Triveni Engineering & Industries : INVESTOR BRIEF Q1 FY 23

The Board of Directors have approved the expansion programme to set up two new dual feedstock (sugarcane derived and grain) distilleries with an aggregate capacity of 450 KLPD at Rani Nangal and Sabitgarh, U.P., subject to receipt of necessary statutory clearances, raising total distillation capacity to 1110 KLPD at an aggregate cost of about

Power Transmission Business order booking in Q1 FY 23 reported an impressive growth of 41.5% over the corresponding period last year. We expect this strong growth trend to sustain in the coming quarters, which would boost revenue growth for FY 23 and FY 24.

gearboxes and a leading player in water and wastewater management business, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended Jun 30, 2022 (Q1 FY 23). The Company has prepared the financial results based on the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and as in the past, has been publishing and analyzing results on a consolidated basis.

The total debt on a standalone basis as on June 30, 2022 is ₹ 1541.53 crore as against ₹ 1503.74 crore as on March 31, 2022. It comprises term loans of ₹ 386.09 crore, almost all such loans are with interest subvention or at subsidized interest rate. Higher debt level as on June 30, 2022 is owing to faster sugarcane price payment. There are no outstanding cane dues as on June 30, 2022 as against ₹ 213.48 crore as on March 31, 2022 and ₹ 272.65 crore as on June 30, 2021. On a consolidated basis, the total debt is at ₹ 1617.68 crore as on June 30, 2022 as against ₹ 1567.96 crore as on March 31, 2022. It comprises term loans of ₹ 462.24 crore.

completed by October 2022 as communicated earlier. For the upcoming sugar season, with increase in cane area by 3% this year, better crop health, more focused crop surveillance plan and a good forecast of monsoon, we expect increase in yield and production and hence cane availability and consequently higher crush for the Company.

On the engineering side, we believe both our Power Transmission and Water businesses are well placed for the long-term. In Power Transmission business, we believe the growth in domestic economy along with Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India campaign) will drive capex across end user industries. This coupled with the Company's strategy and plan to increase its global footprint will lead to growth at an accelerated pace in the coming years. In the Water business, the growing water scarcity is catalysing new opportunities in the areas of recycle, reuse and Zero Liquid discharge. We believe that the disruption caused by the pandemic has largely been over and normalcy in business environment is returning which will lead to floating of tenders for new projects as well as finalization of earlier tenders. With its leadership position and robust financials, Triveni is equipped to capitalize on these increased opportunities."

4