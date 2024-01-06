Triveni Glass Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacture of glass. The Company is focused on manufacturing clear and colored figured (patterned) glass in over 25 designs (patterns) and approximately seven tints. The Company also manufactures all types of flat glass, including float, sheet (clear & tinted), figured (clear & tinted), reflective, mirrors, tabletops. The Company exports its products to various countries, such as Italy, France, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, South Africa, Australia, Egypt, Sudan, Madagascar, Mauritius, Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Yemen, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, SriLanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait. The Company holds two vertical drawn sheet plants, a figured glass plant, a float glass plant at its factory at Allahabad and two factories-to manufacture Neutral Glass Tubes at Meerut (Uttar Pradesh.) and two plants to manufacture figured glass at Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh).