Troika Media Group, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 58.69 million compared to USD 85.38 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 12.26 million compared to USD 18.06 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.73 compared to USD 6.6 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 117.73 million compared to USD 101.07 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 20.16 million compared to USD 32.44 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.51 compared to USD 13.41 a year ago.
Troika Media Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
October 20, 2023 at 05:28 pm EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023