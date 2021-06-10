Triumph : TGI Annual Report 2021 06/10/2021 | 11:26am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Ready TRIUMPH GROUP 2021 Sustainability and Annual Report F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S (in millions, except per share data) Fiscal Year Ended March 31 2021 2020 2019 Net sales $ 1,870 $ 2,900 $ 3,365 Adjusted operating income 108 218 166 Adjusted net income (2) 137 115 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ (0.03) $ 2.69 $ 2.38 Cash flow from operations (173) 97 (174) Total assets $ 2,451 $ 2,980 $ 2,855 Total debt 1,958 1,808 1,489 Total equity (819) (781) (573) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION Operating (loss) income - GAAP $ (326) $ 58 $ (275) Loss on sale of assets & businesses 105 57 235 Forward losses - - 87 Restructuring 53 25 31 Legal judgment gain, net - (9) - Impairments 276 66 - Other - 21 87 Adjusted operating income* 108 218 166 Interest & other (171) (122) (115) Non-service defined benefit income 50 41 57 Less: Financing charges 15 3 1 Adjusted income before income taxes* 1 140 110 Income taxes (3) (6) 5 Tax effect of adjustments - 3 - Adjusted net income (2) 137 115 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ (8.55) $ (0.58) $ (6.58) Per share impact of adjustments 8.52 3.27 8.96 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ (0.03) $ 2.69 $ 2.38 Weighted average diluted shares 53.0 52.0 49.7 *Differences due to rounding a b o u t t r i u m p h Triumph Group, Inc. headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aircraft structures, components, accessories, and systems. The company serves a broad spectrum of the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. a b o u t t h i s r e p o r t The disclosures in this Sustainability and Annual Report are informed by the standards of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for the aerospace and defense industry. SASB is an independent, private sector standards-setting organization dedicated to improving the effectiveness and comparability of corporate disclosures on environmental, social and governance factors. Specifically, this report provides information on the following SASB sustainability disclosure topics, among others: ▶ BUSINESS ETHICS ▶ PRODUCT SAFETY ▶ DATA SECURITY TOTAL BACKLOG $ in billions $ SALES BY END MARKET Regional Jet .% .% Non-Aviation Business Jet % % % MilitaryCommercial ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME Aerospace Structures % % Systems & Support Ready to fly AFTER ONE OF THE TOUGHEST YEARS OUR INDUSTRY HAS EVER FACED, IT IS ENCOURAGING TO HAVE AN ABUNDANCE OF GOOD NEWS. TRIUMPH GROUP HAS EMERGED FROM FIVE YEARS OF ARDUOUS RESTRUCTURING AS A MUCH STRONGER AND MORE AGILE COMPANY. OUR MARKETS ARE POISED FOR GROWTH, AND WE ARE POSITIONED FAVORABLY AND SUSTAINABLY WITHIN THEM. OUR PEOPLE ARE SUPPORTED AND FOCUSED. OUR PROFITABILITY IS IMPROVING. UP IS WHERE WE ARE GOING. DECISIVELY, DECIDEDLY UP. T O O U R VA L U E D S T O C K H O L D E R S : AT TRIUMPH GROUP, we believe that supporting all our stakeholders to help ensure their sustainable success goes hand-in-hand with our mandate to deliver strong financial performance to our stockholders. To quote researcher and business author Jim Collins, we believe in the "Power of And" - meaning Triumph Group can be both a sound investment AND a good employer, member of our communities, supplier to our customers, and customer to our suppliers. To bring these goals into focus, we are pleased to present Triumph Group's first combined Sustainability and Annual Report. The combined report both highlights the ways Triumph measures and manages performance across each area and defines our goals to foster a more sustainable future for our team members and sites. Annual environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting helps ensure we remain on track to reflect the diversity of the communities where we live and work, operate responsibly, have effective governance and provide fulfilling careers to our employ- ees, all while creating value for our customers and investors. One important highlight from this year was the formation of Triumph's Diversity & Inclusion Steering Committee - a key step forward to help guide vital company-wide initiatives. I am pleased to share that we've made significant progress in advancing women and people of color on both Triumph's Board of Directors and at higher management levels. In concert with our Board, we are committed to further enhancing our business practices in key ESG areas that create benefits for all our stakeholders. We strongly believe that companies can be financially successful while operating responsibly and sustainably. RESILIENCE IN LEADING THROUGH THE PANDEMIC After more than a year of traumatic change, we are ready for and excited about the future. COVID-19 disrupted the world as we knew it. The wide-scale grounding of commercial flights was quickly followed by an unprecedented economic downturn that threatened the viability of many of our customers as well as Triumph. The pandemic brought our priorities into clear focus and Triumph was able to draw on its resilience to survive and become a stronger company. In fiscal year 2021, Triumph shifted its focus to managing through the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and addressing the resulting aerospace industry downturn. Triumph set the following three imperatives, which remained relevant throughout fiscal year 2021: KEEP OUR PEOPLE SAFE by Implementing Effective Safeguards KEEP OUR COMPANY SAFE by Preserving Liquidity COLLABORATE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS for Mutual Benefit 2 We implemented strict virus protocols aimed at protecting our people and keeping our factories operational and followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. Drawing upon our core value of acting with velocity, Triumph team members responded locally and company-wide with innovative solutions to limit the spread of the virus and deliver products and services to customers. We restricted travel and adjusted our capacity and staffing levels to reflect rapidly changing customer demand. Triumph produced and distributed over 10,000 masks to local medical facilities. We also contributed to COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts by supporting the fleets delivering vaccines and supplies to first responders. We quickly restructured our debt and equity financing arrangements and implemented several significant austerity actions to reduce our costs in fiscal year 2021 by approximately $100 million. We partnered with our customers virtually to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions. At the same time, we continued to work toward sustained excellence in our factories. During the fiscal year, we achieved "green" operational status at all our Aerospace Structures sites and steadily advanced our improvement efforts in our Systems and Support business. After over a year of unprecedented change, we are ready to continue our journey towards our future state. CONTINUING OUR STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION Despite the pandemic, Triumph made measurable progress in fiscal year 2021 on our strategic transformation. We continued to exit our large structures sites, including our Hawthorne, California facility, which produced Boeing 747 components. We are on track to exit our Grand Prairie, Texas plant, which has supported both Boeing 747 and 767 structures programs, and completed the transition of its Boeing 767 work to our Stuart, Florida site where new tooling and methods have enabled significant gains in quality and productivity. We also announced the sale of our composites factories in Milledgeville, Georgia and Rayong, Thailand and our large structures and composites site in Red Oak, Texas, having successfully transitioned the G280 and G650 wing structures programs back to IAI and Gulfstream, stemming further losses. All these actions are part of the planned Path to Value restructuring started in 2016. As we approach the end of our restructuring effort, we are now realizing the benefits of our efforts and significant portfolio risk reduction, which included the sale of 19 of our original 47 operating companies at competitive multiples of earnings, strengthening our balance sheet and DANIEL J. CROWLEY Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer allowing us to invest in our core systems and aftermarket solutions. Triumph's "say-do" ratio on our transformation plan remains favorable. Our commitment to operational excellence and financial stability brings us closer to our desired future state as a supplier of high-value systems and components and a trusted MRO partner with predictable, cash positive financial performance and sustainable growth that enhances stockholder value. