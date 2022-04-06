Triveni Engineering & Industries : and Industries Ltd. announced the commencement of a new 160 KPLD multi-feed distillery in Uttar Pradesh 05 Apr 2022

Registered office: A-44, Hosiery Complex, Phase-II Extension, Noida-201 305, Uttar Pradesh, India. Corporate office: Express Trade Towers, 8th floor, 15-16, Sector 16A, Noida 201301, Ph: 0120-4308000, Fax:

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd. announced the commencement of a new 160 KPLD multi-feed distillery in Uttar Pradesh

The new distillery will increase TEIL's production capacity from the current 320 KLPD to

480 KLPD

The expansion plan is in line with the Government's vision of achieving 20% ethanolblended petrol by 2025

Noida, April 05, 2022: Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. (TEIL), one of the largest integrated sugar producers in the country; a manufacturer of engineered-to-order high-speed gears & gearboxes and a player in the water and wastewater management business, today announced the commencement of a new multi-feed distillery, with a production capacity of 160 KLPD (Kilo liter Per day) at Milak Narayanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The new distillery will increase TEIL's production capacity from the current 320 KLPD to 480 KLPD.

This expansion of the distillery at Milak Narayanpur is part of Triveni's 340 KLPD expansion plans. TEIL has already announced plans to launch another grain-based facility of 60 KLPD in the existing distillery complex at Muzaffarnagar, increasing the total production capacity to 540 KLPD. The estimated CAPEX for setting up distilleries at Milak Narayanpur and Muzaffarnagar is ~ ₹ 280 crore.

The Company further plans to expand distillation capacity of the existing and upcoming distilleries, subject to receipt of necessary statutory clearances, raising total distillation capacity from 540 to 660 KLPD through low capital cost incidental expansion / debottlenecking.

During the commencement, Mr. Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited. said "We are happy to commence the new distillery in Uttar Pradesh, which is already the largest state in the country to produce ethanol. The ethanol production expansion is in line with the Government's vision of achieving the target of 20% ethanol blended petrol by 2025. It is one of India's first multi-feed distillery that can produce ethanol from both grain and molasses. The new distillery will also help in generating direct and indirect employment."

About Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited

Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited (TEIL) is a diversified industrial conglomerate having core competencies in the areas of sugar and engineering. The Company is one of the largest integrated sugar manufacturers in India. It also has engineering businesses comprising Power Transmission business and Water & Wastewater treatment solutions. TEIL currently has seven sugar mills in operation at Khatauli, Deoband, Sabitgarh, (all in western Uttar Pradesh), Chandanpur, Rani Nangal and Milak Narayanpur (all in central Uttar Pradesh) and Ramkola (eastern Uttar Pradesh). While the Company's Power Transmission (Gears) manufacturing facility is located at Mysuru, the Water & Wastewater treatment business is located at Noida. The Company currently operates 6 co-generation power plants located across five sugar units and three molasses-based distilleries in U.P. India, located at Muzaffarnagar, Sabitgarh and Milak Narayanpur. The Company manufactures Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL) at its Muzaffarnagar distillery.

The Company produces premium quality multi-grade crystal sugar, raw, refined and pharmaceutical sugar. All of the Sugar units are FSSC 22000 certified. The sugar is supplied not only to household consumers but also to bulk consumers. The distillery at Muzaffarnagar produces Ethanol, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) and alcoholic beverages IMIL. The distillery at Sabitgarh and Milak Narayanpur produce Fuel-grade Ethanol. Triveni currently operates 104.5 MW grid connected co-generation capacity.

The Company is a manufacturer of engineered-to-order turbo gearbox manufacturer in India. The Power Transmission business has 3 different business segments - Gears, Defence, Built to Print. It delivers robust and reliable Gears solutions which cover a range of applications and industries to meet the ever-changing operating conditions and customers' requirements. The Company supplies to all major OEMs in the country, offering solutions to all industrial segments including Oil and Gas as per AGMA, API-613 and API-677 standards. The major product portfolio includes steam turbines, gas turbines and compressor gearboxes under the High-Power High-Speed segment. In the Low-Speed segment, the Company focuses on the gearboxes used in applications such as reciprocating pumps and compressors, hydel turbines, mill and extruder drives for metal, sugar, rubber and plastic industries, marine applications, etc. Its robust and reliable products are backed by 360-degree service solutions which minimise the downtime for its customers.

The Company provides complete and sustainable water technology solutions across the water usage segments. Advanced Solutions offered for total water management include turnkey / EPC, customer care, operations and maintenance, life cycle models such as Design, Build Own & Operate (DBOO), Design, Build Own Operate and Transfer (DBOOT), BOOT, equipment supply for unit processes like screening, grit separation, clarification and sludge handling. The Customer Care Division offers value added services for operation management and performance optimisation. The quality service offerings are tailored to customers' requirements, which in many cases form an integral part of the main contract - operations and maintenance, annual maintenance contracts, product & process audit, health check- up and overhauling, pilot experiments, refreshment, upgradation and automation of existing plants, spares and service consumables and chemicals and on-site training and assistance.

Triveni Brands is the FMCG Division of the Company which currently constitutes Shagun Sugar, SuperGuard, GermCare and the Private Label Business. The mission of this division is to create innovative and high-quality products that delight customers. Our products have a strong omni-channel strategy and we are committed to growing in a sustainable manner while keeping customer at the very center.

As a result of a scheme of arrangement in 2010, the turbine division of the Company demerged into Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL). The Company holds 21.85% equity capital of Triveni Turbine Limited.

For further information on the Company, its products and services please visit www.trivenigroup.com

