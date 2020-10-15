MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > Troilus Gold Corp. TLG CA8968871068 TROILUS GOLD CORP. (TLG) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/14 04:00:00 pm 1.37 CAD -1.44% 08:45a TROILUS GOLD : Technical Report – Preliminary Economic Assessment (15.4) PU 07:10a TROILUS GOLD : Files Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Gold Project PU 07:01a TROILUS GOLD : Files Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Gold Project AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Troilus Gold : Technical Report – Preliminary Economic Assessment (15.4) 0 10/15/2020 | 08:45am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA IMPORTANT NOTICE This report was prepared as National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Troilus Gold Corp. (Troilus) by AGP Mining Consultants Inc. (AGP). The quality of information, conclusions, and estimates contained herein is consistent with the level of effort involved in AGP's services, based on i) information available at the time of preparation, ii) data supplied by outside sources, and iii) the assumptions, conditions, and qualifications set forth in this report. This report is intended for use by Troilus subject to terms and conditions of their contract with AGP. Their contract permits Troilus to each file this report as a Technical Report with Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities pursuant to National Instrument 43-101m Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Except for the purposes legislated under applicable Canadian provincial, territorial, and federal securities law, any other use of this report by any third party is at that party's sole risk. (Note: Canadian currency used throughout unless otherwise noted) T O C | 1-1 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Contents 1 SUMMARY...................................................................................................................... 1-1 1.1 Introduction ........................................................................................................................... 1-1 1.2 Property Location and Description ........................................................................................ 1-4 1.3 History.................................................................................................................................... 1-4 1.4 Geology .................................................................................................................................. 1-4 1.5 Exploration and Drilling.......................................................................................................... 1-5 1.6 Mineral Resources ................................................................................................................. 1-5 1.7 Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing ....................................................................... 1-6 1.8 Mine Plan ............................................................................................................................... 1-9 1.8.1 Open Pit Mining.................................................................................................................. 1-9 1.8.2 Underground Mining ........................................................................................................ 1-10 1.9 Recovery Methods ............................................................................................................... 1-11 1.10 Infrastructure ....................................................................................................................... 1-12 1.11 Environmental...................................................................................................................... 1-13 1.12 Markets ................................................................................................................................ 1-14 1.13 Capital and Operating Costs................................................................................................. 1-14 1.13.1 Capital Costs ..................................................................................................................... 1-14 1.13.2 Operating Costs ................................................................................................................ 1-15 1.14 Financial Analysis ................................................................................................................. 1-15 1.15 Recommendations ............................................................................................................... 1-16 1.15.1 Geology............................................................................................................................. 1-16 1.15.2 Geotechnical..................................................................................................................... 1-17 1.15.3 Mining............................................................................................................................... 1-17 1.15.4 Metallurgy ........................................................................................................................ 1-18 1.15.5 Infrastructure ................................................................................................................... 1-19 1.15.6 Environmental .................................................................................................................. 1-19 1.15.7 Estimated Budget ............................................................................................................. 1-19 2 INTRODUCTION .............................................................................................................. 2-1 2.1 Terms of Reference................................................................................................................ 2-1 2.2 Qualified Persons ................................................................................................................... 2-1 2.3 Site Visit ................................................................................................................................. 2-2 2.3.1 Geology............................................................................................................................... 2-2 2.3.2 Mining................................................................................................................................. 2-2 2.4 Effective Date......................................................................................................................... 2-2 2.5 Information Sources and References..................................................................................... 2-2 2.6 Previous Technical Reports.................................................................................................... 2-3 T O C | 1-2 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 3 RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS ........................................................................................ 3-1 4 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION........................................................................ 4-1 4.1 Property Location and Description ........................................................................................ 4-1 4.2 Project Ownership ................................................................................................................. 4-6 4.3 Quebec Mineral Tenure......................................................................................................... 4-8 4.4 Surface Rights ........................................................................................................................ 4-8 4.5 Royalties and Encumbrances ................................................................................................. 4-8 4.5.1 Royalties.............................................................................................................................. 4-8 4.5.2 Mine Restoration Plan ........................................................................................................ 4-9 4.6 Permits ................................................................................................................................. 4-11 4.7 Environmental Liabilities...................................................................................................... 4-12 5 ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE, AND PHYSIOGRAPHY.. 5-1 5.1 Accessibility............................................................................................................................ 5-1 5.2 Climate ................................................................................................................................... 5-1 5.3 Local Resources and Infrastructure ....................................................................................... 5-1 5.4 Physiography.......................................................................................................................... 5-2 5.5 Sufficiency of Surface Rights.................................................................................................. 5-2 6 HISTORY.......................................................................................................................... 6-1 6.1 Exploration and Development, Troilus Mine, 1985 -2010..................................................... 6-1 6.1.1 Ownership History .............................................................................................................. 6-2 6.1.2 Kerr-Addison Corp. and Minnova, 1985 - 1993.................................................................. 6-3 6.1.3 Metall Mining Corp, Inmet Mining Corp, 1993 - 2005 ....................................................... 6-3 6.2 Historic Production, Troilus Mine, 1996 - 2010 .................................................................... 6-4 7 GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALIZATION................................................................. 7-1 7.1 Regional Geology ................................................................................................................... 7-1 7.2 Project Geology...................................................................................................................... 7-6 7.2.1 Local Lithological Units ....................................................................................................... 7-9 7.2.2 Structural Geology ............................................................................................................ 7-15 7.3 Mineralization...................................................................................................................... 7-17 7.3.1 Alteration .......................................................................................................................... 7-20 7.4 Mineralized Zones................................................................................................................ 7-21 7.4.1 Zone 87 ............................................................................................................................. 7-22 7.4.2 Zone 87 South ................................................................................................................... 7-23 7.4.3 J4/J5 Zone ......................................................................................................................... 7-23 7.4.4 Southwest Zone (SW Zone)............................................................................................... 7-24 7.5 Prospects/Exploration Targets............................................................................................. 7-29 7.5.1 Z87 North Extension ......................................................................................................... 7-30 7.5.2 J4 South Extension ............................................................................................................ 7-30 7.5.3 J4 West Extension (J5 South Extension)............................................................................ 7-30 7.5.4 J Zone North Extension (Allongé Zone)............................................................................. 7-30 T O C | 1-3 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 8 DEPOSIT TYPES ............................................................................................................... 8-1 8.1 Discussion - Current Genetic Models .................................................................................... 8-4 9 EXPLORATION................................................................................................................. 9-1 9.1 Exploration Review, pre-2018................................................................................................ 9-1 9.2 Troilus, 2018 - Present .......................................................................................................... 9-1 9.2.1 Structural Study, SRK (2018)............................................................................................... 9-3 9.2.2 Southwest Zone.................................................................................................................. 9-3 9.2.3 Allongé and Carcajou Targets............................................................................................. 9-4 9.2.4 Troilus Frotêt Project.......................................................................................................... 9-5 10 DRILLING ....................................................................................................................... 10-1 10.1 Drill Summary....................................................................................................................... 10-1 10.2 Troilus, Drill Methods and Logging, 2018 - 2020 ................................................................. 10-5 10.2.1 Drill Core Logging.............................................................................................................. 10-5 10.2.2 Drill Core Sampling ........................................................................................................... 10-7 10.3 Previous Drill Methods and Logging, pre-2018.................................................................... 10-7 10.3.1 Drill Core Logging.............................................................................................................. 10-8 10.3.2 Drill Core Sampling ........................................................................................................... 10-8 10.4 Summary of Drill Intercepts ................................................................................................. 10-9 10.4.1 Z87 Zone ........................................................................................................................... 10-9 10.4.2 J4/J5 Zone....................................................................................................................... 10-12 10.4.3 SW Zone.......................................................................................................................... 10-14 10.4.4 J4N Zone (Allongé Zone)................................................................................................. 10-17 10.5 AGP Opinion....................................................................................................................... 10-20 11 SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES, AND SECURITY ..................................................... 11-21 11.1 Troilus, 2018 - 2020 ........................................................................................................... 11-21 11.1.1 Analytical Laboratories ................................................................................................... 11-21 11.1.2 Sampling Preparation and Analysis ................................................................................ 11-21 11.2 Pre-2018............................................................................................................................. 11-22 11.2.1 Analytical Laboratories ................................................................................................... 11-22 11.2.2 Sample Preparation and Analysis ................................................................................... 11-22 11.3 Density Determinations ..................................................................................................... 11-23 11.3.1 Z87 Zone ......................................................................................................................... 11-23 11.3.2 J4/J5 Zones ..................................................................................................................... 11-24 11.3.3 SW Zone, 2019 - 2020.................................................................................................... 11-24 11.4 Quality Assurance / Quality Control .................................................................................. 11-25 11.4.1 QA/QC, 2018 - 2019....................................................................................................... 11-26 11.4.2 QA/QC, 2019 - 2020 (SW Zone) ..................................................................................... 11-30 11.4.3 QA/QC, pre-2018 ............................................................................................................ 11-32 11.5 Databases........................................................................................................................... 11-34 11.6 Sample Security.................................................................................................................. 11-34 11.7 AGP Opinion....................................................................................................................... 11-34 T O C | 1-4 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 12 DATA VERIFICATION...................................................................................................... 12-1 12.1 Data Verification .................................................................................................................. 12-1 12.1.1 Z87 Zone, J4/J5 Zone......................................................................................................... 12-1 12.1.2 SW Zone ............................................................................................................................ 12-1 12.2 AGP Site Visit........................................................................................................................ 12-1 12.2.1 Drill Core Logging and Sampling and Storage Facilities .................................................... 12-1 12.2.2 Drill Hole Collar Locations................................................................................................. 12-1 12.2.3 Drill Core Log Review ........................................................................................................ 12-2 12.2.4 Independent Samples ....................................................................................................... 12-3 12.3 QP Opinion........................................................................................................................... 12-4 13 MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING................................................. 13-1 13.1 Introduction ......................................................................................................................... 13-1 13.2 Metallurgical Testwork ........................................................................................................ 13-1 13.2.1 Comminution Testing........................................................................................................ 13-1 13.2.2 Metallurgical Testwork, Lakefield, 1993 ........................................................................... 13-2 13.2.3 Metallurgical Testwork, Lakefield, 2003 (J4 Zone)............................................................ 13-6 13.2.4 Cyanidation Testwork, COREM, 2019 ............................................................................... 13-9 13.2.5 Metallurgical Testwork, Kappes Cassiday & Associates, 2020........................................ 13-11 13.3 Suitability of Metallurgical Samples .................................................................................. 13-17 13.4 Metallurgical Projection..................................................................................................... 13-17 14 MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES................................................................................... 14-1 14.1 Introduction ......................................................................................................................... 14-1 14.1.1 AGP Validation, Z87 Zone, J4/J5 Zone............................................................................... 14-2 14.2 Mineral Resources Summary ............................................................................................... 14-2 14.2.1 Open Pit Mineral Resources ............................................................................................. 14-3 14.2.2 Underground Mineral Resources...................................................................................... 14-4 14.3 Database .............................................................................................................................. 14-6 14.4 Z87 Zones ............................................................................................................................. 14-7 14.4.1 Geological Models ............................................................................................................ 14-7 14.4.2 Exploratory Data Analysis ................................................................................................. 14-9 14.4.3 Block Model .................................................................................................................... 14-17 14.5 J4/J5 Zones......................................................................................................................... 14-24 14.5.1 Geological Models .......................................................................................................... 14-24 14.5.2 Exploratory Data Analysis ............................................................................................... 14-25 14.5.3 Block Model .................................................................................................................... 14-31 14.6 SW Zone ............................................................................................................................. 14-38 14.6.1 Geological Models .......................................................................................................... 14-38 14.6.2 Exploratory Data Analysis ............................................................................................... 14-39 14.6.3 Block Model .................................................................................................................... 14-46 14.7 Mineral Resources ............................................................................................................. 14-53 14.7.1 Classification of Mineral Resources ................................................................................ 14-53 14.7.2 Reasonable Prospects of Economic Extraction ............................................................... 14-56 14.8 Mineral Resource Statement ............................................................................................. 14-58 T O C | 1-5 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 14.8.1 Mineral Resource Statement.......................................................................................... 14-58 14.8.2 Open Pit Mineral Resources ........................................................................................... 14-59 14.8.3 Underground Mineral Resources ................................................................................... 14-60 14.8.4 Grade Sensitivity............................................................................................................. 14-61 14.9 Factors That May Affect the Mineral Resource Estimate .................................................. 14-64 15 MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES ...................................................................................... 15-1 16 MINING METHODS ........................................................................................................ 16-1 16.1 Introduction ......................................................................................................................... 16-1 16.2 Mining Geotechnical ............................................................................................................ 16-1 16.2.1 Site Inspection .................................................................................................................. 16-2 16.2.2 Project Mining Geotechnics ............................................................................................. 16-4 16.2.3 Open Pit Mining Geotechnical.......................................................................................... 16-6 16.2.4 Hydrogeology ................................................................................................................. 16-22 16.2.5 Geotechnical Model Limitations..................................................................................... 16-24 16.2.6 Data Gap Analysis ........................................................................................................... 16-24 16.3 Open Pit ............................................................................................................................. 16-27 16.3.1 Geologic Model Importation .......................................................................................... 16-27 16.3.2 Economic Pit Shell Development.................................................................................... 16-30 16.3.3 Dilution ........................................................................................................................... 16-38 16.3.4 Pit Design........................................................................................................................ 16-40 16.3.5 Waste Dump Design ....................................................................................................... 16-48 16.3.6 Mine Equipment Selection ............................................................................................. 16-51 16.3.7 Blasting and Explosives................................................................................................... 16-51 16.3.8 Grade Control ................................................................................................................. 16-51 16.4 Underground Mining ......................................................................................................... 16-51 16.4.1 Introduction.................................................................................................................... 16-51 16.4.2 Mining Methods ............................................................................................................. 16-56 16.4.3 Cut Off Grade.................................................................................................................. 