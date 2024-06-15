Troilus Gold Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended April 30, 2024. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 5.2 million compared to CAD 17.31 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.08 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.08 a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 26.97 million compared to net income of CAD 7.93 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.1 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.1 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.03 a year ago.