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS In fiscal year 2021, Triumph had net sales of $1.87 billion driven by an increase in sales to the military end market by 25%, offset by declines across the commercial, business and regional end markets due to the pandemic. Earnings per share on an adjusted basis were ($0.03), and we used $198 million in free cash flow, primarily in our Structures business. After a difficult first half of the year, Triumph ended our third and fourth quarters with positive free cash flow despite significant declines in commercial demand. To conserve cash and improve margins going forward, we cut over $120 million in corporate and overhead expenses to match the size of our future business, repegged over $200 million of supplier purchase orders to reflect updated demands and regrettably reduced 3,200 positions. Following a decade of investment weighted towards our structures sites, we deployed over $25 million of capital to support long-term programs largely in our core Systems and Support operations. We also partnered with our customers to optimize product pricing reflecting the value of our solutions and intellectual property. OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENT A key element of Triumph's renewal has been the achievement of operational excellence across all our sites through the deployment of the Triumph Operating System (TOS). TOS enables us to standardize our Lean approaches and leverage a set of proven tools to drive continuous improvement. Since the launch of TOS in 2016, more than 600 employees have been trained as change agent leaders and deployed into high-performance teams who participated in more than 1,800 Lean events across our sites. As a result, sites and programs benefitted from efforts to eliminate waste, improve flow times and quality, and increase productivity. Our focus on planning and disciplined execution has enabled inventory turns to improve from 2.0 per year to 3.4 per year, excluding the impact of divestitures. As we move into the future, our more stable base of programs and operations will allow us to turn our attention to growth. To sustain our momentum coming out of the pandemic, we are raising the bar on our Lean transformation by setting three-year stretch goals, including double-digit improvement in cycle time, productivity, quality and growth. In fiscal year 2021, we re-energized our continuous improvement efforts with the launch of TOS 2.0 and a combined Integrated Supply Chain and Operations organization. Every Triumph team member will receive training and is expected to participate in at least 12 improvement events each year. UNCOVERING TRIUMPH'S HIDDEN VALUE Triumph is entering its next phase where we can shift our efforts from contraction and restructuring to growth, which we are doing sustainably. We're seeing environmentally beneficial trends across all we do - be it electrification of the aircraft, space exploration or infrastructure modernization. The hidden value in Triumph's diversified products and services, and our diverse workforce, is becoming more evident as we complete our transformation. With the global rollout of the vaccine, greater accessibility to testing and confidence in mitigation efforts, we anticipate a welcomed boost in commercial travel and demand for our products and services. We thank our Board, team members, customers, suppliers, and investors who supported us through the pandemic so that we could complete our turnaround and pivot to growth. By never losing sight of our goals, which included tough decisions to optimize our cost structure, and staying determined and resilient, Triumph is positioned as a stronger and better company today, one ready to take off. As we look towards fiscal year 2022, we are committed to creating value in a sustainable way - investing in our people and processes and improving our quality, productivity and agility by accelerating our Lean transformation. We expect to deliver profitable growth in our core Systems and Support business, grow the products and services we offer to enhance our value proposition and expand the customers we support - all while leading by example on ESG. For we measure success not only in the profits we make but also by enabling the safety and prosperity of the world and communities in which we live and work. DANIEL J. CROWLEY Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer 3 T H E T R A N S F O R M AT I O N J O U R N E Y C O N T I N U E S T R I U M P H B U S I N E S S U N I T S Ready for the future IMPLEMENTING THE ONE TRIUMPH operating philosophy sharpens the company's focus, leverages our scale, and equips us to improve performance and better meet customer commit- ments. The transformation ensures Triumph will continue to be a global aerospace leader. COMPLETED MANUFACTURING OF G280 PROGRAM and exited Tulsa, Oklahoma site. EXITED 747-8 PROGRAM SITE in Hawthorne, California.

