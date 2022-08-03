Triveni Engineering & Industries : Revenue from Operations (Net of excise duty) Q1 FY 23 at ` 1225.67 crore 03 Aug 2022

The Board of Directors have approved the expansion programme to set up two new dual feedstock (sugarcane derived and grain) distilleries with an aggregate capacity of 450 KLPD at Rani Nangal and Sabitgarh, U.P., subject to receipt of necessary statutory clearances, raising total distillation capacity to 1110 KLPD at an aggregate cost of about

Power Transmission Business order booking in Q1 FY 23 reported an impressive growth of 41.5% over the corresponding period last year. We expect this strong growth trend to sustain in the coming quarters, which would boost revenue growth for FY 23 and FY 24.

In respect of distillery operations, higher realisations along with commissioning of additional capacity in Q1 FY 23 resulting in higher sales volumes, have contributed to the increase in profitability by 44.3% on a

gearboxes and a leading player in water and wastewater management business, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended Jun 30, 2022 (Q1 FY 23). The Company has prepared the financial results based on the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and as in the past, has been publishing and analyzing results on a consolidated basis.

Overall average cost of funds is at 5.07% during Q1 FY 23 as against 5.27% in the corresponding period of previous year.

The total debt on a standalone basis as on June 30, 2022 is ₹ 1541.53 crore as against ₹ 1503.74 crore as on March 31, 2022. It comprises term loans of ₹ 386.09 crore, almost all such loans are with interest subvention or at subsidized interest rate. Higher debt level as on June 30, 2022 is owing to faster sugarcane price payment. There are no outstanding cane dues as on June 30, 2022 as against ₹ 213.48 crore as on March 31, 2022 and ₹ 272.65 crore as on June 30, 2021. On a consolidated basis, the total debt is at ₹ 1617.68 crore as on June 30, 2022 as against ₹ 1567.96 crore as on March 31, 2022. It comprises term loans of ₹ 462.24 crore.

of monsoon, we expect increase in yield and production and hence cane availability and consequently

higher crush for the Company.

On the engineering side, we believe both our Power Transmission and Water businesses are well placed for the long-term. In Power Transmission business, we believe the growth in domestic economy along with Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India campaign) will drive capex across end user industries. This coupled with the Company's strategy and plan to increase its global footprint will lead to growth at an accelerated pace in the coming years. In the Water business, the growing water scarcity is catalysing new opportunities in the areas of recycle, reuse and Zero Liquid discharge. We believe that the disruption caused by the pandemic has largely been over and normalcy in business environment is returning which will lead to floating of tenders for new projects as well as finalization of earlier tenders. With its leadership position and robust financials, Triveni is equipped to capitalize on these increased opportunities."

About Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited

Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited (TEIL) is a diversified industrial conglomerate having core competencies in the areas of sugar and engineering. The Company is one of the largest integrated sugar manufacturers in India and amongst the leading players in its engineering businesses comprising Power Transmission business and Water & Wastewater treatment solutions. TEIL currently has seven sugar mills in operation at Khatauli, Deoband, Sabitgarh, (all in western Uttar Pradesh), Chandanpur, Rani Nangal and Milak Narayanpur (all in central Uttar Pradesh) and Ramkola (eastern Uttar Pradesh). While the Company's Power Transmission (Gears) manufacturing facility is located at Mysuru, the Water & Wastewater treatment business is located at Noida. The Company currently operates 6 co- generation power plants located across five sugar units, with 104.5 MW grid connected co-generation capacity.

The Company has four state-of-the-art distilleries spread across Muzaffarnagar (MZN), Sabitgarh (SBT) and Milak Narayanpur (MNP) with 660 KLPD current capacity. High-quality Ethanol is manufactured at SBT distillery. The distillery at MNP is a multi-feed distillery while MZN houses two distilleries with the latest being a grain-based distillery. MZN, existing facility of 200 KLPD, also boasts of flexible product manufacturing capability - Ethanol, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), Rectified Spirit (RS) and Denatured Spirit (SDS) The Company also manufactures Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL) at this distillery. The grain-based distillery manufactures superior quality ENA as well as Ethanol with broken/damaged rice as a feedstock that can be supplied to IMFL manufacturers, and can be utilised for captive consumption.

The Company produces premium quality multi-grade crystal sugar, raw (as per the market/export requirements), refined and pharmaceutical sugar. All of the Sugar units are FSSC 22000 certified. The sugar is supplied not only to household consumers but also to bulk consumers. The Company has supply chain relationship with leading multinational beverage, food & FMCG companies, pharmaceutical companies and leading confectionery producers. It also has a strong presence in branded sugar market through its brand "Shagun".

The Company is a dominant market player in the engineered-to-order turbo gearbox manufacturer in India. The Power Transmission business has 3 different business segments - Gears, Defence, Built to Print. It delivers robust and reliable Gears solutions which cover a range of applications and industries to meet the ever-changing operating conditions and customers' requirements. The Company has become a dominant supplier to all major OEMs in the country, offering solutions to all industrial segments including Oil and Gas as per AGMA, API-613 and API-677 standards. It remains the market leader in high-speed Gears and Gearboxes up to 70 MW capacity and speed of 70,000 rpm. The major product portfolio includes steam turbines, gas turbines and compressor gearboxes under the High-Power High- Speed segment. In the Low-Speed segment, the Company focuses on the gearboxes used in applications such as reciprocating pumps and compressors, hydel turbines, mill and extruder drives for metal, sugar, rubber and plastic industries, marine applications, etc. Its robust and reliable products are backed by 360-degree service solutions which