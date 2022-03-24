Triunfo Participações e Investimentos S A : Earnings Release 4Q21

2021 was a period of recovery for Brazilian economy. This process, supported by various economic incentives and supported by the successful vaccination campaign in the country, contributed to the robust growth of the national economy last year.

In a scenario of economic normalization, we were able to issue in 2021 the 5th issue of simple debentures in the amount of R$ 26.0 million maturing in 2 years, in addition to the 2nd issue of simple debentures of subsidiary BR Vias in the amount of R$ 89 million maturing in 8 years. Moreover, we have resumed bilateral negotiations to revalidate the effects of Out-of-Court Recovery (RE) with the creditors involved, and especially dissident creditors, that had been suspended in 2019 through a court decision. Thus, the effects of the financial agreements included in 2021 were recognized in the income statement, as a result of the settlements in the amount of R$ 93.8 million of debts of the Parent Company, Concer and Br Vias, which resulted in a negative goodwill of R$ 106.3 million.

Besides the more favorable economic scenario as compared to 2020, the Company remained committed to the continuous improvement of its governance and the enhancement of corporate management, which reinforce good market practices to the point of ensuring the sustainable growth of the business. In this sense, we implemented our risk management policy to reinforce that integrity and risk analysis in decision making are standards upheld by everyone at Triunfo Participações e Investimentos.

This focus on the company's risk management contributed to important advances in the highway segment, such as the judicial authorization for concessionaire Triunfo Transbrasiliana to start the duplication works of lots 01 and 03 of highway BR-153/SP concomitant to the economic and financial rebalancing of the toll tariff to R$7.70.

At Concer, the period initially agreed under the concession agreement would expire in February 2021. However, due to economic and financial imbalances and contractual breaches under the responsibility of the granting authority, especially those resulting from losses arising from Covid-19 pandemic and the default of the National Land Transportation Agency within the scope of the 12th Amendment to the concession agreement, Concer obtained, in February 2021, preliminary decisions that initially extended the concession term by 717 days as from February 28, 2021.

Additionally, on the same date, the preliminary injunction was granted recognizing the right to economic and financial rebalancing of the concession agreement due to losses occurred up to August 2020 resulting from Covid-19 pandemic. Concer remains discussing in court the additional rebalancing of both the 12th Amendment and Covid-19 losses after August 2020.

Triunfo Concebra, on the other hand, was qualified by means of a presidential decree, for the purpose of re-auctioning in November 2021. As a subsequent event, in February 2022, an amendment to the concession agreement was executed, which was still subject to the resolutive condition. In March 2022, the execution guarantee was filed with ANTT, thus implementing the resolutive condition of the amendment, which becomes fully valid. After the signing of the amendment several steps remain for the effective re-auctioning so that Triunfo Concebra will continue operating the road stretches up to the process completion, pursuant to the terms and conditions provided for in the amendment.

We also highlight the termination of Triunfo Econorte concession agreement in November 2021, a concessionaire that during its 24 years of operation maintained an uninterrupted operational, physical and logistical structure to offer a quality service to its users. In this sense, we highlight the judicial approval of the agreement between Triunfo Econorte and DER/PR, occurring in November 2021, aiming at replacing the intersection work at km 17+800m of BR-153/PR Highway through the continuity of the pre-hospital and mechanical emergency care services, for a period of 12 months.

2