16-63 16.4.4 Application of Modifying Factors ................................................................................... 16-66 16.4.5 Underground Mine Design ............................................................................................. 16-68 16.4.6 Ventilation ...................................................................................................................... 16-77 16.4.7 Dewatering ..................................................................................................................... 16-79 16.4.8 Power Distribution ......................................................................................................... 16-83 16.4.9 Safety.............................................................................................................................. 16-84 16.4.10 Underground Mine Development and Production Schedules ....................................... 16-85 16.4.11 Mine Costing Methodology ............................................................................................ 16-91 16.4.12 Labour............................................................................................................................. 16-92 16.4.13 Equipment ...................................................................................................................... 16-94 16.4.14 Power and Mine Air Heating .......................................................................................... 16-95 16.5 Combined Production Schedule ........................................................................................ 16-98 16.5.1 End of Year Plans .......................................................................................................... 16-104 17 RECOVERY METHODS .................................................................................................... 17-1 17.1 Process Design ..................................................................................................................... 17-1 17.1.1 Selected Process Flowsheet ............................................................................................. 17-1 17.2 Process Plant Description .................................................................................................... 17-3 T O C | 1-6 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 17.2.1 Process Design Criteria ..................................................................................................... 17-3 17.2.2 Primary Crushing - Area 100 ............................................................................................ 17-4 17.2.3 Stockpile - Area 120 ......................................................................................................... 17-4 17.2.4 SAG Mill - Area 200 .......................................................................................................... 17-5 17.2.5 Ball Mill - Area 240 ........................................................................................................... 17-5 17.2.6 Rougher Flotation - Area 300 ........................................................................................... 17-5 17.2.7 Rougher Concentrate Regrind & Cleaner Flotation - Area 315 ........................................ 17-6 17.2.8 Concentrate Dewatering - Area 350 ................................................................................ 17-6 17.2.9 Gold Room - Area 400 ...................................................................................................... 17-7 17.2.10 Tailings Dewatering - Area 500 ........................................................................................ 17-7 17.2.11 Reagents - Area 800 ......................................................................................................... 17-7 17.2.12 Services - Area 900........................................................................................................... 17-8 17.3 Energy and Water Requirements ........................................................................................ 17-9 18 PROJECT INFRASTRUCTURE........................................................................................... 18-1 18.1 Overall Site........................................................................................................................... 18-1 18.2 Waste Storage Facilities....................................................................................................... 18-3 18.3 Tailings Storage Facilities ..................................................................................................... 18-3 18.4 Camps and Accommodation................................................................................................ 18-4 18.5 Power and Electrical ............................................................................................................ 18-4 18.6 Support Buildings................................................................................................................. 18-4 18.7 Water Supply ....................................................................................................................... 18-4 18.8 Water Management ............................................................................................................ 18-5 19 MARKET STUDIES AND CONTRACTS .............................................................................. 19-1 19.1 Metal Pricing ........................................................................................................................ 19-1 19.2 General Considerations ....................................................................................................... 19-1 19.3 Terms and Conditions Discussion ........................................................................................ 19-2 19.3.1 Accountable Metals .......................................................................................................... 19-2 19.3.2 Smelting and Refining Charges ......................................................................................... 19-2 20 ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES, PERMITTING, AND SOCIAL OR COMMUNITY IMPACT ........ 20-1 20.1 Background .......................................................................................................................... 20-1 20.2 Baseline Studies ................................................................................................................... 20-1 20.3 Environmental Issues ........................................................................................................... 20-2 20.4 Closure Plan ......................................................................................................................... 20-2 20.5 Permitting ............................................................................................................................ 20-2 20.6 Considerations of Social and Community Impacts .............................................................. 20-3 20.7 Discussion on Risks to Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves ....................................... 20-4 21 CAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS .................................................................................. 21-1 21.1 Summary .............................................................................................................................. 21-1 21.2 Capital Cost .......................................................................................................................... 21-2 21.2.1 Summary........................................................................................................................... 21-2 21.2.2 Mine Capital Costs ............................................................................................................ 21-3 T O C | 1-714/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 21.2.3 Process Capital Costs ........................................................................................................ 21-9 21.2.4 Process Direct Costs ....................................................................................................... 21-11 21.2.5 Process Indirect Costs..................................................................................................... 21-12 21.2.6 Infrastructure Capital Costs............................................................................................ 21-13 21.2.7 Environmental Capital Costs........................................................................................... 21-14 21.2.8 Indirect Capital Costs...................................................................................................... 21-14 21.2.9 Contingency Capital Costs .............................................................................................. 21-15 21.3 Operating Cost Estimates................................................................................................... 21-16 21.3.1 Operating Cost Summary ............................................................................................... 21-16 21.3.2 Mine Operating Costs..................................................................................................... 21-16 21.3.3 Process Operating Costs ................................................................................................. 21-29 21.3.4 General and Administrative Operating Costs ................................................................. 21-32 21.3.5 Concentrate Trucking ..................................................................................................... 21-32 22 ECONOMIC ANALYSIS .................................................................................................... 22-1 22.1 Introduction ......................................................................................................................... 22-1 22.2 Discounted Cash Flow Analysis ............................................................................................ 22-3 22.2.1 Mineral Resource and Mine Life....................................................................................... 22-4 22.2.2 Metallurgical Recoveries and Concentrate Grades .......................................................... 22-4 22.2.3 Smelting and Refining Terms............................................................................................ 22-5 22.2.4 Operating Costs ................................................................................................................ 22-6 22.2.5 Capital Costs ..................................................................................................................... 22-6 22.2.6 Royalties ........................................................................................................................... 22-6 22.2.7 Depreciation ..................................................................................................................... 22-6 22.2.8 Taxes................................................................................................................................. 22-7 22.2.9 General ............................................................................................................................. 22-7 22.3 Sensitivity Analysis ............................................................................................................... 22-7 22.4 Detailed Cash Flow Sheets ................................................................................................... 22-9 23 ADJACENT PROPERTIES.................................................................................................. 23-1 24 OTHER RELEVANT DATA AND INFORMATION ................................................................ 24-1 24.1 Open Pit Only Case............................................................................................................... 24-1 24.2 Mine Schedule - Open Pit Only ........................................................................................... 24-1 24.3 Capital and Operating Cost Estimate - Open Pit Only......................................................... 24-7 24.3.1 Capital Cost Estimate........................................................................................................ 24-7 24.3.2 Operating Cost Estimate................................................................................................... 24-9 24.4 Financial Analysis - Open Pit Only Case............................................................................. 24-10 25 INTERPRETATION AND CONCLUSIONS ........................................................................... 25-1 25.1 Geology ................................................................................................................................ 25-1 25.2 Open Pit Mining ................................................................................................................... 25-2 25.3 Underground Mining ........................................................................................................... 25-3 25.4 Metallurgy and Processing................................................................................................... 25-5 25.5 Infrastructure and Site Layout ............................................................................................. 25-7 25.6 Economic Analysis................................................................................................................ 25-8 T O C | 1-8 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 26 RECOMMENDATIONS.................................................................................................... 26-1 26.1 Introduction ......................................................................................................................... 26-1 26.2 Geology ................................................................................................................................ 26-1 26.2.1 Z87 Zone - J4/J5 Zone ....................................................................................................... 26-1 26.2.2 SW Zone ............................................................................................................................ 26-1 26.2.3 Additional Recommendations .......................................................................................... 26-2 26.2.4 Advanced Studies.............................................................................................................. 26-2 26.2.5 Geology Estimated Budget................................................................................................ 26-2 26.3 Geotechnical ........................................................................................................................ 26-2 26.4 Open Pit Mining ................................................................................................................... 26-6 26.5 Underground Mining ........................................................................................................... 26-7 26.6 Metallurgy............................................................................................................................ 26-8 26.7 Infrastructure....................................................................................................................... 26-9 26.8 Environmental...................................................................................................................... 26-9 26.9 Prefeasibility Study ............................................................................................................ 26-10 26.10 Recommendations and Estimated Budget ........................................................................ 26-10 27 REFERENCES.................................................................................................................. 27-1 27.1 Related to Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates ............................................ 27-5 27.2 Related to Quality Assurance and Quality Control .............................................................. 27-9 27.3 Related to Pit Slope Designs .............................................................................................. 27-12 27.4 Related to Site Restoration................................................................................................ 27-12 27.5 Websites ............................................................................................................................ 27-13 28 CERTIFICATE OF AUTHORS ............................................................................................ 28-1 28.1 Gordon Zurowski, P.Eng....................................................................................................... 28-1 28.2 Andrew Holloway, P.Eng...................................................................................................... 28-2 28.3 Paul Daigle, géo., P.Geo. ...................................................................................................... 28-3 Tables Table 1-1: Mineral Resources for the Troilus Project; combined open pit and underground resources................... 1-6 Table 1-2: Metallurgical Predictions for Flotation..................................................................................................... 1-8 Table 1-3: Troilus Gold Project Capital Cost Estimate ($CDN)................................................................................. 1-15 Table 1-4: Troilus Gold Project Operating Cost Estimate ($CDN) ........................................................................... 1-15 Table 1-5: Troilus Gold Project - Discounted Cash Flow Financial Summary ($CDN) ............................................. 1-16 Table 1-6: Estimate of Recommended Budgets and Prefeasibility ($CDN) ............................................................. 1-20 Table 2-1: Summary of QPs and Responsibilities ...................................................................................................... 2-1 Table 4-1: Summary of Mineral Rights for the Troilus Gold Property....................................................................... 4-3 Table 6-1: Summary of History of the Troilus Mine . 1985 - 2010 ............................................................................ 6-2 Table 8-1: Summary of Geological Characteristics Supporting the Proposed Genetic Models for the Troilus Deposits8-2 Table 11-1: Descriptive Statistics for Density - Z87 Zone ..................................................................................... 11-24 Table 11-2: Descriptive Statistics for Density by Mineralized Domain - J4/J5 Zone............................................. 11-24 Table 11-3: Descriptive Statistics for Density (g/cm3) by Mineralized Domain - SW Zone................................... 11-25 T O C | 1-9 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Table 11-4: Standard Reference Materials (SRMs) and Recommended Values ................................................... 11-26 Table 11-5 shows a summary of the QA/QC samples submitted during the 2018 and 2019 drilling program on the Z87 Zone and J4/J5 Zone. Table 11-6 shows a summary of the QA/QC samples submitted during the 2019-2020 drilling program on the SW Zone....................................................................................................................................... 11-26 Table 12-1: Comparison of Collar Location Coordinates at the Troilus Project; NAD83 Zone 18U ........................ 12-2 Table 13-1: 2005 Operational Results Summary..................................................................................................... 13-1 Table 13-2: Summary of COREM 2020 JK Drop weight Test Results....................................................................... 13-2 Table 13-3: Summary of Hazen Research 2020 Ai and BBWi Results ..................................................................... 13-2 Table 13-4: Summary of Lakefield 1993 Comminution Testwork Results .............................................................. 13-2 Table 13-5: Summary of Lakefield 1993 Composite Head Grades.......................................................................... 13-3 Table 13-6: 1993 Lakefield Bench Scale Testwork Metallurgical Performance ...................................................... 13-4 Table 13-7: PP16 and PP17 Average Performance ................................................................................................. 13-6 Table 13-8: 1993 Lakefield Pilot Plant PP4, 5, 7 and 11 Metallurgical Performance .............................................. 13-6 Table 13-9: J4 Zone Composites (2003) Head Grades ............................................................................................ 13-6 Table 13-10: J4 Zone (2003) Summary of Average Gravity Recoverable Gold Performance.................................. 13-7 Table 13-11: J4 Zone (2003) Medium Grade LCT Results ....................................................................................... 13-9 Table 13-12: J4 Zone (2003) Low Grade LCT Results .............................................................................................. 13-9 Table 13-13: J4 Zone (2003) High Grade LCT Results.............................................................................................. 13-9 Table 13-14: Summary of COREM 2019 Composite Head Grades........................................................................ 13-10 Table 13-15 - Summary of COREM 2019 Bottle Roll Test Results (gold)............................................................... 13-11 Table 13-16: Summary of KCA Composite Head Grades (J4 and J5 Zones) .......................................................... 13-12 Table 13-17: Summary of J4 Zone Conventional Crush Bottle Roll Test Results................................................... 13-12 Table 13-18: Summary of J5 Zone Conventional and HPGR Crush Bottle Roll Test Results ................................. 13-12 Table 13-19: Summary of 87 and SW Zone Calculated Head Assays .................................................................... 13-13 Table 13-20: Summary of 87 and SW Zone Conventional and HPGR Crush Bottle Roll Test Results.................... 13-13 Table 13-21: Summary of 87 and SW Zone Milled Bottle Roll Test Results.......................................................... 13-14 Table 13-22: Summary of 87 and SW Zone Run of Mine Rougher Flotation Results............................................ 13-14 Table 13-23: Summary of 87 and SW Zone Leaching of Flotation Tails Results.................................................... 13-15 Table 13-24: Summary of 87 and SW Zone Leach and Rougher Flotation Results ............................................... 13-16 Table 13-25: Summary of Leach Tails Characterisation prior to SLS Testwork ..................................................... 13-16 Table 13-26: Summary of Recommended Thickener Design Parameters for Leach Tails..................................... 13-17 Table 13-27: Metallurgical Predictions for Flotation ............................................................................................ 13-19 Table 14-1: Mineral Resources for the Troilus Project; combined open pit and underground resources .............. 14-3 Table 14-2: Open Pit Mineral Resources for Troilus Project at a 0.3 gpt AuEQ Cut-off Grade - All Deposits ......... 14-4 Table 14-3: Underground Mineral Resources for the Troilus Project at a 0.9 gpt AuEQ Cut-off Grade - Z87 Zone14-5 Table 14-4: Summary of Drill Hole Database for the Project; up to February 2020 ................................................ 14-6 Table 14-5: Domains and Subdomains - Z87 Zone ................................................................................................. 14-9 Table 14-6: Descriptive Statistics of Raw Assays within Mineralized Domains - Z87 Zone.................................... 14-9 Table 14-7: Descriptive Statistics for Raw Gold Assays (gpt Au) - Z87 Zone ........................................................ 14-10 Table 14-8: Descriptive Statistics for Raw Copper Assays (%Cu) - Z87 Zone........................................................ 14-10 Table 14-9: Descriptive Statistics for Raw Silver Assays (gpt Ag) - Z87 Zone ...................................................... 14-11 Table 14-10: Capping Levels - Z87 Zone ............................................................................................................... 14-12 Table 14-11: Descriptive Statistics for Capped Raw Assay Values for Gold (gpt Au) - Z87 Zone ......................... 14-12 Table 14-12: Descriptive Statistics for Capped Raw Assay Values for Silver (gpt Ag) - Z87 Zone......................... 14-13 Table 14-13: Descriptive Statistics for 2 m Composite Values for Gold (gpt Au) - Z87 Zone ............................... 14-14 Table 14-14: Descriptive Statistics for 2 m Composite Values for Copper (%Cu) - Z87 Zone............................... 14-14 Table 14-15: Descriptive Statistics for 2 m Composite Values for Silver (gpt Ag) - Z87 Zone ............................. 14-15 Table 14-16: Bulk Density - Z87 Zone .................................................................................................................. 14-15 T O C | 1-10 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Table 14-17: Gold Variogram parameters - Z87 Zone .......................................................................................... 14-16 Table 14-18: Silver Variogram parameters - Z87 Zone ......................................................................................... 14-16 Table 14-19: Silver Variogram parameters - Z87 Zone ......................................................................................... 14-17 Table 14-20 Block Model Parameters - Z87 and J4/J5 Zones ............................................................................... 14-17 Table 14-21: Estimation Parametres - Z87 Zone ................................................................................................... 14-19 Table 14-22: Search Ellipse Parameters - Z87 Zone.............................................................................................. 14-19 Table 14-23: Comparison of Assay, Composite and Block Mean Gold Grades - Z87 Zone.................................... 14-20 Table 14-24: Domains - J4/J5 Zone........................................................................................................................ 14-25 Table 14-25: Descriptive Statistics of Raw Assays within Mineralized Domains - J4/J5 Zone .............................. 14-25 Table 14-26: Descriptive Statistics for Raw Gold Assays (gpt Au) - J4/J5 Zone .................................................... 14-26 Table 14-27: Descriptive Statistics for Raw Copper Assays (%Cu) - J4/J5 Zone.................................................... 14-26 Table 14-28 Descriptive Statistics for Raw Silver Assays (gpt Ag) - J4/J5 Zone.................................................... 14-27 Table 14-29 Capping Levels - J4/J5 Zone .............................................................................................................. 14-27 Table 14-30 Descriptive Statistics for Capped Gold Assays (gpt Au) - J4/J5 Zone ................................................ 14-28 Table 14-31: Descriptive Statistics for Capped Silver Assays (gpt Ag) - J4/J5 Zone ............................................. 14-28 Table 14-32: Descriptive Statistics for 2 m Composite Values for Gold (gpt Au) - J4/J5 Zone ............................. 