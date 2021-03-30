Trivago N.V. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders June 30, 2021 - 3:30 p.m. CEST (Form 6-K)
07/06/2021 | 06:32am EDT
trivago N.V.
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
June 30, 2021 - 3:30 p.m. CEST
Voting Results
Resolution
For
Against
Abstain
Adoption of the annual accounts over the financial year 2020
2,114,030,034
60,329
116,020
Appointment of the external auditor for the financial year 2021
2,114,085,789
66,226
54,368
Release of the managing directors from liability for the exercise of their duties during the financial year 2020
2,113,698,470
354,675
153,238
Release of the supervisory directors from liability for the exercise of their duties during the financial year 2020
2,113,690,471
354,643
161,269
Re-appointment of R. Dzielak as supervisory director for a period expiring at the end of the annual general meeting to be held in the year 2024
2,113,915,832
179,701
110,850
Appointment of E. Hart as supervisory director for a period expiring at the end of the annual general meeting to be held in the year 2024
2,113,945,096
172,923
88,364
Appointment of J. Breidenbach as supervisory director for a period expiring at the end of the annual general meeting to be held in the year 2024
2,113,934,373
183,667
88,343
Authorization of the management board to acquire shares in the Company's capital
2,113,877,626
221,583
107,174
Authorization of the management board to (i) issue and/or grant rights to subscribe for shares in the Company's capital and (ii) limit or exclude pre-emption rights in relation to an issuance of, or a granting of rights to subscribe for, such shares