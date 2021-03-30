Trivago N.V. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders June 30, 2021 - 3:30 p.m. CEST (Form 6-K)

Resolution For Against Abstain

Adoption of the annual accounts over the financial year 2020 2,114,030,034 60,329 116,020

Appointment of the external auditor for the financial year 2021 2,114,085,789 66,226 54,368

Release of the managing directors from liability for the exercise of their duties during the financial year 2020 2,113,698,470 354,675 153,238

Release of the supervisory directors from liability for the exercise of their duties during the financial year 2020 2,113,690,471 354,643 161,269

Re-appointment of R. Dzielak as supervisory director for a period expiring at the end of the annual general meeting to be held in the year 2024 2,113,915,832 179,701 110,850

Appointment of E. Hart as supervisory director for a period expiring at the end of the annual general meeting to be held in the year 2024 2,113,945,096 172,923 88,364

Appointment of J. Breidenbach as supervisory director for a period expiring at the end of the annual general meeting to be held in the year 2024 2,113,934,373 183,667 88,343

Authorization of the management board to acquire shares in the Company's capital 2,113,877,626 221,583 107,174