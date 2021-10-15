Troilus Gold : October - Corporate Presentation

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the Indicated Mineral Resources will be converted to the Probable Mineral Reserve category, and there is no certainty that the updated Mineral Resource statement will be realized.

The mineral resource estimates contained herein may be subject to legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of such mineral resources. See the Resources Report filed on SEDAR (or the Technical Report, once filed), for more information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters, methods and risks of determination associated with the foregoing.

The PEA is preliminary in nature, includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The PEA is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. See below and the Technical Report, once filed, for more information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters, methods and risks of determination associated with the foregoing.

The Troilus project has not been the subject of a current feasibility study and as such there is no certainty that a potential mine will be realized. There is a significant risk that any production from the project will not be profitable with these risks elevated by the absence of a compliant NI 43 101 feasibility study.

The mineral resource estimate disclosed in this presentation was prepared by Mr. Paul Daigle, géo., Senior Associate Resource Geologist with AGP, and the supporting Technical Report was filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile on August ,28, 2020. Mr. Paul Daigle, who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this presentation.

The technical and scientific information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Frank, Senior Geologist for Troilus, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Frank has also verified the technical data contained in this presentation using industry accepted standards. Mr. Frank is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

The PEA was prepared under the direction and supervision of Gord Zurowski, P. Eng Principal Mining Engineer with AGP. The PEA report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile or on its website, www.troilusgold.com.

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the results of the PEA, statements regarding the impact and implications of the economic statements related to the PEA, such as future projected production, costs, including without limitation, AISC, total cash costs, cash costs per ounce, capital costs and operating costs, statements with respect to Mineral Resource estimates, recovery rates, IRR, NPV, mine life, CAPEX, payback period, sensitivity analysis to gold prices, timing of future studies including the pre-feasibility study, environmental assessments (including the timing of an environmental impact study) and development plans, the Company's understanding of the project; the development potential and timetable of the project; the potential to extend mine life beyond the period contemplated in the PEA, opportunity to expand the scale of the project, the project becoming a cornerstone mining project in Quebec and Canada, the estimation of mineral resources; realization of mineral resource estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future exploration; the anticipated results of the Company's planned 2020 drill program and their possible impact on the potential size of the mineral resource estimate; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; the anticipated ability of investors to continue benefiting from the Company's low discovery costs, technical expertise and support from local communities; and the anticipated timing of filing the Technical Report. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled",