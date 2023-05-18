Days : Hours : Minutes : Seconds Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI S A : Junta General Ordinaria de accionistas 21 Junio 2023 - Propuestas de acuerdo e Informes 05/18/2023 | 03:29pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PROPUESTAS DE ACUERDOS SOBRE LOS PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS ON THE ITEMS OF PUNTOS DEL ORDEN DEL DÍA DE LA JUNTA THE AGENDA OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL GENERAL ORDINARIA DE ACCIONISTAS DE SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF TRIVIUM REAL TRIVIUM REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A. (EN LO ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A. (HEREINAFTER SUCESIVO, "TRIVIUM REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, REFERRED TO AS "TRIVIUM REAL ESTATE S.A." O LA "SOCIEDAD") A CELEBRAR EL 21 SOCIMI, S.A." OR THE "COMPANY") TO BE DE JUNIO DE 2023, EN PRIMERA HELD ON 21 JUNE 2023, ON FIRST CALL, OR CONVOCATORIA, O EL 22 DE JUNIO DE 2023, ON 22 JUNE 2023, ON SECOND CALL EN SEGUNDA CONVOCATORIA Puntos relativos a las cuentas anuales, la aplicación del resultado y la gestión social PRIMERO.- Examen y aprobación de las Cuentas Anuales individuales y consolidadas y del Informe de Gestión individual y consolidado de Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. correspondientes al ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2022 1.1 Aprobación de las Cuentas Anuales individuales y consolidadas de Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. correspondientes al ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2022 "Se acuerda aprobar las Cuentas Anuales individuales y consolidadas de Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. correspondientes al ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2022, compuestas por el Balance, la Cuenta de Pérdidas y Ganancias, el Estado de Cambios en el Patrimonio Neto, el Estado de Flujos de Efectivo y la Memoria del ejercicio social indicado." 1.2 Aprobación del Informe de Gestión individual y consolidado de Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. correspondientes al ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2022 "Se acuerda aprobar el Informe de Gestión individual y el Informe de Gestión consolidado de Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. correspondientes al ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2022." SEGUNDO.- Examen y aprobación de la propuesta de aplicación del resultado de Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. Items relating to the annual accounts, the application of the result and the management of the company FIRST.- Examination and approval of the individual and consolidated Annual Accounts and the individual and consolidated Management Report of Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. for the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 1.1 Approval of the individual and consolidated Annual Accounts of Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. corresponding to the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 "It is resolved to approve the individual and consolidated Annual Accounts of Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. for the year ended on 31 December 2022, consisting of the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account, the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Cash Flow Statement and the Notes to the Financial Statements for the aforementioned year." 1.2 Approval of the individual and consolidated Management Report of Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. corresponding to the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 "It is resolved to approve the individual Management Report and the consolidated Management Report of Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. corresponding to the year ended on 31 December 2022." SECOND.- Review and approval of the proposal of application of the result of Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. -2- correspondientes al ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2022 "A la vista de las Cuentas Anuales de Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. que reflejan un resultado positivo de 13.713.445,00 €, se acuerda aplicar el resultado del ejercicio de conformidad con la siguiente distribución: Resultado: 13.713.445,00 € A Reserva Legal: 8.182,00 € A Dividendos: 13.705.263,00 € Dividendo a cuenta: 786.804,00 € (abonado el 13 de diciembre de 2022) Dividendo a cuenta: 3.856.000,00 € (abonado el 30 de marzo de 2023) Dividendo complementario: 9.062.459,00 € TOTAL: 13.713.445,00 € Se acuerda por tanto aprobar el pago del dividendo a cuenta por importe total de 786.804,00 €, aprobado mediante acuerdo del Consejo de Administración de la Sociedad con fecha 2 de diciembre de 2022 y abonado el día 13 de diciembre de 2022. Asimismo, se acuerda por tanto aprobar el pago del dividendo a cuenta por importe total de 3.856.000,00 €, aprobado mediante acuerdo del Consejo de Administración de la Sociedad con fecha 22 de marzo de 2023 y abonado el día 30 de marzo de 2023. Adicionalmente, se acuerda la distribución a todos los accionistas, como dividendo con cargo a parte de los resultados del ejercicio finalizado a 31 de diciembre de 2022, de la cantidad de 9.062.459,00 €. [Nota: la fecha de pago de este dividendo será aprobada por la Junta y deberá ser una fecha dentro del plazo máximo de 30 días desde la fecha de la Junta] La entidad de pago de la distribución aquí acordada será BANKINTER, S.A. y el pago se hará efectivo a través de los medios que Iberclear pone a disposición de sus entidades participantes. corresponding to the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 "In view of the Annual Accounts of Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. which reflect a positive result of € 13,713,445.00, it is resolved to apply the result of the exercise in conformity with the following distribution: Results: € 13,713,445.00 To Legal Reserve: € 8,182.00 To Dividends: € 13,705,263.00 Dividend on account: € 786,804.00 (paid on 13 December 2022) Dividend on account: € 3,856,000.00 (paid on 30 March 2023) Complementary dividend: € 9,062,459.00 TOTAL: € 13,713,445.00 It is therefore approved the payment of the dividend on account in the total sum of € 786,804.00, approved through a resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company on 2 December 2022 and paid on 13 December 2022. It is also approved the payment of the dividend on account in the total sum of € 3,856,000.00, approved through a resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company on 22 March 2023 and paid on 30 March 2023. Furthermore, it is agreed the distribution to all the shareholders, as dividend on account of part of the results of the financial year ended on 31 December 2022, of the amount of € 9,062,459.00, this in accordance with the following calendar of payment: [Note: the date of payment of this dividend shall be approved by the Shareholders Meeting and shall be a date within the maximum period of 30 days as for the date of the meeting] The paying entity of the distribution of the interim dividend herein adopted shall be BANKINTER, S.A. and the payment will be made effective through the means that -3- TERCERO.- Aprobación de la gestión social del Consejo de Administración durante el ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2022 "Se acuerda aprobar la gestión del Consejo de Administración de Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. durante el ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2022." Iberclear makes available to its participant entities. THIRD.- Approval of the management of the company by the Board of Directors during the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 "It is resolved to approve the management of Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. by the Board of Directors during the financial year ended on 31 December 2022." Puntos relativos a la reelección de II. Items relating to the re-election of consejeros directors CUARTO.- Reelección de Don Peter Korbačka como consejero "Se acuerda reelegir, y en la medida de lo necesario nombrar, a Don Peter Korbačka,cuyos datos constan en el Registro Mercantil de Madrid, como consejero de la Sociedad por el plazo estatutario de cuatro años y con efectos desde la fecha de adopción de este acuerdo." QUINTO.- Reelección de Don Radoslav Mokrý como consejero "Se acuerda reelegir, y en la medida de lo necesario nombrar, a Don Radoslav Mokrý,cuyos datos constan en el Registro Mercantil de Madrid, como consejero de la Sociedad por el plazo estatutario de cuatro años y con efectos desde la fecha de adopción de este acuerdo." Puntos relativos a la delegación de facultades y aprobación, en su caso, del acta SEXTO.- Delegación de facultades "Se acuerda facultar expresamente al Presidente, al Secretario y a la Vice-Secretaria del Consejo de Administración de la Sociedad, para que cualquiera de ellos, solidaria e indistintamente, actuando en nombre y representación de la Sociedad respecto de los acuerdos adoptados en esta Junta General de accionistas, pueda: FOURTH.- Re-election of Mr. Peter Korbačka as director "It is resolved to re-elect, and to the extent necessary to appoint, Mr. Peter Korbačka, details of whom are within the Commercial Registry of Madrid, as director of the Company for the statutory period of four years and with effects as from the date of adoption of this resolution." FIFTH.- Re-election of Mr. Radoslav Mokrý as director "It is resolved to re-elect, and to the extent necessary to appoint, Mr. Radoslav Mokrý, details of whom are within the Commercial Registry of Madrid, as director of the Company for the statutory period of four years and with effects as from the date of adoption of this resolution." Points relating to the delegation of powers and approval, as appropriate, of the minutes SIXTH.- Delegation of powers "It is resolved to empower the Chairman, the Secretary and the Vice-secretary of the Board of Directors of the Company, so that any of them, acting jointly and severally and indistinctively in the name and on behalf of the Company in respect to the resolutions adopted in this General Shareholders Meeting, may: -4- realizar cuantas actuaciones sean necesarias o meramente convenientes, a juicio del facultado o apoderado, para el buen fin de los acuerdos adoptados por la Junta General de accionistas;

