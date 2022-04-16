Triveni Enterprises : Appointment Of Director

Triveni Enterprises Limited (TRIVENIENT)
16/04/2022 Announcement : Appointment Of Director
Triveni Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding appointment of Mr. Arvind Gupta as an Additional Director (categorized as Executive
Director) on the Board of the Company with effect from April 14, 2022.
