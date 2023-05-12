Triunfo Participações e Investimentos S A : Apresentação de Resultados 1Q23

Disclaimer

The financial information in this presentation is pro forma and consolidated in proportion to Triunfo's interest in each business, while the operating information reflects the entire businesses. The results of the period, compared to the accounting values do not change due to the consolidation method. The net revenue figures reported herein exclude construction revenue (adjusted net revenue) , except where stated otherwise. Results are compared with the same period last year, except where stated otherwise.

This presentation may include forward-looking statements based largely on our current expectations and projections of future events and financial trends that affect or may affect our business. Although we believe these estimates and forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, many important factors could significantly affect our operating results. Any forward-looking statements, according to the definition under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve diverse risks and uncertainties and there is no guarantee that these results will materialize.