14-29 Table 14-33: Descriptive Statistics for 2 m Composite Values for Copper (%Cu) - J4/J5 Zone............................. 14-29 Table 14-34: Descriptive Statistics for 2 m Composite Values for Silver (gpt Ag) - J4/J5 Zone............................ 14-30 Table 14-35: Assigned Densities - J4/J5 Zone ....................................................................................................... 14-30 Table 14-36: Bulk Density - J4/J5 Zone ................................................................................................................ 14-30 Table 14-37: Gold Variogram parameters - J4/J5 Zone ........................................................................................ 14-31 Table 14-38: Silver Variogram parameters - J4/J5 Zone....................................................................................... 14-31 Table 14-39: Silver Variogram parameters - J4/J5 Zone....................................................................................... 14-31 Table 14-40: Block Model Parameters - Z87 and J4/J5 Zones ............................................................................... 14-32 Table 14-41: Estimation Parametres - J4/J5 Zone ................................................................................................ 14-33 Table 14-42: Search Ellipse Parameters - J4/J5 Zone ........................................................................................... 14-33 Table 14-43: Comparison of Assay, Composite and Block Mean Gold Grades - Z87 Zone................................... 14-34 Table 14-44: Domains - SW Zone .......................................................................................................................... 14-39 Table 14-45: Descriptive Statistics on all raw assays - SW Zone........................................................................... 14-39 Table 14-46: Descriptive Statistics for Gold by Mineralized Domain - SW Zone .................................................. 14-40 Table 14-47 Descriptive Statistics for Copper by Mineralized Domain - SW Zone ............................................... 14-40 Table 14-48: Descriptive Statistics for Silver by Mineralized Domain - SW Zone................................................. 14-41 Table 14-49: Capping Levels - SW Zone................................................................................................................. 14-41 Table 14-50: Descriptive Statistics for Capped Gold Assays by Mineralized Domain - SW Zone ......................... 14-42 Table 14-51: Descriptive Statistics for Capped Copper Assays by Mineralized Domain - SW Zone ...................... 14-42 Table 14-52: Descriptive Statistics for Capped Silver Assays by Mineralized Domain - SW Zone ......................... 14-43 Table 14-53: Descriptive Statistics for 2m Capped Composites............................................................................. 14-43 Table 14-54: Descriptive Statistics for 2m Capped Composites............................................................................ 14-44 Table 14-55: Descriptive Statistics for 2m Capped Composites............................................................................ 14-44 Table 14-56: Assigned Densities - SW Zone........................................................................................................... 14-45 Table 14-57: Descriptive Statistics for Density by Domain - SW Zone .................................................................. 14-45 Table 14-58: Gold Variogram parameters - SW Zone........................................................................................... 14-46 Table 14-59: Silver Variogram parameters - SW Zone.......................................................................................... 14-46 Table 14-60: Silver Variogram parameters - SW Zone.......................................................................................... 14-46 Table 14-61: Block Model Parameters - SW Zone ................................................................................................. 14-46 Table 14-62: Estimation Parameters - SW Zone.................................................................................................... 14-48 Table 14-63: Search Ellipse Parameters - SW Zone .............................................................................................. 14-49 Table 14-64: Mean Gold Grades - SW Zone (no zeroes) ....................................................................................... 14-50 T O C | 1-1114/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Table 14-65: Parameters for the AuEQ Formula................................................................................................... 14-57 Table 14-66: Parameters for Constraining Shells, by Zone ................................................................................... 14-58 Table 14-67: Mineral Resources for the Troilus Project; combined open pit and underground resources .......... 14-59 Table 14-68: Open Pit Mineral Resources for Troilus Project at a 0.3 gpt AuEQ Cut-off Grade - All Deposits ..... 14-60 Table 14-69: Underground Mineral Resources for the Troilus Project at a 0.9 gpt AuEQ Cut-off Grade - Z87 Zone14-61 Table 14-70: Open Pit Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources for the Z87 Zone; at various cut-off grades ... 14-62 Table 14-71: Underground Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources for the Z87 Zone; at various cut-offgrades14-62 Table 14-72: Open Pit Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources for the J4/J5 Zone; at various cut-off grades. 14-63 Table 14-73: Underground Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources for the J4/J5 Zone; at various cut-offgrades14-63 Table 14-74: Open Pit Inferred Mineral Resources for the Z87 Zone; at various cut-off grades.......................... 14-64 Table 16-1: Intact Rock Strength............................................................................................................................. 16-5 Table 16-2: Geotechnical Model Framework (Piteau, 2006) .................................................................................. 16-6 Table 16-3: Pit Shell Slopes ..................................................................................................................................... 16-7 Table 16-4: Historic Average Water Infiltration Rates - 87 Pit ............................................................................. 16-23 Table 16-5: Geotechnical Data Gap Analysis ........................................................................................................ 16-26 Table 16-6: Open Pit Model Framework............................................................................................................... 16-27 Table 16-7: J and Z87 Model Item Descriptions.................................................................................................... 16-28 Table 16-8: SW Model Item Descriptions ............................................................................................................. 16-30 Table 16-9: Pit Shell Slopes ................................................................................................................................... 16-31 Table 16-10: Economic Pit Shell Parameters (US Dollars unless otherwise noted) .............................................. 16-32 Table 16-11: Pit Design Slope Criteria................................................................................................................... 16-41 Table 16-12: Pit Phase Tonnages and Grades ....................................................................................................... 16-42 Table 16-13: Waste Storage Facilities Summary................................................................................................... 16-49 Table 16-14: Project Parameters for Cut-off-Grade Analysis................................................................................ 16-64 Table 16-15: Preliminary Production Rate and Mining Cost Assumptions at Range of In situ Cut-off Grades..... 16-65 Table 16-16: Slot and Mass Blast Modifying Factors ............................................................................................ 16-67 Table 16-17: Components of Total Mill Feed........................................................................................................ 16-68 Table 16-18: Source of Total Mill Feed by Resource Classification....................................................................... 16-68 Table 16-19: Waste Development Metres by Type .............................................................................................. 16-76 Table 16-20: Dewatering Arrangement ................................................................................................................ 16-80 Table 16-21: Mine Development Factors by Development Type ......................................................................... 16-86 Table 16-22: Quarterly Development Rates ......................................................................................................... 16-86 Table 16-23: Annual Summary - Development and Production Schedule ........................................................... 16-89 Table 16-24: Annual Summary - Development and Production Schedule (cont'd) ............................................. 16-90 Table 16-25: Summary of Underground Unit and Overhead Costs ...................................................................... 16-92 Table 16-26: Owners Employed Labour................................................................................................................ 16-93 Table 16-27: Owners Equipment Requirements................................................................................................... 16-95 Table 16-28: Summary Total Installed Mine Power.............................................................................................. 16-96 Table 16-29:Steady-State Estimated Mine Air Heating Costs .............................................................................. 16-97 Table 16-30: Annual Material Mined by Source (excluding u/g development).................................................... 16-99 Table 16-31: Mine Schedule ............................................................................................................................... 16-101 Table 16-32: Resource Summary of Scheduled Material.................................................................................... 16-103 Table 17-1: Process Design Criteria......................................................................................................................... 17-4 Table 17-2: Connected Power................................................................................................................................. 17-9 Table 18-1: Waste Storage Facility Volumes........................................................................................................... 18-3 Table 19-1: Metal Price History .............................................................................................................................. 19-1 Table 19-2: Smelting and Refining Terms - LOM Average...................................................................................... 19-3 Table 19-3: Copper Concentrate Variable Terms.................................................................................................... 19-3 T O C | 1-12 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Table 21-1: Troilus Project Capital Cost Estimate ................................................................................................... 21-1 Table 21-2: Troilus Project Operating Cost Estimate (CDN) .................................................................................... 21-1 Table 21-3: Troilus Project Capital Cost Estimate (USD) ......................................................................................... 21-2 Table 21-4: Troilus Project Operating Cost Estimate (USD) .................................................................................... 21-2 Table 21-5: Capital Cost Estimate............................................................................................................................ 21-3 Table 21-6: Major Mine Equipment - Capital Cost and Full Finance Cost ($CDN).................................................. 21-3 Table 21-7: Equipment Purchases - Initial and Sustaining...................................................................................... 21-5 Table 21-8: Equipment Fleet Size ............................................................................................................................ 21-5 Table 21-9: Mining Capital Cost Estimate ($CDN) ................................................................................................... 21-6 Table 21-10: Summary of the Underground Mine Capital Estimate (CDN$ 000's) ................................................. 21-8 Table 21-11: Process Direct Capital Costs ($CDN)................................................................................................. 21-10 Table 21-12: Process Indirect Capital Costs ($CDN) .............................................................................................. 21-10 Table 21-13: Process Capital Cost ($CDN) ............................................................................................................. 21-10 Table 21-14: Troilus Project Capital ($CDN) .......................................................................................................... 21-13 Table 21-15: Troilus Project Indirect Costs and Percentages ($CDN).................................................................... 21-15 Table 21-16: Project Indirect and Contingency Percentages ($CDN)..................................................................... 21-16 Table 21-17: Troilus Project Operating Costs ($CDN) ........................................................................................... 21-16 Table 21-18: Open Pit Mine Staffing Requirements and Annual Salaries (Year 5)................................................ 21-17 Table 21-19: Hourly Manpower Requirements and Annual Salary (Year 5).......................................................... 21-18 Table 21-20: Maintenance Labour Factors (Maintenance per Operator) ............................................................. 21-20 Table 21-21: Major Equipment Operating Costs - no labour ($CDN/hr) .............................................................. 21-20 Table 21-22: Drill Pattern Specification................................................................................................................. 21-21 Table 21-23: Drill Productivity Criteria .................................................................................................................. 21-21 Table 21-24: Design Powder Factors..................................................................................................................... 21-21 Table 21-25: Loading Parameters - Year 5............................................................................................................ 21-22 Table 21-26: Haulage Cycle Speeds....................................................................................................................... 21-22 Table 21-27: Support Equipment Operating Factors............................................................................................. 21-23 Table 21-28: Open Pit Mine Operating Costs - with Finance Cost ($CDN/t Total Material)................................. 21-25 Table 21-29: Open Pit Mine Operating Costs - with Finance Cost ($CDN/t Mill Feed)......................................... 21-26 Table 21-30: Summary of Life of Underground Mine Operating Costs................................................................. 21-27 Table 21-31: Process Operating Costs ($CDN) ...................................................................................................... 21-30 Table 21-32: Process Labour ................................................................................................................................. 21-31 Table 22-1: Mill Feed Resource Classification ......................................................................................................... 22-1 Table 22-2: Troilus Gold Project - Discounted Cash Flow Financial Summary ($CDN) ........................................... 22-2 Table 22-3: Troilus Gold Project - Discounted Cash Flow Financial Summary ($USD) ........................................... 22-3 Table 22-4: Discounted Cash Flow - Parameters .................................................................................................... 22-4 Table 22-5: Mine Feed Tonnages and Grade .......................................................................................................... 22-4 Table 22-6: Metallurgical Recoveries and Concentrate Grades by Zone ................................................................ 22-5 Table 22-7: Smelting and Refining Terms - LOM ..................................................................................................... 22-5 Table 22-8: Copper Concentrate Variable Terms .................................................................................................... 22-5 Table 22-9: Troilus Cash Flow - Life of Mine Operating Cost Summary ($CDN) ..................................................... 22-6 Table 22-10: Troilus Cash Flow - Mine Capital Cost Summary ($CDN)................................................................... 22-6 Table 22-11: NPV Sensitivity (Post-Tax) .................................................................................................................. 22-7 Table 22-12: IRR Sensitivity (Post-Tax) .................................................................................................................... 22-7 Table 22-13: Detailed Cash Flow - Mill Production Calculations (Year -2 to Year 10) .......................................... 22-10 Table 22-14: Detailed Cash Flow - Mill Production Calculations (Year 11 - 22) ................................................... 22-11 Table 22-15: Detailed Cash Flow - Cost and Revenue Calculations (Year -2 - Year 10)($CDN) ............................ 22-12 Table 22-16: Detailed Cash Flow - Cost and Revenue Calculations (Year 11 - Year 22)($CDN) ........................... 22-13 T O C | 1-1314/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Table 24-1: Pit Phase Tonnages and Grades (Open Pit Only Case) ......................................................................... 24-1 Table 24-2: Waste Storage Facilities Summary (Open Pit Only Case)..................................................................... 24-2 Table 24-3: Production Schedule (Open Pit Only Case) .......................................................................................... 24-4 Table 24-4: Open Pit Only - Equipment Purchases ................................................................................................. 24-7 Table 24-5: Open Pit Only - Equipment Fleet Size.................................................................................................. 24-7 Table 24-6: Open Pit Only - Mining Capital Cost Estimate ($CDN)......................................................................... 24-8 Table 24-7: Open Pit Only - Capital Cost Estimate ................................................................................................. 24-9 Table 24-8: Open Pit Only Case - Mine Operating Costs with Financing ($CDN/t Total Material)......................... 24-9 Table 24-9: Open Pit Only Case - Mine Operating Costs with Financing ($CDN/t Mill Feed)............................... 24-10 Table 24-10: Open Pit Only - Troilus Gold Project Operating Costs ($CDN)......................................................... 24-10 Table 24-11: Troilus Gold Project - Open Pit Only DCF Financial Summary ($CDN) ............................................ 24-11 Table 24-12: Troilus Gold Project - Open Pit Only DCF Financial Summary ($USD)............................................. 24-13 Table 25-1: Summary of Coarse Bottle Roll Test Recovery (Heap Leach Amenability)........................................... 25-5 Table 25-2: Tank Leach Metallurgical Recovery Projection .................................................................................... 25-6 Table 26-1: Recommended Study Budget .............................................................................................................. 26-1 Table 26-3: Summary of Recommendation Budgets ............................................................................................ 26-10 Figures Figure 1-1: Troilus Gold Project Site Layout.............................................................................................................. 1-3 Figure 1-2: Historical Gold and Copper Mill Recoveries, Troilus Gold Mine ............................................................. 1-7 Figure 1-3: Process Flowsheet ................................................................................................................................ 1-11 Figure 4-1: Location Map, Central Quebec ............................................................................................................... 4-2 Figure 9-1: Gold in Soil Anomaly Map of the Property ............................................................................................. 9-2 Figure 9-2: Base Metal in Soil Anomaly Map of the Property................................................................................... 9-3 Figure 11-1: BP Blanks (fire assay) - Gold (ppm Au); 2018 - 2019 Drilling........................................................... 11-28 Figure 11-2: BP Blanks (fire assay) - Gold (ppm Au); 2018 - 2019 Drilling........................................................... 11-29 Figure 11-3: Standard OREAS 209 - Gold Accuracy Plot....................................................................................... 11-30 Figure 11-4: BP Blanks - Gold (ppm Au); 2019 - 2020 Drilling ............................................................................. 11-31 Figure 11-5: Standard OREAS 215 - Gold Accuracy Plot....................................................................................... 11-32 Figure 12-1: Drill Core Logging and Sampling Facility ............................................................................................. 12-2 Figure 12-2: Exploration Office ............................................................................................................................... 12-1 Figure 12-3: Drill Hole Collars for TLG ZSW20-191 (SW Zone) and TLG Z87S19-146 (Z87 Zone) ............................ 12-1 Figure 13-1: Historical Gold and Copper Mill Recoveries, Troilus Gold Mine ......................................................... 13-1 Figure 13-2: General Laboratory Testwork Flowsheet Applied at Lakefield in 1993 .............................................. 13-3 Figure 13-3: Lakefield 1993 Pilot Plant Flowsheet.................................................................................................. 13-5 Figure 13-4: Gravity Flowsheet (Lakefield 2003) .................................................................................................... 13-7 Figure 13-5: J4 Zone (2003) Locked Cycle Test Flowsheet...................................................................................... 13-8 Figure 13-6: Process Flowsheet ............................................................................................................................ 13-18 Figure 14-1: Z87, J4/J5 and SW Zones of the Troilus Project .................................................................................. 14-1 Figure 14-2: Mineralized Domains - Z87 Zone ....................................................................................................... 14-8 Figure 14-3: Block Model - Z87 and J4/J5 Zones .................................................................................................. 14-18 Figure 14-4: Z87 Zone - Plan View Elevation 5,005 m........................................................................................... 14-21 Figure 14-5: Z87 Zone - Cross Section 13,700N.................................................................................................... 14-22 Figure 14-6: Gold Swath Plot by Northing ............................................................................................................ 14-23 Figure 14-7: Copper Swath Plot by Northing ........................................................................................................ 14-23 Figure 14-8: Mineralized Domains - J4/J5 Zone .................................................................................................... 14-24 Figure 14-9: Block Model - Z87 and J4/J5 Zones ................................................................................................... 14-32 T O C | 1-1414/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 14-10:J4-J5 Plan View Elevation 5,205 N................................................................................................... 14-35 Figure 14-11:J4-J5 Vertical Section 15,025 N ....................................................................................................... 14-36 Figure 14-12: Gold Swath Plot by Northing........................................................................................................... 14-37 Figure 14-13: Copper Swath Plot by Northing....................................................................................................... 14-37 Figure 14-14: Mineralized Domains - SW Zone ..................................................................................................... 14-38 Figure 14-15: Block Model Parameters - SW Zone................................................................................................ 14-47 Figure 14-16: SW Zone - Plan View Elevation 5,205 m .......................................................................................... 14-50 Figure 14-17: Z87 Zone - Plan View Elevation 5,005 m.......................................................................................... 14-51 Figure 14-18: SW Zone - Swath Plot for Gold, by Easting..................................................................................... 14-52 Figure 14-19: SW Zone - Swath Plot for Gold, by Easting...................................................................................... 14-52 Figure 14-20: SW Zone - Swath Plot for Gold, by Easting..................................................................................... 14-53 Figure 14-21: Open Pit Mineral Resources - Z87 Zone and J4/J5 ......................................................................... 14-54 Figure 14-22: Underground Mineral Resources - Z87 Zone and J4/J5 Zone......................................................... 14-55 Figure 14-23: Open Pit Mineral Resources - SW Zone.......................................................................................... 14-56 Figure 16-1: Troilus Core Logging Area ................................................................................................................... 16-2 Figure 16-2: AGP Logged Core................................................................................................................................. 16-3 Figure 16-3: Site Visit Photos .................................................................................................................................. 