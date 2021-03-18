Log in
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.

Triumph : Gets Boeing Contract to Maintain Ground Support Equipment

03/18/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
By Michael Dabaie

Triumph Group said its Triumph Systems & Support business in Wellington, Kansas, was awarded a contract with Boeing to maintain ground support equipment for the KC-46 program.

The work will be performed at Boeing's repair facility in Wichita, Kansas, Triumph said. Under the contract, Triumph will provide services for critical ground support equipment used for aircraft maintenance and operations through October 2023.

"Since 2004, our San Antonio team has serviced all Boeing GSE at the Port San Antonio location contributing to the teams that keep the commercial and military aircraft service ready," said Jim Berberet, president of Triumph Product Support. "We are pleased to expand our offering to support the KC-46 program to help keep the tanker mission ready."

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-21 1516ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.87% 258.52 Delayed Quote.23.14%
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. -4.21% 18.16 Delayed Quote.46.02%
