Assembleia pendente de aprovação

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - TPI - TRIUNFO PARTICIP. E INVEST. S.A. to be held on 04/26/2024

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

The absentee ballots and respective documentation will be considered effectively received by the Company if they are duly in order and comply with the above provisions, at least 7 days prior to the date of said meeting. In accordance with article 46 of Resolution 81 of 2022, the Company will inform shareholders if the documents received are adequate for their voting instructions to be considered valid or, if required, the procedures and deadlines for correction or re-submission.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders who choose to exercise their absentee voting right by sending their votes directly to the Company must send: (i) to Rua Olimpíadas, 205, cj. 143, 14º andar, Vila Olimpia, São Paulo/SP, Brasil, CEP 04551-000, to the care of the Investor Relations Officer; or by email tori@triunfo.com, the following documents:

(i) the hard copy of the absentee ballot related to the shareholders meeting, duly filled in, initialed in all pages and signed (signature via digital certificate is not allowed), and duly notarized; and

(ii) authenticated copy of the following documents:

For individuals:

- identification document with photograph and individual taxpayer number (CPF)

For legal entities:

- articles of incorporation or most recent bylaws and subsequent amendments (if any) or restated articles of organization and corporate documents attesting to the shareholder's legal representation; and

- identification document with photograph of legal representative.

For investment funds:

- most recent restated regulations of the fund;

- bylaws or articles of organization of its administrator or manager, as applicable, in accordance with the funds voting policy and the corporate documents attesting to representation powers; and - identification document with photograph of legal representative.

The following documents will be accepted as identification documents, provided they include photograph: Brazilian identity card (RG), foreigner identity card (RNE), driver's license (CNH), passport or membership documents of officially recognized professional associations.

Apart from the possibility of voting remotely by sending the absentee ballot directly to the Company, shareholders can submit instructions to complete absentee ballots to their service providers authorized to collect and transmit the instructions for completing the absentee ballots, namely:

(i) custody agents of shareholders, if shares are held in central depositaries; or

(ii) Itaú Corretora de Valores, as the financial institution engaged by the Company to provide bookkeeping services for securities, if the shares are not deposited in the central depositary, located at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, São Paulo, CEP 04538-132, telephone numbers 3003- 9285 (state capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 7209285 (other locations), e m a i l a t e n d i m e n t o e s c r i t u r a c a o @ i t a u - u n i b a n c o . c o m . b r and websitehttps://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia-digital

In accordance with resolution 81 of 2022, shareholders must submit the voting instructions to their custody agents at least 7 days prior to the meeting.

Shareholders must contact their custody agents and check the procedures established by them for issuing voting instructions through ballot, as well as the documents and information required by them.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

Shareholders who choose to exercise their absentee voting right by sending their votes directly to the Company must send: (i) to Rua Olimpíadas, 205, cj. 143, 14º andar, Vila Olimpia, São Paulo/SP, Brasil, CEP 04551-000., to the care of the Investor Relations Officer; or by email tori@triunfo.com

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Itaú Corretora de Valores, as the financial institution engaged by the Company to provide bookkeeping services for securities, if the shares are not deposited in the central depositary, located at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, São Paulo, CEP 04538-132, telephone numbers 3003- 9285 (capital cities and metropolitan regions) or 0800 7209285 (other locations), e m a i l a t e n d i m e n t o e s c r i t u r a c a o @ i t a u - u n i b a n c o . c o m . b r and websitehttps://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia-digital

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: TPIS3] 1. Take cognizance of the management accounts [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: TPIS3] 2. Analyze the Financial Statements for the 2023 financial year; [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: TPIS3] 3. Analyze Management Report [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: TPIS3] 4. Consider and vote on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: TPIS3] 5. Consider and vote on the proposed capital budget for 2024, in accordance with Article 196 of Federal Law 6,404, of December 15 of 1976 (Leis das S.A) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: TPIS3] 6. Decide on maintaining the functioning of the Companys Fiscal Council and establish their remuneration [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: TPIS3] Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates Conselho Fiscal Silmar Marques Palumbo (Efetivo) Paulo Roberto Franceschi (Efetivo)

Vanderlei Dominguez da Rosa (Efetivo) Moacir Gibur (Suplente) Fernando Luís Cichitte Castanho (Suplente) Ricardo Bertucci (Suplente) 7. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Conselho Fiscal [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 8. If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate? - [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: TPIS3] 9. Ratify the election of a member of the Board of Directors for the 2023/2025 biennium. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________