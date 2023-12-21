Troika Media Group, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 54.24 million compared to USD 119.81 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 55.55 million compared to net income of USD 1.27 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 3.3 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.85 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 171.97 million compared to USD 220.88 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 75.71 million compared to USD 31.17 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 5.2 compared to USD 12.16 a year ago.
Troika Media Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
December 21, 2023 at 05:27 pm EST
