Troika Media Group, Inc. is a consumer engagement and customer acquisition consulting and solutions company. The Company is a professional services company that architects and builds enterprise value in consumer facing brands. The Company provides three core business solutions pillars: brand building and activation, marketing innovations and enterprise technology and performance and customer acquisition. The Company's business solutions are designed to be executed as standalone or integrated activations with a unified go-to-market approach. The Company's managed services are orientated around the management of a customer's marketing, data, and/or creative program. The Company's performance solutions are orientated around the delivery of a predetermined event or outcome to a client. It also engages in a myriad of consumer engagement tactics, digital and offline ecosystems, and customer acquisition methods to generate a consumer's interest in a particular service or product.