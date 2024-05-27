on grain in terms of margin, we will certainly be able to reverse that decision. That will allow us to have a payback on the distillery of under 5 years, which again makes this a very viable business decision. And one is hopeful that that again will follow suit post the elections.

Sanjay Manyal: Right. But one thing on the sugarcane front, our crushing has been down this year substantially. And what exactly work we have done in terms of seed replacement. How is our dependency on an overall basis on Co238 and what would be the status say from the next season onwards, how much it could come down? And what will the proportion of the new seeds and new varieties?

Tarun Sawhney: Very good question. Sanjay, the point here is that we have seven sugar factories that cover our Uttar Pradesh. So, it is not a general answer that will suit each and every plant. Our plant in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, the percentage of Co238 is minimal. And frankly speaking, whatever replacement had to be done, the broad majority has been done and the quality of seed of Co238 that is actually very good and it's demonstrated in the results today. Within the six factories that are in Central and Western Uttar Pradesh, four of these factories, as I mentioned during the call were impacted by red rot. Two had barely any impact at all. So we will be judicious in terms of our seed replacement over there as well.

It is important to mention that the massive impact of red rot was really on the plant cane. And the fact that not only was the plant cane impacted by it, but also the yields went down quite precipitously. But to take you through the journey, two years ago, we had approximately for the entire group about 98% of our cane area was Co238. Last year, it was 77%. In the coming year, it will be just below 50%. And we expect that in two years' time, we'll be at absolutely optimal levels. We don't need to go down more aggressively for the simple reason that not everywhere is impacted by red rot and is still giving us reasonably good performance. However, we are very conscious that this spreads extremely fast and vigorously and viciously, efficiently as a disease and it's a waterborne, potentially even airborne in some certain circumstances.

And therefore, what we have done at the factories, where there has been infestation, is a massive seed change and replacement program. We've had the seed. And what seed we haven't, we have actually bought that in. But the majority of seed was with us replacing Co238 for other high sugar, high yielding varieties, etc., and the entire gamut of low-lying areas, while there was infestation in plant has been uprooted and replanted. And the ratoon crop, where there's fresh planting that has to happen has been planted to other varieties. And therefore, there's been a significant reduction in the overall quantum of Co238 at Triveni, as I mentioned from about 77% last year to below 50% this year.

Sudarshan P.: My question is to understand, you had mentioned that there were issues in getting rice as input from the FCI. And I believe the fourth quarter was a confluence of a lot of miscommunication and uncertainty with the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme and the offtake. As we move to the new financial year, one, how do we see this part of the issues getting resolved. And with respect to the earlier comment that you made on the feedstock, I mean, one is we realise that at least with the cane, I mean we have a cost that is basically in place. Is the Government looking at creating a minimum spread or some kind of cost structure by which the sugar players can actually move to gain feedstock seamlessly?

Tarun Sawhney: FCI Rice was available at the very end of last summer, summer 2023. Actually, the Government banned the availability of FCI Rice for conversion into ethanol. Damage rice and rice from the open market was available, but at exorbitant prices, which did not make sense for distilleries to procure. And therefore, grain distilleries, including