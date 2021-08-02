trivago N : Q2 2021 Earnings Transcript 08/02/2021 | 11:12am EDT Send by mail :

JULY 30, 2021 / 12:15PM, TRVG.OQ - Q2 2021 Trivago NV Earnings Call C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S Axel Hefer trivago N.V. - CEO, MD of Finance, Legal, International, Marketing, Product, People and Culture & Mgmt Board Member Matthias Tillmann trivago N.V. - MD, CFO & Mgmt Board Member C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S Alaxandar Wang Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Associate Brian Nicholas Fitzgerald Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst Dae K. Lee JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst James Lee Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division - MD of Americas Research & Senior Internet Sector Analyst Jason Boisvert Bazinet Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD, Global Head of EMT & Analyst Kevin Campbell Kopelman Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst Naved Ahmad Khan Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division - Analyst Ryan Michael Lister Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division - Associate Thomas Cauthorn White D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst P R E S E N T A T I O N Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the trivago Q2 Earnings Call 2021. I must advise you the call is being recorded today, Friday, the 30th of July 2021. We are pleased to be joined on the call today by Axel Hefer, trivago's CEO and Managing Director; and Matthias Tillmann, trivago's CFO and Managing Director. The following discussion, including responses to your questions, reflects management's views as of today, Friday, the 30th of July 2021, only. Trivago does not undertake any obligation to update or revise this information. As always, some of the statements made on today's call are forward-looking, typically preceded by words such as we expect, we believe, we anticipate or similar statements. Please refer to the Q2 2021 operating and financial review and the company's other filings with the SEC for information about factors, which would cause trivago's actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. You will find reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures discussed today in trivago's operating and financial review, which is posted on the company's IR website at ir.trivago.com. You are encouraged to periodically visit trivago's Investor Relations site for important content. Given the drastic and unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operating results in 2020, management believes that comparisons of 2021 results against those for the comparable period of 2019, allow for a better understanding of the progress of our recovery from the pandemic. Comparable 2020 results are included in our appendix for our presentation as well as in our financial and operating review filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the current report on Form 6-K filed on the 29th of July 2021. With that, let me turn the call over to Axel. Please go ahead, sir. Axel Hefer - trivago N.V. - CEO, MD of Finance, Legal, International, Marketing, Product, People and Culture & Mgmt Board Member Thank you, everyone, for joining us today for our Q2 2021 earnings call. I hope everyone is enjoying the summer and getting to travel a bit. After months of lockdown and almost full isolation at home, our teams have been very relieved when our life opened up and travel restarted. Since then, the sentiment of the company has improved a lot. The travel market has returned to some extent, and colleagues and family members have reunited. More recently, we have started to offer on-campus vaccination to our staff, who want one, to allow us to move towards our hybrid setup by end of the quarter. We are happy to take note that all the hard work that we have put into our product and marketing initiatives have shown positive results. In the U.K. we have launched a new version of our local travel product, offering inspiration for weekend activities. Our alternative JULY 30, 2021 / 12:15PM, TRVG.OQ - Q2 2021 Trivago NV Earnings Call revenue streams have gained momentum and a significant number of new customers have been signed up. Our collaborative approach with our advertisers has facilitated a rapid recovery of the auction across multiple markets. While we are enjoying this return to travel, we're also very realistic with the current situation. Vaccination levels are still too low in many countries and the fall is coming. We know that cases will increase again. New variants will emerge and restrictions might be reimposed to some extent. In either case, we are staying optimistic in this difficult time and see through the ups and downs, a sustainable recovery has started, and we will continue to make progress. With that, I now hand over to Matthias. Matthias Tillmann - trivago N.V. - MD, CFO & Mgmt Board Member Thank you, Axel, and good morning, everyone. A positive trend in April that we highlighted during our Q1 call continued throughout the second quarter. And in particular, in our segment Developed Europe, we have seen a lot of pent-up demand. Globally, our qualified referrals improved to 56% of 2019 levels compared to 33% in the first quarter and our referral revenue improved from 18% of 2019 levels in the first quarter to 42% in the second quarter. Our net loss also improved sequentially to EUR 3.3 million compared to a net loss of EUR 6.7 million in the first quarter, while our adjusted EBITDA turned positive to EUR 4.3 million from minus EUR 4.8 million in the first quarter, exceeding our guidance. In most of our core markets in Europe, travel demand started to recover in April. Qualified