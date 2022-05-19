Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532356   INE256C01024

TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(532356)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-17
317.50 INR   +13.49%
Triveni Engineering & Industries : Investors PresentationMay 2022

05/19/2022
Investor Presentation

Q4/ FY 22

May 2022

AGENDA

ABOUT THE COMPANY

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVER THE YEARS

PERFORMANCE REVIEW 4Q/FY 22

ABOUT OUR BUSINESSES

2

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Integrated and diversified conglomerate in areas of sugar and engineering

Located strategically in sugarcane-rich western and central belt of Uttar Pradesh

One of India's leading sugar manufacturers

Efficient, sustainable and complete water/wastewater treatment solutions provider, across the water cycle

Dominant market player in the engineered-to-order turbo gearbox industry

3

TRIVENI AT A GLANCE

LOCATION

7 Sugar units

3 Distillery units

~10,000

MLD

Water & Wastewater treated through Triveni projects

61000

104.5

Tonnes per day Sugarcane

Mega Watt

crushing capacity

Power Co-generation

520*

Kilo Liter Per Day (KLPD)

Alcohol/Distillery capacity

~ ` 7,522

Crore

Market Capitalization

>10,500

PTB installations across the world

32.2%

Free Float

Note: Market Capitalization and Free Float as on Mar 31, 2022

*The Company has enhanced operations at Sabitgarh from 160 KLPD to 200 KLPD

4

PAN INDIA FOOTPRINT

~198K

Hectare Area under Sugarcane

300K+

Farmer Network

61000

Tonnes per day crushing capacity

TRIVENI SUGAR & DISTILLERY

UNITS

TRIV ENI WATER PROJECTS

TRIVENI POWER TRANSMISSION

5

Disclaimer

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
