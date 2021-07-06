Log in
trivago N : 2021 AGM Minutes

07/06/2021 | 06:34am EDT
MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TRIVAGO N.V.

JUNE 30, 2021

Minutes of the annual general meeting of shareholders of trivago N.V., a limited liability company (naamloze vennootschap) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands, having its corporate seat at Amsterdam, the Netherlands (the "Company"), held on June 30, 2021 at 15:30 CEST at the Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, the Netherlands (the "Meeting").

The Meeting was chaired by Anja Honnefelder, General Counsel at trivago.

The chairman opened the Meeting and noted that the Meeting had been convened in accordance with U.S. law, Dutch law and the Company's articles of association.

At the meeting, 24,125,503 class A shares and 209,008,088 class B shares in the Company's capital were represented, constituting approximately 72% of the Company's issued share capital.

The chairman noted that the attendees did not have questions or comments on any of the agenda items for the Meeting and, based on the voting instructions provided to the Company's civil law notary, P.C.S. van der Bijl of NautaDutilh N.V., concluded that all voting items on the agenda for the Meeting had passed.

The Meeting was closed.

/s/ A. Honnefelder

A. Honnefelder

82041388 M 32318697 / 3

Disclaimer

trivago NV published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
