Triveni Engineering & Industries : Investors PresentationMay 2022

2
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Integrated and diversified conglomerate in areas of sugar and engineering
Located strategically in sugarcane-rich western and central belt of Uttar Pradesh
One of India's leading sugar manufacturers
Efficient, sustainable and complete water/wastewater treatment solutions provider, across the water cycle
Dominant market player in the engineered-to-order turbo gearbox industry
3
LOCATION
7 Sugar units
3 Distillery units
~10,000
MLD
Water & Wastewater treated through Triveni projects
|
61000
|
104.5
|
Tonnes per day Sugarcane
|
Mega Watt
|
crushing capacity
|
Power Co-generation
520*
Kilo Liter Per Day (KLPD)
Alcohol/Distillery capacity
~ ` 7,522
Crore
Market Capitalization
>10,500
PTB installations across the world
32.2%
Free Float
Note: Market Capitalization and Free Float as on Mar 31, 2022
*The Company has enhanced operations at Sabitgarh from 160 KLPD to 200 KLPD
PAN INDIA FOOTPRINT
~198K
Hectare Area under Sugarcane
300K+
Farmer Network
61000
Tonnes per day crushing capacity
TRIVENI SUGAR & DISTILLERY
UNITS
TRIV ENI WATER PROJECTS
TRIVENI POWER TRANSMISSION
5
