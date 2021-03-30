Log in
    TRVG   US89686D1054

TRIVAGO N.V.

(TRVG)
Trivago N.V. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders June 30, 2021 - 3:30 p.m. CEST (Form 6-K)

07/06/2021 | 06:32am EDT
trivago N.V.
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
June 30, 2021 - 3:30 p.m. CEST

Voting Results
Resolution For Against Abstain
Adoption of the annual accounts over the financial year 2020 2,114,030,034 60,329 116,020
Appointment of the external auditor for the financial year 2021 2,114,085,789 66,226 54,368
Release of the managing directors from liability for the exercise of their duties during the financial year 2020 2,113,698,470 354,675 153,238
Release of the supervisory directors from liability for the exercise of their duties during the financial year 2020 2,113,690,471 354,643 161,269
Re-appointment of R. Dzielak as supervisory director for a period expiring at the end of the annual general meeting to be held in the year 2024 2,113,915,832 179,701 110,850
Appointment of E. Hart as supervisory director for a period expiring at the end of the annual general meeting to be held in the year 2024 2,113,945,096 172,923 88,364
Appointment of J. Breidenbach as supervisory director for a period expiring at the end of the annual general meeting to be held in the year 2024 2,113,934,373 183,667 88,343
Authorization of the management board to acquire shares in the Company's capital 2,113,877,626 221,583 107,174
Authorization of the management board to (i) issue and/or grant rights to subscribe for shares in the Company's capital and (ii) limit or exclude pre-emption rights in relation to an issuance of, or a granting of rights to subscribe for, such shares 2,108,972,748 5,097,465 136,170


Disclaimer

trivago NV published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