referrals in that segment were around 35% of 2019 levels in April, which improved to around 65% for the full quarter. In some European markets, qualified referrals even exceeded 2019 levels at the end of the quarter, for example, in Germany. With the increase in qualified referrals, we have seen a gradual improvement in our revenue per qualified referral as well. In particular, in Americas and Developed Europe, advertisers started to increase their bids following the increase in referrals and bookings. In our segment, rest of world, in particular in APAC, many markets still had to deal with shutdowns and travel restrictions. Hence, the recovery there was much more muted. Our return on advertising spend, or ROAS, continued to improve year over 2 years, however, less than in the first quarter as we ramped up our investments in brand marketing channels in many markets, in addition to performance marketing channels. Excluding advertising expenses, our operational expenses decreased 10% compared to the second quarter last year. The decline was less pronounced than in prior quarters as we started to lap our cost-saving initiatives that we announced last year in May. The main drivers for the decrease in costs are reduction in headcount and office-related savings. In G&A, costs slightly increased as the headcount and office-related savings were offset by a reduction of expected credit losses in the second quarter last year, which was a one-off decrease in expenses that did not repeat this quarter. In selling and marketing, the decrease was partly offset by an increase in TV production and related costs as we started to advertise on TV in multiple markets again. We remain well capitalized with a cash position of EUR 194 million at the end of the second quarter, which is stable compared to the beginning of the quarter. We mentioned the launch of an at-the-market equity program last quarter, but we have not utilized it so far, and we will remain opportunistic with this program. We are now in the middle of the peak summer travel season, and the significant increase in travel demand we have seen in the second quarter in most European countries continued in July. Having said that, the number of new COVID infections in some countries is rising very sharply again due to the new Delta variant, and the overall uncertainty remains high with changing rules and restrictions, either still in place or having been put in place on a short notice. Germany, for example, put Spain and the Netherlands on the list of high-risk countries last week, which means that travelers need to quarantine for 10 days when they come back. There are other examples. And whenever new restrictions are being introduced, we can observe a corresponding drop in traffic on our website. And on the other hand, a pickup in demand when restrictions are being lifted. Consequently, the volatility of our traffic remains at elevated levels. In the following, I will share a few more data points on trends in July. All metrics refer to the period from July 1 to July 16. In Developed Europe, qualified referrals were at approximately 80% of 2019 levels and revenue per qualified referral above 80%. I called out Germany already, where we have seen huge pent-up demand and qualified referrals continue to be above 2019 levels during the first 2 weeks in July. In Americas, qualified referrals year-over-2-year growth rates in the first half of July were similar to what we reported for the second quarter, while revenue per qualified referral improved slightly. In Rest of World, year-over-2-year qualified referral growth rates slightly improved in the first half of July, while revenue per qualified referral remained around 60% of 2019 levels. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies. JULY 30, 2021 / 12:15PM, TRVG.OQ - Q2 2021 Trivago NV Earnings Call In Australia, volumes dropped significantly again in July amid new travel restrictions. The situation remains also challenging in countries like India, Japan and Russia, which are normally amongst our largest market in that segment. On the other hand, we see positive trends in our Central Eastern European markets, where the performance is similar to what we observed in Developed Europe. That brings me to our guidance. We believe that travel demand seasonality might be even more centered around the summer months this year compared to our pre-pandemic historical seasonality. As we are increasing our brand marketing investments during this peak travel period, we expect our return on advertising spend to be lower in Q3 compared to Q2. And for the full year, we expect our adjusted EBITDA to be positive. With that, let's open the line for questions, please. Q U E S T I O N S A N D A N S W E R S Operator (Operator Instructions) And the first question comes from the line of Naved Khan from Truist Securities. Naved Ahmad Khan - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division - Analyst I think a quick question on just the outlook for August and September, which is June and July. You said, you expect demand to be not as strong as it was in June and July. I'm just wondering if the drops in traffic you're seeing, if the restriction comes up, if that resurfaces as a demand for like a local booking, or if the demand just simply disappears? How much of this is you've been cautious versus a real risk maybe in terms of booking trends for the next 2 months? Matthias Tillmann - trivago N.V. - MD, CFO & Mgmt Board Member Sure, Naved. Thanks a lot. So first of all, everything we say regarding future months and second half is obviously based on what we believe and see as of today, I think is reasonable. But there is, as I said, a lot of uncertainty in any predictions that we make as there continues to be high volatility. So meaning all these changes, particularly in Europe that are