities in excess of insurance, technological developments, limited availability of raw materials or skilled personnel, changes in governmental regulation and oversight and international hostilities and terrorism. In addition to these factors, widespread health developments, including the recent global coronavirus (COVID-19) and the responses there to (such as voluntary and in some cases, mandatory quarantines, as well as shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social and other activities) could adversely and materially affect, among other things, the economic and financial markets and labor resources of the countries in which we operate, our manufacturing and supply chain operations, commercial operations and sales force, administrative personnel, third-party service providers, business partners and customers and the demand for our products, which could result in a material adverse effect on our business, financial conditions and results of operations. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors affecting us, see the risk factors described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors." Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed in
any forward looking statements can be found in Triumph's reports filed with the SEC, including in the risk factors described in Triumph's Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
2
Q3 FY'21 Takeaways
Generating positive free cash flow
Improving adjusted marginsacross both business units
Strategic exitson track
Pension actions and divestituresimprove liquidity
Hidden value of our diverse capabilities showing through
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
3
Our Vision
As One Team, we enable the safety and prosperity of the world.
Our Mission
We partner with our customers to triumph over their hardest aerospace, defense and industrial challenges and to deliver value to our stakeholders.
Our Values
Integrity
Continuous Improvement
Teamwork
Innovation
Act with Velocity
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
4
Q3 FY'21 Results Drivers
Systems & Support sales & backlog up 4% sequentially
Military sales up 33% YOY
Gross margins improving YOY driven by quality of backlog and revenue
Cost reductions on track with over $120M in savings in FY21
Exited Hawthorne, CA facility on schedule
$40M discretionary stock contribution to pension plan
Performance Reinforces FY21 Directional Guidance
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
5
= MRO Service
Aviation Industry Notes Q3
Bookings
YoY Drop in Bookings
Total Tickets
Corporate Tickets
Holiday Fluctuations
TSA Throughput
7day ave.
2000 k
2020
2021
750k
Stable
Flights
# Commercial Flights
104k/day
2020
2021
64.7k/day
5% Improvement
Oil Prices
Price / Barrel Brent Crude
$50
Rising
Utilization
Utilization Hours
TA
SA
10.2 hrs
6.8 hrs.
Stable
Parked Fleets
Parked Fleets
RJ
TA
SA
Stable
Load Factor
79%
49%
2020
2021
5% Decrement
COVID Cases
COVID Cases - 7 day average
Spain
USA
Global
UK
Italy
5th Wave in US
Sources: Airlines for America, Cirium Ascend, Flight Radar 24
Stable - improvement expected with vaccine distribution
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
7
Core Business - TSS - Q3
TTS Total sales decreased 21% in the quarter on military sales increases of 37% YoY (56% of shipments) and commercial decreases of 51% YoY.
Military improvements across both rotorcraft and fixed wing programs including AH-64,CH-47,CH-53K,UH-60,V-22,F-18,C-17, E2D
Military backlog remains stable and represents 55% of total backlog
Boeing commercial is 13% and Airbus 10% of reportable backlog
Boeing commercial contract extensions completed
Quarterly BTB fell in Q1, followed by strong recovery Q2 and Q3. Backlog stabilized and increased in Q3.
TSS pipeline value stands at $4.5B; $3.3B Military (73%)
Positive signs of recovery
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
8
Growing Organically to Offset COVID-19 Impact
Competitive Wins
Customer
BU
CRJ Valves, Actuators, Heat Exchangers
Skywest Airlines
TSS
Heat Transfer, Air Cycle Machine MRO
Collins
TSS
V2500 Engine LRU MRO
Pratt & Whitney
TSS
Engine Pressure Switch Assemblies
Major Cargo Carrier
TSS
F-16DB-110 Pod
Collins
TSS
T-7A Instrumentation
Boeing
TAS
Follow-on Business
Customer
BU
Boeing Commercial Actuation
Boeing
TSS
F135 High Temp Engine Ducts
Pratt & Whitney
TAS
CH-53K System Components
Sikorsky
TSS
CH-47 HMA MRO
Honeywell
TSS
AW139 Control Cables & Gearboxes
AgustaWestland
TSS
F-15 Engine Fuel Oil Cooler
U.S. Air Force
TSS
Partnerships
Customer
BU
JV Executive Committee Approval
AirFrance KLM
TSS
Backlog stabilized and rising Q/Q
Q3 Book-to-Bill > 1
Q3 New Wins > $400M
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
9
Recent Strategic Awards
Boeing Commercial Contracts
Clemmons & Valencia - Long-Term
Component Agreements
Extended existing Valencia contract across Boeing commercial platforms through 2025. Content includes Nose Gear Steering Actuator, Spoiler Actuators, and Door Snubbers.
