Trivago N : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Interruption

trivago N.V.'s Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Interruption

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - November 2, 2022 - Due to a technical issue with the webcast platform, our Earnings Call Conference scheduled on November 2, 2022 was unfortunately interrupted. We apologize for the inconvenience and invite you to refer to the material published in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/.

About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel and accommodation search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals and apartments, while enabling our advertisers to grow their businesses by providing them with access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their search for accommodations and providing them with access to a deep supply of relevant information and prices.