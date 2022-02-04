Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Troax Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TROAX   SE0012729366

TROAX GROUP AB (PUBL)

(TROAX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/04 09:47:25 am
313.25 SEK   -2.57%
09:36aTROAX : Q4 2021 Presentation
PU
06:31aYear-end Report January-December 2021
AQ
2021New motor for automated sliding doors
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Troax : Q4 2021 Presentation

02/04/2022 | 09:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TROAX GROUP AB (publ)

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 PRESENTATION FEBRUARY 4, 2021

10%

30

%60

%

10%

30%

60%

10%

30%

60%

Disclaimer

Troax Group AB published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 14:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TROAX GROUP AB (PUBL)
09:36aTROAX : Q4 2021 Presentation
PU
06:31aYear-end Report January-December 2021
AQ
2021New motor for automated sliding doors
AQ
2021Troax Group AB Launches New Motor for Automated Sliding Doors
CI
2021TROAX : Saving the environment – safeguarding the future
PU
2021REACH and RoHS – Declaration of compliance_EN.pdf
PU
2021Interim Report January- September 2021
AQ
2021Troax Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
2021Troax Presentation Q3 2021
PU
2021TROAX : Setting the standards for manufacturing safety to be one step ahead
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 252 M 289 M 289 M
Net income 2021 41,1 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
Net Debt 2021 40,7 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,8x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 1 850 M 2 116 M 2 116 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,49x
EV / Sales 2022 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 072
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart TROAX GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Troax Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TROAX GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,91 €
Average target price 31,72 €
Spread / Average Target 2,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Widstrand President, CEO, MD & IR Contact
Anders Eklof Chief Financial Officer
Bo Anders Mörck Chairman
Anna Maria Christina Stålenbring Independent Director
Eva Katarina Viola Nygren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TROAX GROUP AB (PUBL)-30.64%2 116
ATLAS COPCO AB-13.68%69 276
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-2.06%40 040
FANUC CORPORATION-7.18%37 807
SANDVIK AB-2.93%33 811
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-17.53%30 129