Completed new long-term agreement in Clemmons on Landing Gear Selector and Cowl Actuator on 737 through 2025.
These awards, and additional anticipated Q4 commercial contracts, position TGI for return to profitable growth.
CH-53K Systems
Seattle - Sikorsky CH-53K Systems and
Components Production
Recently signed agreement to provide Triumph proprietary Main Rotor Damper, Blade Fold, and Rotor Brake Systems for first phases of initial production.
Initial award represents 6 aircraft plus spares through 2021 with anticipated LRIP contracts to follow this year.
US Marine Corp Program of Record remains at 200 aircraft.
Shipset content > $2M/vehicle (IP)
Diversified MRO Awards
Multiple Platforms and Customers
UH-60EMC-102 Upgrades
US Army
CH-47HMA & ECU Spares
Japanese MOD
F-18Engine Fuel Pump MRO
GE
V2500 Engine MRO
Turbine Systems & Support
CH-53EHydraulic Oil Tank
Sikorsky
AH-64EMC-102 Upgrades
Australian Navy
Successful negotiations supported by significant IP
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
10
Consolidated Quarterly Results
($ in millions)
FY'21 Q3
FY'21 Q2
FY'20 Q3
Net Sales
$426
$482
$705
Operating (Loss) Income
(35)
7
2
Operating Margin
(8%)
2%
0%
Adjusted Operating Income*
$38
$21
$64
Adjusted Operating Margin
9%
4%
9%
*See Appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliation
Planned reductions from our portfolio transformation and sunsetting programs lead along with production rate reductions to the decrease in sales.
Excluding non-cash impairment and loss on sale margins are up sequentially and consistent year over year.
Adjusted Margins Improving Sequentially Through Product Mix and Cost Reduction
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
11
Systems & Support
CH-53K King Stallion
Highlights
Expanding market share amid COVID by increasing our OE, Retrofit content and MRO services on military platforms such as CH-53K
New Wins and Contract Renewals
F-15Engine Oil Cooler / F-16DB-110 POD
CH-47HMA MRO renewal and retrofit workscope
Boeing Commercial Actuation LTA renewals
CRJ Competitive Component MRO (Heat Transfer)
$400
$339
$80
GAAP
Adjusted
$264
$60
$57
$300
$254
$43
Operating
Revenue
$200
$40
$19
$30
Income
$100
$20
$-
$-
Q3
Q2
Q3
Q3
Q2
Q3
FY'21
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'21
FY'20
Financial
Net sales increased 37% compared to Q3 on military platforms such as Boeing V-22 and E-2D
Down 21% to prior year on aftermarket and production changes due to COVID:
Aftermarket flat sequentially; down 28% to prior year
Airbus and Boeing driving commercial OEM down 51% to prior year
Operating margin down $38M, $24M on impairment of rotable asset pool and $1M restructuring
Excluding impairment and restructuring, operating margins were 16.6% and improved sequential operating income by $13M compared to $10M increase in sales
Operating expenses down 11% to prior year
Military Expansion and Backlog providing tail winds through COVID
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
12
Aerospace Structures
V-22 Osprey
Highlights
Final delivery of G550 Wing in December 2020
Completed Hawthorne, CA exit after 80 years
747 Program (Grand Prairie, TX) 12 consecutive months of 100% OTD and 99% quality rating
Increased V-22 spares sales
Executed P&W 10-year LTA with P&W (5-year FFP) on F-35 program
Interiors sites (Zacatecas & Spokane) passed AS9100 audits with zero findings
$400
$369
$20
$18
$300
$162
$229
Operating
$10
$4
$200
Revenue
Income
$0
$100
(Loss)
($3)
$-
($10)
Q3
Q2
Q3
Q3
Q2
Q3
FY'21
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'21
FY'20
Financial
Revenue and gross margin driven by planned completions on commercial programs combined with sustaining military production and spares
Continued operational execution (direct and indirect cost efficiencies) offset by commercial volume and divestiture declines
Enterprise-widecost reductions continue to mitigate impact of lost volume/margin resulting from COVID-19 production rate changes
Operating margin, adjusted for restructuring, consistent with prior year
Successful Program Performance Across Military and Commerical Portfolio
