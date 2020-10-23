Log in
TRIVAGO N.V.

(TRVG)
trivago N.V.'s Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Scheduled for November 2, 2020; Webcast Scheduled for November 3, 2020

10/23/2020 | 09:00am EDT


DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – October 23, 2020 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter for the period ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, November 2, 2020 after market close. On the next day, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:15 PM CET / 8:15 AM EST. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel and accommodation search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals and apartments, while enabling our advertisers to grow their businesses by providing them with access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their search for accommodations and providing them with access to a deep supply of relevant information and prices.

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 301 M 356 M 356 M
Net income 2020 -252 M -299 M -299 M
Net cash 2020 168 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 434 M 512 M 514 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 247
Free-Float 7,39%
