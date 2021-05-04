Log in
    TRVG   US89686D1054

TRIVAGO N.V.

(TRVG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/03 04:00:00 pm
3.54 USD   -1.12%
04:38aTRIVAGO N  : Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenue Declines
MT
04:15aTRIVAGO N  : Explanatory note
PU
03:53aTRIVAGO N  : Operating and Financial Review
PU
trivago N : EXPLANATORY NOTE

05/04/2021 | 04:15am EDT
EXPLANATORY NOTE
On May 3, 2021, trivago N.V. (the 'Company') entered into an equity distribution agreement (the 'Distribution Agreement') with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC ('Morgan Stanley') pursuant to which the Company may issue, offer and sell American Depositary Shares ('ADSs'), representing its Class A shares, having an aggregate sale price of up to $75,000,000, over a period of time and from time to time through Morgan Stanley as the Company's sales agent. The ADSs will be offered by means of ordinary brokers' transactions through the facilities of the NASDAQ Global Select Market, or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, by privately negotiated transactions (including block sales), or by any other methods permitted by applicable law, as agreed between the Company and its sales agent, Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley is not required to sell any specific dollar amount of ADSs but will use its commercially reasonable efforts, as the Company's agent and subject to the terms of the Distribution Agreement, to sell the ADSs offered as the Company instructs. Any ADSs that may be sold pursuant to the Distribution Agreement will be issued pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-255378), as supplemented by the prospectus supplement dated May 3, 2021 relating to the sale of the ADSs.
A copy of the Distribution Agreement is attached as Exhibit 1.1. The foregoing description of the Distribution Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit.



INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE
Exhibits 1.1 and 5.1 to this Report on Form 6-K shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the registration statements on Form F-3 (Registration Number 333-255378) and Form S-8 (Registration Number 333-215164) of trivago N.V. and to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is filed, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.


Disclaimer

trivago NV published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 08:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 328 M 394 M 394 M
Net income 2021 -13,4 M -16,1 M -16,1 M
Net cash 2021 207 M 249 M 249 M
P/E ratio 2021 -71,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 047 M 1 263 M 1 258 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 834
Free-Float 7,37%
Chart TRIVAGO N.V.
Duration : Period :
trivago N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIVAGO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,08 €
Last Close Price 2,94 €
Spread / Highest target 2,91%
Spread / Average Target -29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Axel Hefer CEO, MD-Legal, Marketing, Marketplace & People
Matthias Mauritz Tillmann CFO, MD-Finance & Creative Production
Peter M. Kern Chairman-Supervisory Board
James A. Carter MD, Chief Technology & Product Officer
Frédéric Gabriel Mazzella Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIVAGO N.V.46.28%1 263
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.73%763 088
NETFLIX, INC.-5.04%227 674
PROSUS N.V.2.12%175 041
AIRBNB, INC.14.52%105 051
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.39%101 922