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
13
Free Cash Flow Walk
Consolidated ($ in millions)
FY'21 Q3
YTD FY'21
Net loss
$
(68)
$
(377)
Non-cash items:
Depreciation & Amortization
22
73
Non-Cash Impairment (Intangibles & Rotables)
24
276
Interest Expense & Other
45
132
Amortization of Acquired Contracts
(7)
(35)
Pension Income
(10)
(31)
OPEB Income
(2)
(6)
Income Tax Expense
1
2
Cash uses:
Working Capital Change
68
(147)
Interest Payments
(27)
(79)
Capital Expenditures
(6)
(19)
OPEB Payments
(1)
(2)
Tax Payments, net
(1)
(2)
Free Cash flow/(Use)
$
38
$
(215)
Improved working capital usage over 1H as we adjust our supply chain to the lower demand
Liquidated $10 million of customer advances in Q3; $30 million YTD
G280 & B747-8 were break-even in Q3; used $50 million YTD
Expected to use $70 - $75 million in FY'21
Facility exit driven restructuring costs were $4 million
Q4 cash flow to be breakeven to modestly positive
See Appendix for reconciliation of cash used in operations to free cash use
Improving operations and working capital driving positive cash flow
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
14
Net Debt & Liquidity
($ in millions)
FY'21 Q3
Cash
$
(477)
Cash and Availability ~ $489M
$700M 1st Lien Notes Due Aug 2024
700
$75M Receivable Securitization Facility
-
Finance Leases
20
2014 Senior Notes Due June 2022
300
2019 Senior Notes Due Sept 2024
525
2017 Senior Notes Due Aug 2025
500
Net Debt
$
1,568
Ample Liquidity and Continuing to Evaluate Opportunities to Enhance
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
15
Concluding Remarks
Generating positive free cash flow
Improving adjusted margins across both business units
Strategic exits on track
Pension actions and divestitures improve liquidity
Hidden value of our diverse capabilities showing through
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
16
Appendix
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
17
Top Programs in Backlog
Systems & Support
Aerospace Structures
Airbus A320, A321
Boeing 767, Tanker
Boeing V-22
Gulfstream G650
Boeing AH-64
Boeing V-22
Boeing 737
Boeing 787
Boeing 787
Airbus A350
Sikorsky UH60
Boeing 747
Boeing F/A-18
Boeing 777
Boeing CH-47
Northrop Grumman Global Hawk
Bell Helicopter 429
Lockheed Martin F-35
Sikorsky CH53
Boeing 737
Represents 52% of
Represents 87% of
Systems & Support backlog of $1.25B
Aerospace Structures backlog of $1.04B
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
18
Restructuring by Business Unit
$ in Millions
Q1 FY'21
Q2 FY'21
Q3 FY'21
YTD FY'21
Systems & Support
$
3
$
3
$
1
$
7
Aerospace Structures
7
11
3
21
Corporate
6
-
-
6
Total TGI *
$
15
$
14
$
4
$
33
* difference due to rounding
Cost reducing over time; Yielding full year benefits
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
19
Non-GAAP Disclosure
Adjusted Operating Income is defined as GAAP Operating Income, less expenses/gains associated with the Company's transformation, such as restructuring expenses, gains/losses on divestitures, defined benefit plan gains/losses from curtailments, settlements, etc; impairments of goodwill and other assets. Management believes that this is useful in evaluating operating performance, but this measure should not be used in isolation. The following table reconciles our Operating income to Adjusted Operating income as noted above.
Cash provided by operations, is provided for consistency and comparability. We also use free cash flow as a key factor in planning for and consideration of strategic acquisitions and the repayment of debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating results presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash provided by operations to free cash flow.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
43,852
$
49,881
$
(195,871 )
$
39,288
Less:
Capital expenditures
(6,184)
(10,255 )
(18,988 )
(27,250 )
Free cash flow (use)
$
37,668
$
39,626
$
(214,859 )
$
12,038
TRIUMPH GROUP / Q3 FY'21 / FEBRUARY 3, 2021
21
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Triumph Group Inc. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 16:56:01 UTC.