trivago N : EXPLANATORY NOTE

EXPLANATORY NOTE

On May 3, 2021, trivago N.V. (the 'Company') entered into an equity distribution agreement (the 'Distribution Agreement') with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC ('Morgan Stanley') pursuant to which the Company may issue, offer and sell American Depositary Shares ('ADSs'), representing its Class A shares, having an aggregate sale price of up to $75,000,000, over a period of time and from time to time through Morgan Stanley as the Company's sales agent. The ADSs will be offered by means of ordinary brokers' transactions through the facilities of the NASDAQ Global Select Market, or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, by privately negotiated transactions (including block sales), or by any other methods permitted by applicable law, as agreed between the Company and its sales agent, Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley is not required to sell any specific dollar amount of ADSs but will use its commercially reasonable efforts, as the Company's agent and subject to the terms of the Distribution Agreement, to sell the ADSs offered as the Company instructs. Any ADSs that may be sold pursuant to the Distribution Agreement will be issued pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-255378), as supplemented by the prospectus supplement dated May 3, 2021 relating to the sale of the ADSs.

A copy of the Distribution Agreement is attached as Exhibit 1.1. The foregoing description of the Distribution Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit.













INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE

Exhibits 1.1 and 5.1 to this Report on Form 6-K shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the registration statements on Form F-3 (Registration Number 333-255378) and Form S-8 (Registration Number 333-215164) of trivago N.V. and to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is filed, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.







