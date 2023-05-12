Triunfo Participações e Investimentos S A : Apresentação de Resultados 1Q23
05/12/2023 | 08:07am EDT
Earnings Presentation 1Q23/1Q22
Disclaimer
The financial information in this presentation is pro forma and consolidated in proportion to Triunfo's interest in each business, while the operating information reflects the entire businesses. The results of the period, compared to the accounting values do not change due to the consolidation method. The net revenue figures reported herein exclude construction revenue (adjusted net revenue) , except where stated otherwise. Results are compared with the same period last year, except where stated otherwise.
This presentation may include forward-looking statements based largely on our current expectations and projections of future events and financial trends that affect or may affect our business. Although we believe these estimates and forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, many important factors could significantly affect our operating results. Any forward-looking statements, according to the definition under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve diverse risks and uncertainties and there is no guarantee that these results will materialize.
Consolidated Performance
Adjusted Net Revenue and EBITDA
Adjusted Net Revenue - Pro Forma1 (R$ million)
Excluding construction revenue
50.0%
1.089
16.0%
726
181210
2021 Pro Forma
2022
1Q22
1Q23
Adjusted EBITDA
Net Revenue Breakdown
Excluding construction revenue
Energy
18%
1Q23
Toll Roads
82%
Adjusted EBITDA Breakdown
(R$ million)
39.0%
48.8%
Excluding holding
Energy
362
260
5784
2021 Proforma
2022
1Q22
1Q23
20%
1Q23
Toll Roads
80%
1- Excludes the year 2021 for Triunfo Econorte, considering that the Concession contract ended
Main Figures - 1Q23/1Q22
Main Figures (in R$ thousand)
1Q23
1Q22
Δ
Adjusted Net Revenue
210,031
181,046
16.0%
Toll Roads
173,039
150,479
15.0%
Energy
36,992
30,567
21.0%
Adjusted EBITDA*
84,477
56,784
48.8%
Toll Roads
73,085
47,750
53.1%
Energy
17,762
14,673
21.1%
Holding and Other
(6,370)
(5,639)
13.0%
Financial Result
(52,054)
(42,913)
21.3%
Toll Roads
(54,616)
(42,590)
28.2%
Energy
608
91
n/c
Holding and Other
1,954
(414)
n/c
Net Income (Loss)
(80,274)
(32,739)
145.2%
Toll Roads
(86,966)
(35,080)
147.9%
Energy
11,656
9,440
23.5%
Holding and Other
(4,964)
(7,099)
-30.1%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
40.2%
31.4%
8.9pp
Toll Roads
42.2%
31.7%
10.5pp
Energy
48.0%
48.0%
0.0pp
*Adjusted EBITDA excluding construction margin, non-recurring revenues (expenses), provision for maintenance, Remuneration for Financial Asset and Excess Tariff of Triunfo Concebra, and is calculated based on the consolidated Income Statement as per Triunfo's share in each business (Proportional Consolidation Income Statement).
TPI - Triunfo Participações e Investimentos SA published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 12:06:02 UTC.