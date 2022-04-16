Triveni Enterprises : Appointment Of Company Secretary

Triveni Enterprises Limited (TRIVENIENT)
Triveni Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the appointment of Ms. Nikita Chamaria as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from April 01, 2022.
