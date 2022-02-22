Log in
Troika's Triple Crown

02/22/2022 | 08:31am EST
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands today announced that last week’s Super Bowl LVI was a milestone moment for the company, as Troika has been creative partners with the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi, and the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee on a slate of branding, marketing and fan experience initiatives, including engineering the Rams game day experience on the massive 360-degree, two-sided Infinity screen. 

The just-concluded Super Bowl LVI, to quote the Los Angeles Business Journal, “provided a ‘wow-factor’ for first time visitors gazing up at what was hanging from the canopy roof of the stadium.” Last week’s Fast Company feature stated, ‘The result is a strategically paced medley of player videos, fan and celebrity cameos, stat and score boxes, frenzied animation, and sponsorship integration.” 

  • In partnership with the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, Troika created the logo, identity, and the launch campaign for the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee to welcome the massive event back to LA. They kicked it off with a :90-second film featuring Snoop Dogg, declaring LA not only the home of this year’s Super Bowl, but the preeminent home of the NFL. The spot leaned heavily into iconic Los Angeles footage and the future-forward ideals of one of the world’s most diverse cities. 
  • For the LA Rams, the ask for the in-stadium experience was a big one: Turn every Los Angeles Rams moment into an expressive brand experience and delight Angelinos with memorable and high-impact moments throughout the game. The entire presentation was designed to engage and excite fans, while embracing, celebrating and capturing the spirit of the city. 
  • For SoFi the primary goal of the engagement was to raise brand awareness through NFL gamedays. They needed to introduce the brand and their unique offerings to fans and do it in creative ways that enhance, rather than detract from, their game experience. Troika seized this opportunity to create a fan-centric, experience that owned key moments for the SoFi Brand. 

Troika continues to work with the LA Rams and SoFi stadium for the upcoming 2022-23 season, along with other world-class sports and entertainment brands to be announced throughout the year.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer products. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Troika Media Group
Kevin Aratari 
kevin@troikamedia.com 

Investor Relations
TraDigital IR
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
kevin@tradigitalir.com


