Troika Media Group, Inc.(NasdaqCM:TRKA) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Troika Media Group, Inc.(NasdaqCM:TRKA) dropped from S&P TMI Index
December 12, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 07:59:00 pm
|0.24 USD
|-28.57%
|0.248
|+3.33%
|Dec. 08
|Wall Street Set to Open Lower Friday; Employment Growth Tops Forecasts
|MT
|Dec. 08
|Top Premarket Decliners
|MT
Troika Media Group, Inc.(NasdaqCM:TRKA) dropped from S&P TMI Index
|Wall Street Set to Open Lower Friday; Employment Growth Tops Forecasts
|MT
|Top Premarket Decliners
|MT
|Troika Media Shares to Be Suspended, Delisted From Nasdaq Following Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing
|MT
|Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Late Afternoon Trading
|MT
|Sector Update: Consumer
|MT
|Top MIdday Decliners
|MT
|Jobs Data in Focus as Exchange-Traded Funds Advance, Equity Futures Mixed Pre-Bell Thursday
|MT
|Troika Media Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection, Agrees to Be Acquired by Blue Torch Finance
|MT
|Troika Media Group, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire All assets of the Blue Torch Finance LLC.
|CI
|Troika Media Group, Inc. Filed for Bankruptcy
|CI
|Motion for Joint Administration Filed by Troika Media Group, Inc.
|CI
|Troika Media Group Gets Non-Compliance Notice From Nasdaq
|MT
|Troika Media Group, Inc. Resigns Grant Lyon as Member of the Board of Directors
|CI
|Wall Street Set to Open Lower Monday as National Activity Index Shows Near-Historic Economic Growth
|MT
|Troika Media Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Troika Media Group, Inc. and Blue Torch Enter into the First Amendment to the Second A&R Limited Waiver
|CI
|Troika Media Group, Inc. Enters into the First Amendment to Financing Agreement with Blue Torch Finance LLC
|CI
|Troika Media Group, Inc. Announces CEO Changes
|CI
|Troika Media Group, Inc. Announces CFO Changes
|CI
|Earnings Flash (TRKA) TROIKA MEDIA GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $59M
|MT
|Troika Media Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Troika Media Group Files $150 Million Mixed Shelf
|MT
|Top Premarket Decliners
|MT
|Troika Media Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Top Midday Gainers
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-91.72%
|4 M $
|+36.82%
|21 880 M $
|+3.04%
|16 636 M $
|-7.93%
|12 376 M $
|-5.13%
|12 103 M $
|-10.46%
|9 851 M $
|+98.28%
|5 154 M $
|-1.92%
|3 979 M $
|-13.17%
|3 273 M $
|-29.57%
|2 835 M $