suscribir y otorgar cuantos documentos públicos o privados sean necesarios o convenientes, y realizar cuantas actuaciones convengan a juicio del facultado o apoderado, para el buen fin de los acuerdos adoptados por la Junta General de accionistas, y en particular para la completa inscripción de estos acuerdos en el Registro Mercantil, incluyendo a título meramente enunciativo: la publicación de anuncios legales, la ejecución de las actuaciones que correspondan ante cualesquiera organismos o instancias públicas o privadas, y el otorgamiento de documentos públicos o privados de aclaración, interpretación, subsanación, modificación o ratificación; y

redactar cuantos documentos públicos o privados sean necesarios o convenientes y realizar cuantos trámites fueren pertinentes ante la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), BME Growth, IBERCLEAR y otros organismos competentes a fin de ejecutar y llevar a buen término los acuerdos aprobados y para la tramitación de los expedientes y documentación de todo tipo que fueren necesarios ante organismos públicos o privados, y en general para cuantas actuaciones relativas a los acuerdos adoptados en esta Junta General de accionistas procedan." SÉPTIMO.- Redacción, lectura y aprobación, en su caso, del acta "Redacción, lectura y aprobación, en su caso, del acta de la reunión" carry out any actions which are necessary or merely convenient, to the judgment of the authorised or attorney, for the proper implementation of the resolutions adopted by the General Shareholders Meeting

subscribe and grant any public or private documents that may be necessary or appropriate, and carry out any actions that may be necessary at the criteria of the authorised individual, for the proper implementation of the resolutions adopted by the General Shareholders Meeting and in particular for the complete registration of these resolutions with the Commercial Registry, including without limitation: the publication of legal notices, the implementation of the acts that correspond before any public or private bodies or authorities, and the execution of public and private documents of clarification, interpretation, amendment, modification or ratification; and

draw up any public or private documents that may be necessary or convenient and to take any steps that may be necessary before the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), BME Growth, IBERCLEAR and other competent bodies in order to execute and carry out the approved resolutions and to process any files and documents of any kind that may be necessary before public or private bodies, and in general for any actions relating to the resolutions adopted at this Shareholders Meeting." SEVENTH.- Drafting, reading and approval, as appropriate, of the minutes "Drafting, reading and approval, as the case may be, of the minutes of the meeting" Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Trivium Real Estate Socimi SA published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 19:28:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about TRIVIUM REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A. 03:29p Trivium Real Estate Socimi S A : Junta General Ordinaria de accionistas 21 Junio 2023 - Pr.. PU 2022 Trivium Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. announced that it expects to receive IDR 0.040911 mill.. CI