747-8 PROGRAM SITE CONSOLIDATED PRODUCT SUPPORT INTERIORS BUSINESS by

closing our Atlanta, Georgia facility and relocating the work to our Hot Springs, Arkansas facility.

closing our Atlanta, Georgia facility and relocating the work to our Hot Springs, Arkansas facility. COMPLETED SALE OF Milledgeville, Georgia and Rayong, Thailand composites facilities and Red Oak, Texas structures facility.

Milledgeville, Georgia and Rayong, Thailand composites facilities and Red Oak, Texas structures facility. ANNOUNCED SALE AND CLOSURE OF the Spokane, Washington

interiors facility.

interiors facility. COMBINED SUPPLY CHAIN AND OPERATIONS ORGANIZATIONS

and streamlined the corporate Senior Leadership Team.

and streamlined the corporate Senior Leadership Team. REDUCED OPERATING COMPANIES FROM 9 TO 6: Actuation,

Products & Services; Geared Solutions; Mechanical Solutions; Product Support; Systems, Electronics and Controls; Aerospace Structures. FY16 HEADCOUNT 14,602 FY21 6,692 REVENUE/EMPLOYEE SQ. FT. (IN MILLIONS) $266K 14.5 $279K 6.5 REVENUE/SQ. FT. CASH (IN MILLIONS) $268 $21.0 $288 $589.9 LOCATIONS MILITARY % OF BACKLOG 74 19.2% 30 34% TRIUMPH SYSTEMS & SUPPORT (TSS) provides a full range of integrated solutions for aircraft manufacturers around the globe. We partner with key manufacturers to design and produce critical components, systems and subsystems required to help achieve superior performance and technological advantage. TSS provides proprietary design, development, and support of components, complex assemblies, and systems. We have invested in expanded capabilities that will maintain our critical role on major platforms into the future, manufacturing internally and externally designed components. TSS capabilities include hydraulic, mechanical and electromechanical actuation, power and control for landing gear, as well as a complete suite of aerospace gearbox solutions, heat exchange systems, and fuel management, such as full authority digital electronic controls (FADEC). TSS products and solutions are critical to major military platforms, including the UH-60,F-18,AH-64, F35, C130, CH-53K,CH-47,V-22; and large commercial platforms such as Bell 429, A320, B737, and B787. In fiscal year 2021, TSS continued its Triumph Operating System journey, launching High Performance Teams (HPTs) across the business to reach our breakthrough objectives and sustain our focus on execution, operational excellence, and delivery assurance. These HPTs are focused on operations, customer, and asset management initiatives to quickly resolve issues and mitigate risks internally and across our supply chain. TRIUMPH SYSTEMS & SUPPORT Triumph Systems & Support offers superior design, manufacture, and support of components and systems and sub-systems as well as full lifecycle solutions. AEROSPACE STRUCTURES' products include aircraft wings, wing boxes, fuselage panels, flight control surfaces, engine nacelles, wing spars and stringers, empennages, composite ducts and floor panels and acoustic and thermal insulation systems. Our capabilities include engineering detailed structural designs in metal and composites, manufacture of interior struc- tures, joining processes such as welding, autoclave bonding and conventional mechanical fasteners. Key accomplishments by the Aerospace Structures business unit during fiscal year 2021 include final wing delivery for the G280 program, on-time exit from the Hawthorne and Torrance, California 747 facilities, G650 program sale completion, successful AS9100 audits for Stuart, Florida; Zacatecas, Mexico; and Spokane, Washington sites with zero findings, final delivery of the G550 wing, increased V-22 spare sales and execution of a 10 year long-term agreement with Pratt & Whitney on the F135 program, "green" performance across all commercial and military pro- grams, completion of Spokane, Washington real estate sale and execution of agreement to divest Milledgeville, Georgia and Red Oak, Texas operations. In response to marketplace conditions related to the pandemic, Aerospace Structures also reduced its sales, general and administrative expenses by $21 million compared to the prior year. TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES Triumph Aerospace Structures offers design, manufacture and assembly of complex aircraft structures. 4 5 P R O D U C T S Ready to serve PRODUCT QUALITY AND SAFETY Our intentional focus on quality applies to everything we do across Triumph. It touches every employee, every function, and every site. We have shifted our focus from inspecting for quality (post production), to designing quality into our products at every Several of our customers also provide periodic product quality and safety performance scorecards either annually or more frequently. We incorporate that feedback and evaluate any differences that may arise between customer satisfaction ratings and our own internal assessments. RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION Research, development and innovation are critical to Triumph's growth and commercial success. While our product portfolio is largely defined by customer specifications, we also must strive to make our products more sustainable and cost efficient to gain competitive advantage. We partner with our customers to provide the technology and solutions that One example of a product innovation initiative that supports energy efficiency and weight reduction is our Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence, which has the potential to benefit many Triumph product lines. This rapidly advancing technology offers us the ability to design and produce parts that cost less, have shorter lead times, reduce total part count, and weigh less. Current areas of focus are hard to machine systems phase. Our corporate led product quality and safety organization establishes policies and programs to meet the standards, metrics and processes required to ensure that our products and services meet our customers' needs. Triumph complies with the following quality standards established for the industry: ISO9001 ;

