Troika Media Group Supports Diet Coke with New Campaign ‘Love What You Love' in Great Britain

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today announced that Mission, its London-based brand experience and communications company, will support Diet Coke on their ‘Love What You Love’ Campaign in Great Britain.

Brought to life with a new creative, the campaign includes a commercial, as well as an exclusive London Fashion Week on-pack partnership in Great Britain. The integrated marketing campaign celebrates individuals that embrace a positive, unapologetic attitude, by knowing who they are and what they love, staying true to doing things their own way.

TMG’s Mission UK team is helping bring the Diet Coke ‘Love What You Love’ Above-the-Line Campaign to life, through a PR content series activation to generate coverage, awareness and ultimately, conversion. Mission has also implemented a robust influencer strategy to launch the fashion on-pack promotion through April – June, bringing to life the brand's partnership with London Fashion Week.

Kevin Dundas, Mission Global CEO comments, “It’s a big year for Diet Coke, and the ‘Love What You Love’ campaign really optimises the evolution of the brand over the past 40 years.

Mission are proud to be a part of this journey for Diet Coke and the work we do within the wider Coca-Cola group, as we continue to grow our relationship.”

Omar Sadiq-Baig, Senior Brand Manager at The Coca-Cola Company explained, “We are really excited to launch the new ‘Love What You Love’ global campaign, created to celebrate the positive and unapologetic attitude of Diet Coke’s core, loyal fanbase who ‘love what they love’. For almost 40 years, London Fashion Week has been at the forefront of the global fashion calendar. Renowned for celebrating the best of British fashion - from catwalk shows to immersive digital presentations – it provides a platform to showcase some of the industry’s biggest names and most exciting talent debuts on the global stage. With our new global campaign and on-pack partnership with London Fashion Week in GB, we aim to inspire and reward our loyal fans. Because loving what you love is always in fashion, and that is something worth celebrating.”

London Fashion Week kicks off June 11 and runs through June 18, 2022. Visit coke.co.uk/fashion for more information around the on-pack promotion and GB partnership.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer products. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Troika Media Group

Kevin Aratari

kevin@troikamedia.com

Investor Relations



TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com