16-3 Figure 16-4: Troilus Project RQD Values by Drill Hole ............................................................................................. 16-4 Figure 16-5: Slope Height by Slope Angle - Factor of Safety (Hoek & Bray, 1974) ................................................. 16-8 Figure 16-6: Slope Angle by Slope Height - by Rock Type ...................................................................................... 16-9 Figure 16-7: Limit Equilibrium - 2D....................................................................................................................... 16-10 Figure 16-8: Finite Element Mesh - 3D FEM ......................................................................................................... 16-11 Figure 16-9: Itasca (2006) Underground Mining Concept - Option IV.................................................................. 16-14 Figure 16-10: Itasca (2006) - Underground Mining 3DEC Simulation - Option 10............................................... 16-14 Figure 16-11: Stability Graph Method (Bawden 2005) ......................................................................................... 16-15 Figure 16-12: Modified Stability Graph Method (Itasca 2006).............................................................................. 16-16 Figure 16-13: Modified Stability Graph Method (RPA 2018) ................................................................................ 16-17 Figure 16-14: S+MB ELOS Dilution Graph Method (AGP 2020)............................................................................. 16-18 Figure 16-15: 3DEC Numerical Model Results - Dilution Assessment (Itasca 2006)............................................. 16-19 Figure 16-16: Modelled Rock Mass - View 1 ........................................................................................................ 16-20 Figure 16-17: Modelled Rock Mass - View 2 ........................................................................................................ 16-21 Figure 16-18: Modelled Rock Mass - View 3 ........................................................................................................ 16-21 Figure 16-19: Conceptual/Order of Magnitude Inflow Estimate .......................................................................... 16-24 Figure 16-20: J Pit Profit vs. Price by Pit Shell ....................................................................................................... 16-34 Figure 16-21: J Pit Profit vs. Price by Pit Shell (more detailed) ............................................................................. 16-35 Figure 16-22: Z87 Pit Profit vs. Price by Pit Shell................................................................................................... 16-36 Figure 16-23: SW Pit Profit vs. Price by Pit Shell ................................................................................................... 16-37 Figure 16-24: Base Case Pit Locations ................................................................................................................... 16-41 Figure 16-25: Z87 Phase 1 Design ......................................................................................................................... 16-43 Figure 16-26: J Phase 1 Design .............................................................................................................................. 16-44 Figure 16-27: J Phase 2 Design .............................................................................................................................. 16-45 Figure 16-28: J Phase 3 Design .............................................................................................................................. 16-46 Figure 16-29: SW Phase 1 Design .......................................................................................................................... 16-47 Figure 16-30: SW Phase 2 Design .......................................................................................................................... 16-48 Figure 16-31: Waste Destinations ......................................................................................................................... 16-50 Figure 16-32:Rail-Veyor Materials Handling Schematic ....................................................................................... 16-55 Figure 16-33: Main Rail-Veyor Components ......................................................................................................... 16-55 Figure 16-34:Rail-Veyor Shuttle System Operation.............................................................................................. 16-55 T O C | 1-1514/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 16-35: Long Section Showing S&MB and SLC Stoping Areas ..................................................................... 16-58 Figure 16-36: Illustrative Long Section of the Slot and Mass Blast Method ......................................................... 16-59 Figure 16-37: Slot and Mass Blast Stope Design ................................................................................................... 16-60 Figure 16-38: Typical SLC Stoping Operations ...................................................................................................... 16-62 Figure 16-39: Typical Long Section of SLC Stoping Immediately Below Open Pit Floor........................................ 16-63 Figure 16-40: Net Revenue versus Mining Costs for a Range of In situ Cut-Off Grades ....................................... 16-66 Figure 16-41: Typical S&MB Materials Handling Arrangement ............................................................................ 16-70 Figure 16-42: Typical Water Collection Drift and Pump Room Arrangement....................................................... 16-71 Figure 16-43: Plan View of Typical S&MB Mucking Level ..................................................................................... 16-72 Figure 16-44: Plan View of Typical S&MB Drilling/Rail-Veyor Loading Level........................................................ 16-72 Figure 16-45: Plan View of U/G Mine with Transparent Open Pit ........................................................................ 16-73 Figure 16-46: Cross Section View of U/G Mine. Looking North ............................................................................ 16-74 Figure 16-47: Long Section View of U/G Mine. Looking West .............................................................................. 16-75 Figure 16-48: Isometric View of U/G Mine. Looking Northeast............................................................................ 16-76 Figure 16-49: Ventilation Schematic..................................................................................................................... 16-78 Figure 16-50: Sequential Dewatering Schematics ................................................................................................ 16-82 Figure 16-51: Power Usage Rate........................................................................................................................... 16-96 Figure 16-52: Total Power Usage and Cost ........................................................................................................... 16-97 Figure 16-53: Tonnes Mined by Phase................................................................................................................ 16-100 Figure 16-54: Process Tonnage and Gold Grade................................................................................................. 16-100 Figure 16-55: End of Pre-Production - Year -1 .................................................................................................... 16-105 Figure 16-56: End of Year 1................................................................................................................................. 16-106 Figure 16-57: End of Year 2................................................................................................................................. 16-107 Figure 16-58: End of Year 3................................................................................................................................. 16-108 Figure 16-59: End of Year 4................................................................................................................................. 16-109 Figure 16-60: End of Year 5................................................................................................................................. 16-110 Figure 16-61: End of Year 6................................................................................................................................. 16-111 Figure 16-62: End of Year 7................................................................................................................................. 16-112 Figure 16-63: End of Year 8................................................................................................................................. 16-113 Figure 16-64: End of Year 9................................................................................................................................. 16-114 Figure 16-65: End of Year 10............................................................................................................................... 16-115 Figure 16-66: End of Year 11............................................................................................................................... 16-116 Figure 16-67: End of Year 12............................................................................................................................... 16-117 Figure 16-68: End of Year 13............................................................................................................................... 16-118 Figure 16-69: End of Year 14............................................................................................................................... 16-119 Figure 16-70: End of UG Year 1 (Year 6 of combined schedule) ......................................................................... 16-120 Figure 16-71: End of UG Year 2 (Year 7 of combined schedule) ......................................................................... 16-120 Figure 16-72: End of UG Year 3 (Year 8 of combined schedule) ......................................................................... 16-121 Figure 16-73: End of UG Year 4 (Year 9 of combined schedule) ......................................................................... 16-121 Figure 16-74: End of UG Year 5 (Year 10 of combined schedule) ....................................................................... 16-122 Figure 16-75: End of UG Year 6 (Year 11 of combined schedule) ....................................................................... 16-122 Figure 16-76: End of UG Year 7 (Year 12 of combined schedule) ....................................................................... 16-123 Figure 16-77: End of UG Year 8 (Year 13 of combined schedule) ....................................................................... 16-123 Figure 16-78: End of UG Year 9 (Year 14 of combined schedule) ....................................................................... 16-124 Figure 16-79: End of UG Year 10 (Year 15 of combined schedule) ..................................................................... 16-124 Figure 16-80: End of UG Year 11 (Year 16 of combined schedule) ..................................................................... 16-125 Figure 16-81: End of UG Year 12 (Year 17 of combined schedule) ..................................................................... 16-125 Figure 16-82: End of UG Year 13 (Year 18 of combined schedule) ..................................................................... 16-126 T O C | 1-1614/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 16-83: End of UG Year 14 (Year 19 of combined schedule) ..................................................................... 16-126 Figure 16-84: End of UG Year 15 (Year 20 of combined schedule) ..................................................................... 16-127 Figure 16-85: End of UG Year 16 (Year 21 of combined schedule) ..................................................................... 16-127 Figure 16-86: End of UG Year 17 (Year 22 of combined schedule) ..................................................................... 16-128 Figure 17-1: Process Flowsheet............................................................................................................................... 17-3 Figure 18-1: Troilus Project - Site Infrastructure .................................................................................................... 18-2 Figure 21-1: Project Capital Expenditure - from start of Underground Mining...................................................... 21-8 Figure 21-2: Sustaining Capital Expenditure - from start of Underground Mining ................................................ 21-9 Figure 21-3: Life of Mine Unit Operating Cost by Element ................................................................................... 21-28 Figure 21-4: Base Case Life of Mine Unit Operating Cost by Activity.................................................................... 21-29 Figure 22-1: NPV Sensitivity (Post-Tax) ................................................................................................................... 22-8 Figure 22-2: IRR Sensitivity (Post-Tax)..................................................................................................................... 22-9 Figure 24-1: Pit and Waste Storage Layout (Open Pit Only Case) ........................................................................... 24-3 Figure 24-2: Tonnes Mined by Phase (Open Pit Only Case) .................................................................................... 24-5 Figure 24-3: Mined Tonnes & Gold Grade (Open Pit Only Case)............................................................................. 24-6 Figure 24-4: Process Tonnes & Gold Grade (Open Pit Only Case)........................................................................... 24-6 Figure 26-1: Proposed 87 Pit Geotechnical Holes ................................................................................................... 26-4 T O C | 1-17 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Glossary Units of Measure Above mean sea level ................................................................................................ amsl Acre............................................................................................................................ ac Ampere ...................................................................................................................... A Annum (year) ............................................................................................................. a Billion ......................................................................................................................... B Billion tonnes ............................................................................................................. Bt Billion years ago ......................................................................................................... Ga British thermal unit.................................................................................................... BTU Centimetre................................................................................................................. cm Cubic centimetre........................................................................................................ cm3 Cubic feet per minute ................................................................................................ cfm Cubic feet per second ................................................................................................ ft3/s Cubic foot................................................................................................................... ft3 Cubic inch................................................................................................................... in3 Cubic metre................................................................................................................ m3 Cubic yard .................................................................................................................. yd3 Coefficients of Variation ............................................................................................ CVs Day ............................................................................................................................. d Days per week............................................................................................................ d/wk Days per year (annum)............................................................................................... d/a Dead weight tonnes................................................................................................... DWT Decibel adjusted ........................................................................................................ dBa Decibel ....................................................................................................................... dB Degree........................................................................................................................ ° Degrees Celsius .......................................................................................................... °C Diameter .................................................................................................................... ø Dollar (American)....................................................................................................... US$ Dollar (Canadian) ....................................................................................................... CDN$ Dry metric ton............................................................................................................ dmt Foot............................................................................................................................ ft Gallon......................................................................................................................... gal Gallons per minute (US)............................................................................................. gpm Gigajoule .................................................................................................................... GJ Gigapascal.................................................................................................................. GPa Gigawatt..................................................................................................................... GW Gram .......................................................................................................................... g Grams per litre........................................................................................................... g/L Grams per tonne........................................................................................................ g/t Greater than .............................................................................................................. > T O C | 1-18 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Hectare (10,000 m2) .................................................................................................. ha Hertz .......................................................................................................................... Hz Horsepower ............................................................................................................... hp Hour ........................................................................................................................... h Hours per day............................................................................................................. h/d Hours per week.......................................................................................................... h/wk Hours per year ........................................................................................................... h/a Inch ............................................................................................................................ " Kilo (thousand)........................................................................................................... k Kilogram..................................................................................................................... kg Kilograms per cubic metre......................................................................................... kg/m3 Kilograms per hour .................................................................................................... kg/h Kilograms per square metre ...................................................................................... kg/m2 Kilometre ................................................................................................................... km Kilometres per hour................................................................................................... km/h Kilopascal ................................................................................................................... kPa Kilotonne.................................................................................................................... kt Kilovolt ....................................................................................................................... kV Kilovolt-ampere ......................................................................................................... kVA Kilovolts ..................................................................................................................... kV Kilowatt...................................................................................................................... kW Kilowatt hour ............................................................................................................. kWh Kilowatt hours per tonne (metric ton)....................................................................... kWh/t Kilowatt hours per year ............................................................................................. kWh/a Less than .................................................................................................................... < Litre............................................................................................................................ L Litres per minute........................................................................................................ L/min Megabytes per second............................................................................................... Mb/sec Megapascal ................................................................................................................ MPa Megavolt-ampere ...................................................................................................... MVA Megawatt................................................................................................................... MW Metre ......................................................................................................................... m Metres above sea level ............................................................................................. masl Metres Baltic sea level ............................................................................................... mbsl Metres per minute..................................................................................................... m/min Metres per second..................................................................................................... m/s Metric ton (tonne) ..................................................................................................... t Microns ...................................................................................................................... µm Milligram.................................................................................................................... mg Milligrams per litre .................................................................................................... mg/L Millilitre...................................................................................................................... mL Millimetre .................................................................................................................. mm Million ........................................................................................................................ M Million bank cubic metres.......................................................................................... Mbm3 T O C | 1-19 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Million tonnes ............................................................................................................ Mt Minute (plane angle) ................................................................................................. ' Minute (time)............................................................................................................. min Month ........................................................................................................................ mo Ounce......................................................................................................................... oz Pascal ......................................................................................................................... Pa Centipoise .................................................................................................................. mPa∙s Parts per million......................................................................................................... ppm Parts per billion.......................................................................................................... ppb Percent....................................................................................................................... % Pound(s)..................................................................................................................... lb Pounds per square inch ............................................................................................. psi Revolutions per minute ............................................................................................. rpm Second (plane angle) ................................................................................................. " Second (time)............................................................................................................. sec Specific gravity ........................................................................................................... SG Square centimetre ..................................................................................................... cm2 Square foot ................................................................................................................ ft2 Square inch ................................................................................................................ in2 Square kilometre ....................................................................................................... km2 Square metre ............................................................................................................. m2 Thousand tonnes ....................................................................................................... kt Three Dimensional..................................................................................................... 