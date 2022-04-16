Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Triveni Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    538569   INE916P01025

TRIVENI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(538569)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-12
8.720 INR   +5.83%
04/14Triveni Enterprises Limited Appoints Arvind Gupta as an Additional Director
CI
04/01Triveni Enterprises Limited Appoints Nikita Chamaria as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
02/11Triveni Enterprises Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Triveni Enterprises : Appointment Of Director

04/16/2022 | 06:24am EDT
Triveni Enterprises Limited (TRIVENIENT)B roadcast Date And Time : 16/04/2022 15:42:01 Announcement : Appointment Of Director Description :

Triveni Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding appointment of Mr. Arvind Gupta as an Additional Director (categorized as Executive
Director) on the Board of the Company with effect from April 14, 2022.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Triveni Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 10:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,82 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net cash 2021 43,3 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 1 106x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 499 M 6,54 M 6,54 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bhavin Hemendra Nagda Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikita Chamaria Secretary & Compliance Officer
Indrajeet Kumar Kuwar Independent Non-Executive Director
Pintu G. Acharya Independent Non-Executive Director
Ramchandra Ramhit Varma Executive DIrector
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIVENI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-10.66%7
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.-28.85%12 842
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-11.92%10 071
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-1.41%2 974
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-27.00%2 602
JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.-31.68%2 302