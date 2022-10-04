Advanced search
Troika Media : Accelaration/Increase of Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

Troika Media Group, Inc. : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement (form 8-K)

Troika Media Group Inc. Accelerates its Business Transformation and Reports Record Revenue of $85.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 million in its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Troika Media : Accelaration/Increase of Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

10/04/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
Document

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) October 4, 2022
Troika Media Group, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as speciﬁed in its charter)
Nevada 001-40329 83-0401552
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identiﬁcation No.)
25 West 39th Street New York, NY 10018
(Address of principal executive oﬃces) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code (212) 213-0111
N/A
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K ﬁling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the ﬁling obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
o Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
o Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Shares $0.01 par value TRKA
The NASDAQ Capital Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as deﬁned in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company o
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o
Item 2.04 Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement.


On October 3, 2022 Blue Torch Finance LLC ("Blue Torch") notified us that certain events of default have occurred and are continuing under the Financing Agreement dated as of March 21, 2022, by and among us, the lenders from time to time party thereto (the "Lenders"), and Blue Torch as collateral agent and administrative agent for the Lenders (the "financing Agreement"), and that its limited waiver of such events of default had expired.

Blue Torch has asserted that the events of default relate to our failure to satisfy certain financial and nonfinancial covenants under the Financing Agreement. In its notice to us, Blue Torch has confirmed that the Agents (as defined in the Financing Agreement) and the Lenders have not waived the specified events of default, and that the Agents and the Lenders reserve all of their rights and remedies under the Financing Agreement, the Loan Documents (as defined in the Financing Agreement), and any applicable law with respect to the specified events of default, including, without limitation: (i) the right to accelerate the Obligations (as defined in the Financing Agreement) and to demand immediate full payment of all amounts due under the Financing Agreement and the Loan Documents from the Borrower and other Loan Parties (as defined in the Financing Agreement); (ii) the right to require the obligors to cash collateralize any Obligations that are contingent or not yet due and payable; (iii) the right to repossess and take other actions with respect to any or all collateral; and (iv) the right to take all actions and exercise all remedies available to the Agents and/or the Lenders under the Loan Documents and applicable law.

The Company is currently in good faith negotiations with Blue Torch, as agent for the Lenders, to amend the Financing Agreement and cure the events of default, although we cannot assure you that we will be successful in doing so. For further information on the terms of the Financing Agreement please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on September 28, 2022



SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Troika Media Group, Inc.
(Registrant)
Date: October 4, 2022 By: /s/ Erica Naidrich
(Signature)
Erica Naidrich
Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Troika Media Group Inc. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 21:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 420 M - -
Net income 2023 3,70 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,50x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 21,8 M 21,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart TROIKA MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Troika Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TROIKA MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,34 $
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 1 224%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sadiq Toama Chief Executive Officer, President & Director
Erica Naidrich Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Miles Chairman
Irving Martin Pompadur Independent Director
Sabrina Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TROIKA MEDIA GROUP, INC.-70.69%22
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-13.24%13 022
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-16.55%12 204
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.60%11 206
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-30.31%10 206
WPP PLC-33.06%9 151