    538569   INE916P01025

TRIVENI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(538569)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-01
6.980 INR   +4.96%
06/02TRIVENI ENTERPRISES : Financial Results Updates
PU
06/01Triveni Enterprises Limited Announces Resignation of Mr. Bhavin Nagda as Whole-Time Director
CI
06/01Triveni Enterprises Limited Announces Address Change
CI
Triveni Enterprises : Intimation Of Board Meeting

06/03/2022 | 12:52am EDT
Triveni Enterprises Limited has submitted to the Exchange a copy of the Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on June 10, 2022.

Triveni Enterprises Limited has submitted to the Exchange a copy of the Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on June 10, 2022.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Triveni Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 04:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 105  1,36  1,36 
Net income 2022 9,95 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net cash 2022 35,3 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 400 M 5,16 M 5,16 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 3 704 170x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,9%
Managers and Directors
Bhavin Hemendra Nagda Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikita Chamaria Secretary & Compliance Officer
Indrajeet Kumar Kuwar Independent Non-Executive Director
Pintu G. Acharya Independent Non-Executive Director
Ramchandra Ramhit Varma Executive DIrector
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIVENI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-28.48%5
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-9.67%9 921
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-23.37%2 658
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-11.12%2 610
JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.-19.45%2 577
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-43.03%2 176