Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Troilus project. The Company holds a land position of approximately 435 square kilometers (km2) in the mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, within the prospective Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt. The Troilus Mine is located northeast of the Val-d'Or district of Quebec, produced 2 million ounces of gold and approximately 70,000 tons of copper. The seven kilometer main mineral corridor includes zones Z87, J Zone, X22 and Southwest, containing an estimated 11.21 Moz AuEq in the Indicated category and 1.80 Moz AuEq in the Inferred category. The Troilus property has an established infrastructure, including operating substation and power lines, an extensive network of well-maintained roads, operating water treatment facility, and a permitted tailing facility.

Sector Diversified Mining