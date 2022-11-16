Advanced search
    538569   INE916P01025

TRIVENI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(538569)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
2.810 INR   -1.40%
Triveni Enterprises : Financial Results Updates
PU
01:19aTriveni Enterprises : Financial Results Updates
PU
Triveni Enterprises Limited Approves Resignation of Mr. Indrajeet Kumar Kuwar, Director of the Company
CI
Triveni Enterprises : Financial Results Updates

11/16/2022 | 01:19am EST
Triveni Enterprises Limited (TRIVENIENT)B roadcast Date And Time : 16/11/2022 11:08:38 Announcement : Financial Results Updates Description :

Triveni Enterprises Limited has submitted to the Exchange the unaudited financial results along with Auditor's review report for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Triveni Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 06:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 105  1,30  1,30 
Net income 2022 9,95 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net cash 2022 39,0 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 161 M 1,99 M 1,99 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 3 668 857x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,2%
Managers and Directors
Arvind Kumar Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nikita Chamaria Secretary & Compliance Officer
Indrajeet Kumar Kuwar Independent Non-Executive Director
Pintu G. Acharya Independent Non-Executive Director
Ramchandra Ramhit Varma Executive DIrector
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIVENI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-71.21%2
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-24.29%7 489
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-19.62%2 283
TRIDENT LIMITED-33.18%2 187
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-30.30%2 156
JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.-34.60%2 048