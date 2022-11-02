Advanced search
    TRVG   US89686D1054

TRIVAGO N.V.

(TRVG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:47 2022-11-02 am EDT
1.185 USD   +13.94%
11/01Trivago N : Operating and Financial Review - Form 6-K
PU
11/01Trivago N : Q3 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
11/01Trivago N : Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter
PU
Trivago N : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Interruption

11/02/2022 | 10:25am EDT
trivago N.V.'s Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Interruption

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - November 2, 2022 - Due to a technical issue with the webcast platform, our Earnings Call Conference scheduled on November 2, 2022 was unfortunately interrupted. We apologize for the inconvenience and invite you to refer to the material published in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/.

About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel and accommodation search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals and apartments, while enabling our advertisers to grow their businesses by providing them with access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their search for accommodations and providing them with access to a deep supply of relevant information and prices.

Disclaimer

trivago NV published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 545 M 538 M 538 M
Net income 2022 -45,3 M -44,7 M -44,7 M
Net cash 2022 269 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 379 M 375 M 375 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 247
Free-Float 7,25%
