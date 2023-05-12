Advanced search
    TPIS3   BRTPISACNOR8

TRIUNFO PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.

(TPIS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:52:24 2023-05-11 pm EDT
3.540 BRL   +2.31%
Triunfo Participações E Investimentos S A : Apresentação de Resultados 1Q23
PU
Triunfo Participações e Investimentos S.A.(BOVESPA:TPIS3) dropped from Brazil Special Tag Along Stock Index
CI
Triunfo Participações e Investimentos S.A.(BOVESPA:TPIS3) dropped from Brazil Special Corporate Governance Stock Index
CI
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Triunfo Participações e Investimentos S A : Apresentação de Resultados 1Q23

05/12/2023 | 08:07am EDT
Earnings Presentation 1Q23/1Q22

Disclaimer

The financial information in this presentation is pro forma and consolidated in proportion to Triunfo's interest in each business, while the operating information reflects the entire businesses. The results of the period, compared to the accounting values do not change due to the consolidation method. The net revenue figures reported herein exclude construction revenue (adjusted net revenue) , except where stated otherwise. Results are compared with the same period last year, except where stated otherwise.

This presentation may include forward-looking statements based largely on our current expectations and projections of future events and financial trends that affect or may affect our business. Although we believe these estimates and forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, many important factors could significantly affect our operating results. Any forward-looking statements, according to the definition under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve diverse risks and uncertainties and there is no guarantee that these results will materialize.

Consolidated Performance

Adjusted Net Revenue and EBITDA

Adjusted Net Revenue - Pro Forma1 (R$ million)

Excluding construction revenue

50.0%

1.089

16.0%

726

181210

2021 Pro Forma

2022

1Q22

1Q23

Adjusted EBITDA

Net Revenue Breakdown

Excluding construction revenue

Energy

18%

1Q23

Toll Roads

82%

Adjusted EBITDA Breakdown

(R$ million)

39.0%

48.8%

Excluding holding

Energy

362

260

5784

2021 Proforma

2022

1Q22

1Q23

20%

1Q23

Toll Roads

80%

1- Excludes the year 2021 for Triunfo Econorte, considering that the Concession contract ended

Main Figures - 1Q23/1Q22

Main Figures (in R$ thousand)

1Q23

1Q22

Δ

Adjusted Net Revenue

210,031

181,046

16.0%

Toll Roads

173,039

150,479

15.0%

Energy

36,992

30,567

21.0%

Adjusted EBITDA*

84,477

56,784

48.8%

Toll Roads

73,085

47,750

53.1%

Energy

17,762

14,673

21.1%

Holding and Other

(6,370)

(5,639)

13.0%

Financial Result

(52,054)

(42,913)

21.3%

Toll Roads

(54,616)

(42,590)

28.2%

Energy

608

91

n/c

Holding and Other

1,954

(414)

n/c

Net Income (Loss)

(80,274)

(32,739)

145.2%

Toll Roads

(86,966)

(35,080)

147.9%

Energy

11,656

9,440

23.5%

Holding and Other

(4,964)

(7,099)

-30.1%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

40.2%

31.4%

8.9pp

Toll Roads

42.2%

31.7%

10.5pp

Energy

48.0%

48.0%

0.0pp

*Adjusted EBITDA excluding construction margin, non-recurring revenues (expenses), provision for maintenance, Remuneration for Financial Asset and Excess Tariff of Triunfo Concebra, and is calculated based on the consolidated Income Statement as per Triunfo's share in each business (Proportional Consolidation Income Statement).

Disclaimer

TPI - Triunfo Participações e Investimentos SA published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 12:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