AS/EN/JISQ 9100 (Aerospace Quality Management System ( QMS ));

(Aerospace Quality Management System ( )); AS/EN/JISQ 9110 (Aerospace Maintenance Organization QMS );

(Aerospace Maintenance Organization ); AS/EN/JISQ 9120 (Aerospace Distributors QMS ); and

(Aerospace Distributors ); and OTHER STANDARDS as required by customer, industry or local regulation. As part of our ongoing commitment to continual product quality and safety improvement, we are enhancing employee training for root cause analysis and corrective action, and we are building a common infrastructure to collect data and drive improvements. support their future success. To advance our innovation and technology effort, in July 2020, we appointed a Chief Technology Officer to oversee technical matters across the company, including both original equipment and aftermarket contracts. As we have transformed the way we do business, we are seeking to place greater emphasis on research and development and to increase our spending in support of innovation that will benefit the company and our customers. Innovation is embedded within our Annual Strategic Reviews (ASRs) across the organiza- tion. We evaluate each part of our business to identify where we should focus efforts and allocate resources in response to custom- ers' needs today, and future trends in the industry. Our Board reviews the ASR presentations and provides feedback regarding strategic direction and priorities. During the design process, our product development teams consider our clients' requirements for sustainability attributes such as energy efficiency, reduced weight, and avoiding chemicals of concern. We apply these principles globally even though actual, contractual or regulatory requirements may only apply in some regions around the world. components, casting replacements, and heat exchangers. Our efforts in additive manufacturing resulted in our first production part in fiscal year 2021. We anticipate having our second part used in a flight critical application ready for production in fiscal year 2022. Triumph has additive manufacturing capability in our Redmond, Washington site and a large network of aerospace approved additive manufacturing suppliers offering a wide range of build sizes and materials. HIGHLIGHT: TRIUMPH'S QUALITY FRAMEWORK Our quality framework focuses on reengineering our processes, to understand variation at each step and its impact on the system. Our quality focus encourages us to take PRIDE in all we do: Personal accountability Relentless pursuit of zero defects and waste elimination Integrity at all levels Delivering on commitments Excellence in daily execution of our responsibilities All of our sites are certified to the international Quality Management System standard for the Aviation, Space and Defense industry, AS9100. This standard includes requirements of the ISO 9001 quality management standard, in addition to industry- specific requirements; certification to AS9100 constitutesISO 9001 certification as well. We conduct AS9100 audits internally, as well as with the assistance of third-party auditors, to ensure that legal requirements and international standards are met. Many of our sites have special process capabilities inclusive of non-destructive testing (NDT), chemical processing, heat treat, material testing, non-conventional machining, and welding. We regularly audit these processes via internal review and active third-party oversight. Each special process is accredited and certified by the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP). Our special process maturity is recognized by NADCAP for over and above adherence to requirements and awarded merit program surveillance (18 - 24 months). Ensuring product safety is an integral part of our Quality Management System. Core elements of the Quality Management System that address product safety include: CAUSE ANALYSIS and corrective action.

and corrective action. PROGRAM SCORECARDS and performance assessment - on a monthly basis, we assess our own performance on aspects such as on-time delivery and defect count, and we assign red/yellow/ green ratings for each aspect.

and performance assessment - on a monthly basis, we assess our own performance on aspects such as on-time delivery and defect count, and we assign red/yellow/ green ratings for each aspect. REGULAR EMPLOYEE TRAINING.

GOALS AND METRICS to track progress. HIDDEN VALUE Triumph designs, builds, and supports the most critical parts on an aircraft that enable performance. While you may not be able to see our products from the exterior, our customers benefit from the hidden value our products provide. 6 7 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