still happening have an impact. And we do see in some cases that whenever countries are put on restricted list or whatever that travel demand is dropping. And you cannot necessarily see an immediate shift right away, meaning people than book domestic instead. I think for that, it's too much noise and to say that. But overall, we do see a decrease when that happens as I said. So I mean, as we have seen new travel restrictions on short notice, that increases, obviously, the uncertainty for travelers. And let me give you 1 specific example. As I mentioned before, Germany announced last week that when you're coming back from Spain or the Netherlands, that you have to quarantine for 10 days, and you can shorten that actually to 5 days when you're negatively tested after 5 days. But when they announced that, we saw traffic in Spain dropping on our platform. which obviously was also a result of the increase in new infections in that country. So as we're approaching the end of summer travel period, we expect that the seasonal decline in traffic on our platform will be more pronounced than what we have seen historically pre-pandemic as people have to go through more hassle to do the actual travel. And we believe they will be less inclined to do so after the peak summer travel season. Naved Ahmad Khan - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division - Analyst Understood. And maybe just a follow-up on some of the commentary you provided in the past. So length of stay, are you continuing to see that being longer? And then also, when I look at the QR, the qualified referral volume for Europe and compare that to where it was in Americas, it was nicely above. And I'm wondering if that's a reflection of European demand now exceeding the Americas? Or is that just the allocation of your own ad dollars and that ultimately translated into these QR volumes? We mentioned that before. And that obviously is our biggest market in the segment Americas. And that was already the case in March, whereas beginning of April, pretty much all countries in Europe were still in lockdown. And then with more and more countries in Europe opening up and lifting restrictions and the outlook for summer became more positive, we have seen a steep increase in travel demand and activity. So then going into May, we saw that because of that increase in demand, Europe started to overtake Americas for us and our platform as a segment. And obviously, we had plans already before to invest into the recovery, as we also mentioned before. And with seeing that positive trend, we were more confident to do it and to do it at the more aggressive levels maybe that we anticipated. And then you reinforce what you see, in particular, on the brand side, where we invested according to our plan. So yes, I would say it's a combination, but first driven by the pickup in demand that we saw in most European markets. On your second question, length of stay, so it has slightly increased in our segments, Americas and Developed Europe compared to 2019. Average booking value has also increased in both segments, but not as much. But I think there are a lot of mix effects in there, most notably destination and trip-type shifts. And it is hard to predict how this could look like in a post-pandemic world. In the end, I believe supply and pricing will be relevant once travel has normalized, and there I do not expect tectonic shifts. It will be interesting to see how people change their travel behavior outside the peak summer travel season. I mean that's something to be seen. And I don't know, a topic has came up with more flexible work conditions. It could be that people travel more frequently and combine it with work. But again, I think it's too early to see a meaningful shift there yet. Operator And the next question comes from the line of Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo. Brian Nicholas Fitzgerald - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst I wanted to ask a little bit about something on local activities because they're kind of so relevant in kind of COVID operations and with the release of the new U.K. version. Wondering if you could talk a little bit about how you may be able to get consumers to come back to trivago after the initial lodging booking, either when they are closer to travel dates, or in destination, or choosing activities while there? And then what level of cross-seller penetration are you seeing now in terms of activities. And where do you want that to get to longer term? Axel Hefer - trivago N.V. - CEO, MD of Finance, Legal, International, Marketing, Product, People and Culture & Mgmt Board Member Thanks for the question. So I think, first of all, it's important to say that we are -- and we've just launched. Yes, so we have limited insight. But strategically and also from a user value proposition, we think the product is very exciting because it allows you, A: in the local travel product to have more reasons to travel. So what are the reasons to travel statically to go to a certain place, but then also looking forward, what are time-sensitive reasons to travel, what are certain concepts, exhibitions, et cetera, at a certain destination that are very good reasons to travel to a certain place at a certain point in time. And with our local travel product, we want to inspire travel as well as generate the booking. And so that's why we think it's a very important feature. But you can also use the same feature without even traveling. And there, from a user value proposition, but also for us, the big benefit is obviously that you can use the product a lot more often. It is basically relevant every week. To be fair, I mean, we don't have a complete catalog of activities yet. It is basically relevant every week. To be fair, I mean, we don't have a complete catalog of activities yet. 