Troika Media Group, Inc.(NasdaqCM:TRKA) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Troika Media Group, Inc. is a consumer engagement and customer acquisition consulting and solutions company. It is also a professional services company that architects and builds enterprise value in consumer-facing brands. It delivers three solutions pillars that create brands and experiences and connect consumers through emerging technology products and ecosystems to deliver performance-based measurable business outcomes. It delivers both managed services and performance-based marketing services to customers. It provides managed and professional services, such as, media planning, media buying, media ROI measurement, and media or marketing performance reporting. It provides its clients with the ability to pay for a marketing or sales event rather than incurring the media and service expenses on a managed service engagement. It has expertise in consumer sectors, including insurance, financial services, home improvement, residential services, legal, professional services and others.