Trivikrama Industries Limited is an India-based trader and recycler with a focus on metals. The Company's operations include trading of processed and non-processed metal products; buying, processing and selling of ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. It procures and supplies ferrous and non-ferrous metal from small, mid and large manufacturing houses across various sectors, which includes scrap to finished products. Its scrap products include steel scrap, stainless steel scrap, shredded scrap, copper scrap, aluminum scrap, brass scrap and plastic scrap. Its finished products include billets, ingots, wire rods, angles and channels, thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) bars, and round and square pipes. It is engaged in marketing the mosquito repellent coils under the brand ROOSTER. The Company is also engaged in the marketing of incense sticks (agarbattis) under the brand names Deo and Samraj. Its wholly owned subsidiary is CKM Homecare Solutions Private Limited.