3D Tonne (1,000 kg) ........................................................................................................ t Tonnes per day .......................................................................................................... t/d Tonnes per hour......................................................................................................... t/h Tonnes per year ......................................................................................................... t/a Tonnes seconds per hour metre cubed ..................................................................... ts/hm3 Total ........................................................................................................................... T Volt............................................................................................................................. V Week.......................................................................................................................... wk Weight/weight........................................................................................................... w/w Wet metric ton........................................................................................................... wmt T O C | 1-20 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Abbreviations and Acronyms Absolute Relative Difference...................................................................................... ABRD Acid Base Accounting ................................................................................................. ABA Acid Rock Drainage..................................................................................................... ARD Alpine Tundra............................................................................................................. AT Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometer .................................................................... AAS Atomic Absorption ..................................................................................................... AA British Columbia Environmental Assessment Act ...................................................... BCEAA British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office .................................................. BCEAO British Columbia Environmental Assessment............................................................. BCEA British Columbia ......................................................................................................... BC Canadian Dam Association......................................................................................... CDA Canadian Environmental Assessment Act.................................................................. CEA Act Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency ........................................................... CEA Agency Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum ........................................ CIM Canadian National Railway......................................................................................... CNR Carbon-in-leach.......................................................................................................... CIL Caterpillar's® Fleet Production and Cost Analysis software....................................... FPC Closed-circuit Television............................................................................................. CCTV Coefficient of Variation .............................................................................................. CV Copper equivalent...................................................................................................... CuEq Counter-current decantation ..................................................................................... CCD Cyanide Soluble.......................................................................................................... CN Digital Elevation Model .............................................................................................. DEM Direct leach ................................................................................................................ DL Distributed Control System ........................................................................................ DCS Drilling and Blasting.................................................................................................... D&B Environmental Management System......................................................................... EMS Flocculant ................................................................................................................... floc Free Carrier ................................................................................................................ FCA Gemcom International Inc. ........................................................................................ Gemcom General and administration ....................................................................................... G&A Gold equivalent .......................................................................................................... AuEq Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning................................................................. HVAC High Pressure Grinding Rolls ...................................................................................... HPGR Indicator Kriging ......................................................................................................... IK Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy ..................................... ICP-AES Inductively Coupled Plasma ....................................................................................... ICP Inspectorate America Corp. ....................................................................................... Inspectorate Interior Cedar - Hemlock ........................................................................................... ICH Internal rate of return ................................................................................................ IRR International Congress on Large Dams ...................................................................... ICOLD Inverse Distance Cubed.............................................................................................. ID3 T O C | 1-21 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Land and Resource Management Plan ...................................................................... LRMP Lerchs-Grossman ....................................................................................................... LG Life-of-mine ............................................................................................................... LOM Load-haul-dump......................................................................................................... LHD Locked cycle tests ...................................................................................................... LCTs Loss on Ignition .......................................................................................................... LOI Metal Mining Effluent Regulations ............................................................................ MMER Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol............................................................................................ MIBC Metres East ................................................................................................................ mE Metres North ............................................................................................................. mN Mineral Deposits Research Unit ................................................................................ MDRU Mineral Titles Online.................................................................................................. MTO National Instrument 43-101 ...................................................................................... NI 43-101 Nearest Neighbour..................................................................................................... NN Net Invoice Value....................................................................................................... NIV Net Present Value ...................................................................................................... NPV Net Smelter Prices ..................................................................................................... NSP Net Smelter Return.................................................................................................... NSR Neutralization Potential............................................................................................. NP Northwest Transmission Line .................................................................................... NTL Official Community Plans........................................................................................... OCPs Operator Interface Station......................................................................................... OIS Ordinary Kriging ......................................................................................................... OK Organic Carbon .......................................................................................................... org Potassium Amyl Xanthate.......................................................................................... PAX Predictive Ecosystem Mapping.................................................................................. PEM Preliminary Assessment............................................................................................. PA Preliminary Economic Assessment ............................................................................ PEA Qualified Persons....................................................................................................... QPs Quality assurance....................................................................................................... QA Quality control ........................................................................................................... QC Rhenium..................................................................................................................... Re Rock Mass Rating ....................................................................................................... RMR '76 Rock Quality Designation........................................................................................... RQD SAG Mill/Ball Mill/Pebble Crushing ........................................................................... SABC Semi-autogenous Grinding ........................................................................................ SAG Standards Council of Canada ..................................................................................... SCC Stanford University Geostatistical Software Library.................................................. GSLIB Tailings storage facility............................................................................................... TSF Terrestrial Ecosystem Mapping ................................................................................. TEM Total dissolved solids ................................................................................................. TDS Total Suspended Solids .............................................................................................. TSS Tunnel boring machine .............................................................................................. TBM Underflow .................................................................................................................. U/F T O C | 1-22 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Valued Ecosystem Components................................................................................. VECs Waste rock facility...................................................................................................... WRF Water balance model................................................................................................. WBM Work Breakdown Structure........................................................................................ WBS Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System ............................................... WHMIS X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometer ............................................................................. XRF Forward Looking Statements and Cautionary Language Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the Indicated Mineral Resources will be converted to the Probable Mineral Reserve category, and there is no certainty that the updated Mineral Resource statement will be realized. The PEA is preliminary in nature, includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This Technical Report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the results of the PEA, statements regarding the impact and implications of the economic statements related to the PEA, such as future projected production, costs, including without limitation, AISC, total cash costs, cash costs per ounce, capital costs and operating costs, statements with respect to Mineral Resource estimates, recovery rates, IRR, NPV, mine life, CAPEX, payback period, sensitivity analysis to gold prices, timing of future studies including the pre-feasibility study, environmental assessments and development plans; the development potential and timetable of the project; the estimation of mineral resources; realization of mineral resource estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future exploration; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; support from local communities;. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "contemplates", "goal", "continue", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions and other important facts that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances, or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Troilus will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the impact the COVID 19 pandemic may have on the Company's activities (including without limitation on its employees and suppliers) and the economy in general; the impact of the recovery post COVID 19 pandemic and its impact on gold and other metals; there being no assurance that the exploration program or programs of the Company will result in expanded mineral resources; risks and uncertainties inherent to mineral resource estimates; the high degree of uncertainties inherent to preliminary economic assessments and other mining and economic studies which are based to a significant extent on various assumptions; variations in gold prices and other precious metals, exchange rate fluctuations; variations in cost of supplies and labour; receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, T O C | 1-23 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA competitive, political and social uncertainties; future gold and other metal prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; environmental and other risks of the mining industry, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties discussed in the latest annual information form of the Company, and in other continuous disclosure documents of the Company available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources Mineral resource estimates have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian securities laws, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. The terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in NI 43-101 and recognized by Canadian securities laws but are not defined terms or recognized under U.S. securities laws. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be upgraded to mineral reserves. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. Accordingly, these mineral resource estimates and related information may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. Non-IFRS Financial Measures The Company has included certain non-IFRS financial measures in this news release, such as Initial Capital Cost, Cash Operating Costs ,Total Cash Cost, All-In Sustaining Cost, Expansion Capital, and Capital Intensity, which are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. As a result, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other corporations. Each of these measures used are intended to provide additional information to the user and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures used in this news release and common to the gold mining industry are defined below. Total Cash Costs and Total Cash Costs per Ounce Total Cash Costs are reflective of the cost of production. Total Cash Costs reported in the PEA include mining costs, processing & water treatment costs, general and administrative costs of the mine, off-site costs, refining costs, transportation costs and royalties. Total Cash Costs per Ounce is calculated as Total Cash Costs divided by payable gold ounces. All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") and AISC per Ounce AISC is reflective of all of the expenditures that are required to produce an ounce of gold from operations. AISC reported in the PEAS includes total cash costs, sustaining capital, expansion capital and closure costs, but excludes corporate general and administrative costs and salvage. AISC per Ounce is calculated as AISC divided by payable gold ounces. T O C | 1-24 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 1 SUMMARY 1.1 Introduction Troilus Gold Corp. (Troilus) is a Canadian exploration and development company, based in Toronto, Canada, and is publicly-listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Troilus is focused on the development of the Troilus Gold Project, which includes the historic Troilus Mine; and the Troilus Frotêt Project. Troilus holds a 100% interest in the mineral rights for the Projects. The Troilus Mine was an open pit operation producing gold, copper, and silver continuously from November 1996 to April 2009. The Troilus Mine produced over two million ounces (oz) of gold and approximately 70,000 tonnes (t) of copper. After the mine ceased production in 2009, the 20,000 tonnes per day (tpd) mill processed low grade stockpiles until June 29, 2010. Following this, the mill was sold and shipped to Mexico and the main camp facilities were dismantled in late 2010. This Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) was prepared by AGP for Troilus to present the results of a preliminary economic evaluation of Troilus Gold Project. This Technical Report was prepared for the Troilus Property in accordance with NI 43‐101 and Form 43‐101F1. The mineral resources used in the PEA were prepared on the Z87, J4/J5, and Southwest (SW) Zone within the Troilus Gold Project. The PEA concluded that the Troilus Gold Project could be developed as a phased open pit and underground operation. The pits and underground would feed a 35,000 tpd mill with a total of 192.5 Mt of mill feed grading 0.71 gpt gold, 0.08% copper and 0.97 gpt silver over a 21 year mine life. One year of pre-stripping activity would be required. The process facility would be a conventional crushing and grinding plant followed by flotation, to produce a gold rich copper concentrate. Some of the gold would be recovered by gravity to produce a dore on site. A site layout illustrating the proposed location of required infrastructure, mining and processing facilities is shown in Figure 1-1. At a gold price of $US 1,475/oz, copper price of $US 3.00/lb, silver price of $US 20/oz and an exchange rate of 0.74 (CDN:US) the project is estimated to have an after-tax IRR of 22.9% and a pay-back period of 4.0 years after start of production. At a discount rate of 5%, the after tax NPV is estimated at $CDN 778M ($US 576M). The life of mine capital cost for the project is estimated at $CDN 1,132M ($US 838.6M), with an initial capital expenditure of $CDN 449.5M ($US 333M) which includes $CDN 94.7($US 70.1M) pre-strip costs which are capitalized. The PEA utilizes Indicated, and Inferred resources from the 87, J and SW zones for calculation of potential economics. The Indicated resource was 74.9% of the total mill feed. Inferred material, representing 25.1% of the mill feed, is included in the total mill feed. There is no certainty the assumptions utilized in the PEA will be realized. Inferred mineral resources are presently considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. P A G E | 1-1 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Based on the results of the PEA study, AGP recommends that Troilus Gold proceed with a Prefeasibility study as part of the project development plan to help determine a project execution decision. Recommendations and associated budgets are provided to ensure sufficient information is available going forward. With the current level of information for the Project, AGP does not foresee any Mineral Resources, potential economics or environmental issues that would inhibit the Project from advancing to further levels of study. P A G E | 1-2 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 1-1: Troilus Gold Project Site Layout P A G E | 1-3 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 1.2 Property Location and Description The Troilus Gold Project (the Project) is located in central Quebec and is situated approximately 120 km north of Chibougamau. The Troilus Gold Property is defined by the mineral rights that are 100% held by Troilus. The mineral rights for the Property are comprised of a single Mining Lease (Bail Minier), and 1,988 mineral claims (Titres Miniers) and covers a total area of approximately 107,321 ha. All mineral rights are in good standing. 1.3 History Prior to 1985, the Project area was subject to regional exploration by Falconbridge Ltd. (now Glencore) and Selco Mining Corp. The Government of Quebec also conducted an airborne survey over large area of the eastern portion of the Frotêt-Evans belt. In 1987, mineralization in the Project area was discovered by Kerr Addison and by 1993 a positive feasibility study was issued. The mine started commercial production in October 1996 and operated continuously up to April 2009 and the mill continued to process stockpile material up to June 29, 2010. From 1995 to 2010, approximately 69.6 million tonnes (Mt) averaging 1.00 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu of ore was mined and 7.6 Mt of lower grade mineralization had been stockpiled. A total of approximately 230.4 Mt had been excavated including 18.4 Mt of overburden and 134.7 Mt of waste rock. 1.4 Geology The Troilus Gold deposit lies within the eastern segment of the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt (FEGB), in the Opatica Subprovince of the Superior Province in Quebec. The FEGB is largely dominated by tholeiitic basalts and magnesian basalts that occur in association with felsic and intermediate calc- alkaline pyroclastic rocks, lava flows, and local ultramafic layers. Syn- to post-deformational gabbroic to monzogranitic plutonic rocks occur throughout the greenstone belt. The main mineralized zones at the Troilus Property occur around the margins of the Troilus Diorite, and comprise the Z87, Z87S, and the J zones (comprising J4 and J5). Other important mineralized zones discovered to date include the northern continuity of the J zones, named the Allongé Zone, and the southwestern margin of the metadiorite. Troilus is primarily an Au-Cu deposit, but contains minor amounts of Ag, Zn and Pb, as well as traces of Bi, Te, and Mo. Gold-copper mineralization at the Troilus deposit comprises two distinct styles, disseminated and vein-hosted. Gold mineralization is spatially correlated with the presence of sulphides, even though the sulphide content does not directly correlate with gold and copper grade. The matrix of the diorite breccia, the diorite and the felsic dikes represent the main host rocks for the mineralized intervals. P A G E | 1-4 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 1.5 Exploration and Drilling Since the formation of Troilus, exploration activities have been focussed on exploration targets around the main Z87 and J4/J5 Zones. These targets included areas to the northeast of J4/J5 (J4N or Allongé, L'Ours, Carcajou), southwest of Z87 (Z87S, Z86, SW and Sand Pit) In 2018 and 2019, field mapping and prospecting work supported Troilus' team to improve the understanding of the lithological and structural controls on gold mineralization across the property and confirmed the overall potential for extending the current known limits of the main mineralized zones. In 2018, Troilus retained SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (SRK) was retained to conduct a structural geology investigation at the Project. The study focused on the exposed geology in the Z87 open pit and the J4/J5 open pit. In June 2020, Troilus completed a preliminary field exploration program applying a new regional structural and geological model, developed over the last two years, to the recently expanded Troilus- Frôtet Property. This property is situated to the south of the main mineralized zones of Z87, J Zones and the SW Zone. A regional airborne geophysical survey was also completed. Initial results have led to the discovery of the Beyan Gold Zone, situated approximately 8 km southwest and along strike of the SW Zone of the Troilus Gold Project. Since 1986, there have been several drilling programs completed on the Property. There was no drilling on the property from 2008 to 2017 and Troilus' drill programs were completed from 2018 to 2020. Troilus completed 91 drill holes totalling 37,510 m in 2018; 75 drill holes totalling 35,685 m from 2019; and 17 drill holes totalling 6,037 in 2020. Most of the 2018 and 2019 drill holes targeted Z87 and the J zones at depth and along strike. In the SW Zone, 24 drill holes were completed, totalling 8,500 m. The current resource drill hole database contains 829 drill holes totalling approximately 207,945 m where the majority of the drilling targeted Z87, J4/J5 and SW Zones and includes 69 exploration drill holes. 1.6 Mineral Resources The Mineral Resources for the Project include the three principal mineralized zones: Z87, J4/J5 and SW Zones. The mineral resources were prepared and disclosed in accordance with the CIM Definitions for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014). The QP responsible for the resource estimates is Mr. Paul Daigle, géo., Associate Resource Geologist for AGP. The effective date of these mineral resource is 20 July 2020. The mineral resources were prepared using interpreted mineralized domains at each of the three zones. The resource estimates were completed using Geovia GEMS™ 6.8.3 resource estimation software. The blocks model grades were estimated using ordinary kriging interpolation method using 2m capped composites. Table 1-1 presents a summary of the mineral resources for the Project. P A G E | 1-5 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Table 1-1: Mineral Resources for the Troilus Project; combined open pit and underground resources Grade Contained Metal Tonnes Au Cu Ag AuEQ Au Cu Ag AuEQ Classification (,000t) (gpt Au) (% Cu) (gpt Ag) (gpt AuEQ) (Moz) (Mlbs) (Moz) (M oz) Indicated 177.3 0.75 0.08 1.17 0.87 4.30 322.60 6.66 4.96 Inferred 116.7 0.73 0.07 1.04 0.84 2.76 189.73 3.91 3.15 Notes: Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Summation errors may occur due to rounding.

Open pit mineral resources are reported within optimized constraining shells.

Open pit cut-off grade is 0.3 gpt AuEQ where the metal equivalents were calculated as follows: o Z87 Zone AuEq = Au grade + 1.2566 * Cu grade + 0.0103 * Ag grade o J4/J5 Zone AuEq = Au grade + 1.2979 * Cu grade + 0.0108 * Ag grade o SW Zone AuEq = Au grade + 1.2768 * Cu grade + 0.0106 * Ag grade Metal prices for the AuEQ formulas are: $US 1,600/ oz Au; $3.25/lb Cu, and $20.00/ oz Ag; with an exchange rate of US$1.00: CAD$1.25.

Metal recoveries for the AuEQ formulas are: o Z87 Zone 83% for Au recovery, 92% for Cu recovery and 76% for Ag recovery o J4J5 Zone 82% for Au recovery, 88% for Cu recovery and 76% for Ag recovery o Z87 Zone 82.5% for Au recovery, 90% for Cu recovery and 76% for Ag recovery The resource constraining shells were generated with: Metal Prices: Gold $US 1600/oz, Copper $US 3.25/lb, Silver $US 20/oz o Mining Costs:

J Zone and 87 Zone base cost $Cdn 1.71/t moved, SW Zone base cost $Cdn 1.66/t moved

Incremental cost $Cdn 0.03/t waste moved, $Cdn 0.02/t feed moved o Process and G&A Costs: $Cdn 8.44/t processed

o Wall slopes: varied between 49.5 to 60 degrees depending on pit area and slope sector o Metal Recoveries:

Gold: 90% all zones except in lower grade (Au < 1.2 g/t) portions of SW zone = 88%

Copper: 90% all zones except in higher grade (Cu > 0.13%) portions of SW zone = 92%

Silver: all zones 40%

Underground cut-off grade is 0.9 AuEQ at Z87 Zone below constraining pit

cut-off grade is 0.9 AuEQ at Z87 Zone below constraining pit Capping of grades varied between 2.00 g/t Au and 26.00 g/t Au; between 1.00 g/t Ag and 20.00 g/t Ag on raw assays; and 1.00 %Cu on raw assays

The density varies between 2.72 g/cm 3 and 2.91 g/cm 3 depending on mineralized zone. 1.7 Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing Metallurgical testwork dating back to the early 1990's has been reviewed and is summarized within this report. A variety of samples from the different Troilus deposits have been tested, and the nature of samples is considered sufficiently diverse for preliminary metallurgical assessment. Older testwork (1990's) tended to focus on higher grade samples and thus additional work on lower grade material from within current mine plan areas is recommended for future studies. Historical operations at the Troilus mine included a 10,000 tpd concentrator that utilized crushing, grinding gravity concentration and froth flotation to produce both a gold/silver doré and a copper/gold P A G E | 1-6 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA flotation concentrate. The plant was subsequently expanded to 18,000 tpd via a series of upgrades and a decision to coarsen the mill grind. Whilst this allowed for extra tonnage, the resultant drop in liberation had a negative impact on gold recovery, from approximately 86% to 82% in 2005 when operations were halted. A summary of results is shown in Figure 1-2 Figure 1-2: Historical Gold and Copper Mill Recoveries, Troilus Gold Mine Mill recovery 92 90 Recovery 88 86 84 82 80 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 Gold Copper The results highlight the impact of grind on gold recovery, and hence within the flowsheet recommended by this study a finer grind (80% -75 µm) has been selected. This should help to obtain the 90% gold recovery targets used in the current work. Metallurgical testwork completed between 1993 and 2020 includes, inter alia: Comminution work - including the determination of Abrasion index, Bond rod and ball mill index, and Drop Weight Test parameters.

Laboratory scale testing of various froth flotation flowsheets (with and without gravity concentration testing).

Laboratory scale testing of various cyanidation flowsheets (with and without gravity concentration testing). This work includes the evaluation of heap leaching with cyanide solutions.

Pilot scale testing of flotation flowsheets.

Laboratory scale testing of various "combination flowsheets" including both flotation and cyanidation. Cyanidation of flotation concentrate and/or tailing products, plus flotation of cyanidation residues have all been tested and reviewed. P A G E | 1-7 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA According to the JKMRC database of projects, the A*b values for the four composites are low, which indicates that Troilus mineralization is in the "moderately hard" category and therefore will have relatively high resistance to breakage. Various gravity testwork results indicate a range of gold recoveries, but in general it is felt that all Troilus samples have responded well to concentration using centrifugal type concentrators within the primary grinding circuit. In addition, the historical Troilus flowsheet included gravity recovery from a stream around the rougher concentrate regrind mill - utilizing higher g-force and targeting finer gravity recoverable gold. For this preliminary economic assessment, two stages of gravity concentration have been included in the flowsheet, and an average gravity gold recovery of 30% (to a doré product) has been assumed for all deposits. Testwork indicates amenability to froth flotation for all samples. Concentrate grades and recoveries are variable and somewhat sensitive to head grade, but it is anticipated that the use of modern mineral processing equipment, including large scale tank cells, inert fine grinding mills (ISA Mill), and column flotation cells will achieve high copper and gold recoveries at saleable copper concentrate grades. Samples are also amenable to gold recovery by cyanidation, with improved results achieved at finer grinds and after gravity recovery. Copper recovery is effectively zero for this processing route, however. Combined flotation plus cyanidation flowsheets have been tested, and these show promise in terms of gold recovery. Both flotation of cyanide circuit residues (post-cyanide detox) and cyanidation of flotation circuit tailings have been trialed, with encouraging results. Additional testwork and economic evaluation would be required to fully assess these more complex flowsheets. For this preliminary study, the metallurgical predictions given in Table 1-2have been used as a basis for economic evaluation. Table 1-2: Metallurgical Predictions for Flotation Zone Head Grade, % Cu Conc Grade, % Cu Recovery, % Gold Recovery, % 87 Zone 0.09 average 23 90 60 J Zone 0.06 average 12 90 60 SW Zone when >= 0.13 19 92 if Head Grade >1.2 g/t - 60 if Head Grade <1.2 g/t - 58 SW Zone when < 0.13 17 90 if Head Grade >1.2 g/t - 60 if Head Grade <1.2 g/t - 58 Copper performance is related to head grade, and in cases where head grade is lower (<0.09% Cu) then reasonable copper concentrate grades become difficult to achieve without sacrificing copper and gold recovery. In these instances (J Zone for example) concentrate grade is sacrificed in return for recovery. This can be tolerated commercially as a result of the supplemental gold grades in these low grade copper products, and the fact that for several years it can be blended with higher grade products (87 UG zone or SW Zone). The metallurgical performance of silver is not reported comprehensively in the metallurgical testwork, and therefore a somewhat conservative assumption of 40% recovery has been allowed across the board for this metal. P A G E | 1-8 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 1.8 Mine Plan 1.8.1 Open Pit Mining The PEA is based on the reactivation and expansion of the 87 and J Zone pits and the addition of a new area, the SW Zone. These pits provide the open pit feed material necessary to maintain the process plant feed rate at 35,000 t/d while operational. The 87 pit is a single phase which provides 36.6 Mt of mill feed grading 0.72 gpt gold, 0.088% copper and 1.4 gpt silver for a gold equivalent grade of 0.85 gpt. Waste from this pit totals 149.4 Mt for a strip ratio of 4.1 (waste:mill feed). The 87 pit forms the top of the underground development. The J zone pit has three phases. The phases total 94.8 Mt of mill feed grading 0.51 gpt gold, 0.06% copper, and 0.89 gpt silver for a gold equivalent grade of 0.60 gpt. Waste from the phases totaled 348.7 Mt for a strip ratio of 3.7:1 (waste:mill feed). The new SW Zone pit is mined in two phases. They will produce 18.8 Mt of mill feed grading 0.64 gpt gold, 0.065% copper and 0.76 gpt silver for a gold equivalent grade of 0.74 gpt. The waste amounts to 93 Mt giving a strip ratio of 5.0:1 (waste:mill feed). The phases are scheduled to provide 35,000 t/d of feed to the mill over a 14 year open pit mining life after one year of pre-production stripping. As the underground mine production comes online in Year 8 the open pit production drops to a level sufficient to keep the process plant at full capacity. The pits are sequenced to minimize initial stripping and provide higher feed grades in the early years of the mine life. This is accomplished with stockpiling of lower grade material which is used later in the mine life. Initial mining starts in the 87 pit and the SW pit. These provide the highest grade to the mill early in the schedule. The 87 pit needs to be complete for the underground mine to produce material. The 87 pit finishes in Year 6. The other advantage of finishing the 87 pit early is that this can then be used for waste storage of material from the J pit. The pits are built on 10 metre benches with safety berm placement each 20 metres. Inter-ramp angles vary from 47 to 53 degrees depending upon the wall orientation. Minimum mining widths of 60 metres were maintained in the design. Ramps are at maximum 10% gradient and vary in width from 25.5 m (single lane width) to 33.2 m (double lane width). They have been designed for 181 t haulage trucks. The mine equipment fleet is anticipated to be financed to lower capital requirements. The fleet will be comprised of nine 200mm down the hole drills, two 22 m3 hydraulic shovels and two 23 m3 front end loaders. The truck fleet will total 28 trucks from Year 1 onwards. This is due to the long hauls from the SW pit, the tailings buttress buildup and the initial higher strip ratio reactivating the 87 and J pits. The usual assortment of dozers, graders, small backhoes, and other support equipment is considered in the equipment costing. A smaller front end loader (13 m3) will be stationed at the primary crusher. The waste dumps will be placed adjacent to the various pits. Waste from the 87 pit will be used to recontour and build upon the existing 87 waste dump. This will include wraparounds on the eastern side which will form the base for the low grade stockpile. The SW pit will develop a new waste dump to the west of the pit. The J pits will cover over an older facility to the south until the 87 pit is available P A G E | 1-9 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA for backfill. When that occurs, all remaining waste will be placed in the 87 pit from the J phases or on the tailings buttress. This allows the reclamation of the other facilities to be completed while mine operations are underway. A total of 292.1 Mm3 has been designed and it is sufficient for the mine needs. The LOM operating cost is estimated at $CDN 2.70/t of material mined. This includes equipment financing of $CDN 0.41/t of material mined. Pre-production stripping costs of $CDN 94.7 million are capitalized. Initial mine equipment capital is $CDN 8.4 million with sustaining capital of $CDN 6.7 million. 1.8.2 Underground Mining The development of the underground mine will commence once open pit production is established. Underground production will be mined concurrently with lower grade open pit material, thereby enhancing mill grade. Inferred Resources account for 28% of the underground material to be processed. Only limited underground mine planning has previously been undertaken on the Z87 deposit. The planned underground mining area is an extension of the Z87 deposit previously mined by open pit at Troilus. The depth of the existing open pit is now planned to be extended by open pit methods by around 50 m, to approximately 350 m below surface. The currently identified Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources for the underground area extend to around 900 m below surface and measure a maximum of approximately 850 m along strike. The dip of the deposit varies from around 600 to around 400, averaging 550 in the north and central areas with the flatter dip to the south. An optimised in situ cut off grade of 0.8 equivalent g/t Au was calculated. Higher grade mineralized areas bifurcate in certain areas, but low grade intervening mineralization that allows for the mining of the full section from footwall to hangingwall at satisfactory grades was included in the study plans. Stopes vary in thickness up to 80 m true thickness with the thickness generally reducing with depth. In general, ground conditions are considered to be good to very good with strong rock throughout the footwall, orebody and hanging wall sequences. Geological structure in the form of faults and low-angle, widely spaced joints have been identified in the exposed open pit sidewalls. Trade off studies were undertaken that identified Slot and Mass Blast (S&MB) as the preferred mining method and Rail-Veyor as the preferred materials handling system. S&MB will be the primary underground mining method used to exploit the Z87 deposit below the open pit floor and will provide 89% of the life of mine underground feed to the mill. The remaining 11% of underground mill feed will be mined using the sub level caving (SLC) method, which is located in the upper portion of the underground mining area, between the deepened open pit and the upper-most level of slot and mass blast stopes. Both of the selected mining methods - as well as the development and operation of the Rail-Veyor materials handling system - operate in a 'top-down' fashion, thus minimising and deferring the mine development necessary to place the mine in operation and sustain production over the life of mine. Initial production will be by SLC followed by S&MB. Life of mine feed to the process plant is estimated to be 42.3Mt with an equivalent gold grade of 1.35 g/t at a steady-state production rate of 9,000 tpd. Underground mine capital expenditure is estimated P A G E | 1-10 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA to be $CDN 324M of development capital with $CDN 236 M sustaining capital during the remainder of mine life. Capital development will be undertaken by a contractor. Owner crews will undertake all subsequent mine activities apart from raising and deposit delineation. Life of mine underground operating costs are estimated to average $CDN 19.38 per tonne of process feed. Large scale mobile equipment types were assumed to maximise productivity. The mobile equipment fleet will be financed. 1.9 Recovery Methods As noted in Section 13, samples of Troilus mineralization have responded well to froth flotation and cyanidation after crushing, grinding and gravity concentration. Consideration of metallurgical performance, operating cost and anticipated revenues resulted in the selection of a standard multistage froth flotation circuit for this preliminary economic assessment. The selected process plant has been sized for a throughput rate of 35,000 tpd. The flowsheet is illustrated in Figure 13-6below. Figure 1-3: Process Flowsheet All samples of mineralization tested historically, plus the results of previous Troilus operations suggest that gravity recovery of gold will be economically beneficial and will result in a proportion of the gold P A G E | 1-11 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA product to be sold as a doré rather than a flotation concentrate. For this study, a conservative assumption of 30% gold recovery to doré has been used. Grinding to a finer target of 80% -75 µm is anticipated to improve metallurgical performance and this will be achieved using a combination of SAG and ball milling. The flotation process will utilize modern large tank cell type flotation cells in combination with an inert fine grinding regrind mill to bring rougher concentrate to a size target of 80% -25 µm. Cleaner circuit equipment would include a mix of conventional tank cells and column flotation. Flotation concentrates would be dewatered using a thickener and a pressure filter to allow production of a filtered cake for transport to smelters. Flotation tailing slurry would be thickened in a high rate tailing thickener and then pumped to the nearby tailing storage facility. 1.10 Infrastructure The overall site plan is shown in Figure 1-1and includes major facilities of the Troilus Project. This includes: 87 Zone pit - only one phase in plan with the backfilled outline shown J Zone pit - final phase of three planned for mining SW Zone pit - final phase of two planned for mining Primary crushing and conveying Process plant location Overburden and Waste Rock Storage facilities No Name Creek diversion Tailings Facility - at end of mine life with buttress waste storage facility Access to the site will be provided by a new access road to the south and east of the tailings facility. Grid power will be provided by the existing high voltage line to the current transformer substation. Existing electrical infrastructure includes the Hydro Quebec 161 MVA line to site. At site there are two 25MVA transformers in the current substation. This existing electrical infrastructure is sufficient for the PEA outlined requirements. Diesel backup power is also at the substation. Raw water will be provided by an existing facility located in the lake north of the site and reclaim of water from the tailings facility The existing No Name Creek diversion will be extended and realigned to provide access to waste storage facilities. Waste rock and overburden will be stored in separate locations. The overburden material will be used for later revegetation of the waste facilities. Waste facilities will be actively reclaimed as they are constructed with dozers resloping to 26.5 degrees. This is to allow revegetation to occur as soon as possible. P A G E | 1-12 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA A portion of the 87 Pit will be backfilled with waste material from the J zone phases. The entire pit is not backfilled due to timing of the various mining activities. The final interior portion will be resloped for reclaim purposes as well. Tailings will be stored in the existing facility location. This facility will be expanded annually to accommodate the expected process tonnage. The facility has sufficient capacity to accommodate this tonnage. The material will be stored as a thickened tails with water reclaimed from the facility to offset process freshwater requirements. The facility will be expanded in a center line construction manner. Material for the dam will be provided by the mine which will bring additional material to buttress the facility. Camp requirements are for 350 persons initially rising to 425 persons as the underground mine is established. The camp facilities are included as part of a quotation provided by a local vendor to supply all camp facilities and catering for the project life. The facilities will have accommodations, catering, lounges, and a fitness centre for Troilus personnel. Water treatment facilities current exist at the tailings facility and J zone pit. The equipment at the J Zone pit is not required currently but would be expanded during operation to accommodate anticipated water pumping volumes. This expansion capital is included in the capital cost estimate. Pit pumping requirements are estimated at 12,000 m3 per day with a seasonal peak of 15,000 m3 per day. 1.11 Environmental The Troilus site was previously exploited from 1998 to 2011 and was partially rehabilitated from 2011 until now. This gives the advantage of having a lot of real data from which to assess the impacts and effects of future exploitation with precision. The Troilus site has currently two environmental statuses: exploration and closed(reclaimed) sites. The site has been reclaimed from the end of the previous operation, from 2011 to now. The waste piles and tailings pond have been revegetated The remaining work for closure is removing the pumps from the tailings and having the water flow naturally via a canal. The exploration status relates to the drilling and finding new resources for an eventual new operation. In November 2019, the Company submitted an environmental impact study to MELCC (Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les Changements Climatiques du Québec) for the dewatering of the J4 and 87 pits at the Troilus property. The Company engaged in community consultations with impacted families on the Troilus property and the local communities of Mistissini and Chibougamau to keep them informed of the dewatering proposal and integrate the feedback of stakeholders. In August 2020, the Company received a Certificate of Authorization from MELCC to proceed with dewatering. Dewatering the pits is expected to take 1 to 2 years and will allow the Company to access drilling targets that are currently underwater to continue exploration of the property. Infrastructure to support the dewatering, such as a water treatment and pumping facility, have been installed at site Baseline studies were conducted prior to the exploitation of the Mine in 1997 and due to the elapsed time, new baseline studies were undertaken by various consultants in 2019. P A G E | 1-13 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA The baseline studies have and will continue to focus on a description of existing conditions, considering that the site has already been impacted by the operation of a mine for about 12 years, then has been partially restored. No known environmental issues have been identified at the site that would materially affect the current mine, design, or scope of the needed environmental permits. The diversion of the unnamed creek as proposed in the PEA will have to examined, as this will be the major environmental item for the Project. The most substantive potential impacts of projects are generally associated with the long-term management of waste rock, tailings, mine water and process water and their downstream effects on water and fish habitat. As the project advances through the various stages of study, the application of appropriate engineering design, project planning, and implementation of responsible production and environmental management plans will mitigate any significant environmental effects. The fact that the tailings area and waste piles have been on site since 1997 from the former mine with no significant environmental effects indicates that the risk of having issues with the same orebody is expected to be very low. 1.12 Markets This PEA study uses the following metal prices for the base case economic analysis: • Gold - $1,475 US/oz • Copper - $3.00 US/lb • Silver - $20.00 US/oz Based on past operating experience, the mine's concentrate will be a clean product that will be in demand for its contained gold. While the average copper content is lower than standard concentrates with its 16.6% grade, the higher gold grade of 103 g/t will make it attractive to various worldwide smelters. Handling considerations will be slightly different than normal concentrate in bulk as this is bagged to minimize the losses of gold during transportation. Indicative smelter terms were provided to Troilus for the PEA that have been incorporated in the study. No definitive smelter agreements have been obtained for the concentrate, although, the concentrate would not be difficult to market. This is due in part to the higher gold grade in the copper concentrate and apparent lack of deleterious elements. No penalties need to be applied in the terms for the concentrate. 1.13 Capital and Operating Costs 1.13.1 Capital Costs The initial and life of mine capital cost estimates for the Project are summarized in Table 1-3.All costs are expressed in Canadian Dollars (CDN) unless otherwise stated and are based on 2020 H1 2020 P A G E | 1-14 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA pricing. The mine capital costs consider full financing of the mine fleet which reduces the initial capital cost and transfers that to operating cost. Table 1-3: Troilus Gold Project Capital Cost Estimate ($CDN) Area Initial Capital Sustaining Capital Total Capital (M$CDN) (M$CDN) (M$CDN) Open Pit - Prestrip (capitalized) 94.7 - 94.7 Open Pit - Capital 8.4 6.7 15.2 Open Pit Mining Subtotal 103.1 6.7 109.9 Underground Mining 559.7 559.7 Processing 191.3 25.5 216.8 Infrastructure 42.1 22.2 64.3 Environmental 25.0 25.0 Indirects 64.4 8.2 72.6 Contingency 48.6 35.2 83.8 Total 449.5 682.6 1,132.1 1.13.2 Operating Costs The life of mine operating cost summary is shown in Table 1-4. Table 1-4: Troilus Gold Project Operating Cost Estimate ($CDN) Units Open Pit Only Open Pit & U/G U/G Only Life of Mine (Year 1 - 5) (Year 1 - 14) (Year 15 - 22) (Year 1-22) Open Pit Mining $CDN /t moved 2.73 2.70 2.70 $CDN /t moved 15.62 12.62 - 12.62 Underground Mining $CDN /t moved 19.54 19.26 19.38 Processing $CDN /t moved 6.74 6.74 6.74 6.74 G&A $CDN /t moved 1.48 1.60 4.19 1.92 Concentrate Trucking $CDN /t moved 0.26 0.32 0.26 0.32 Total Operating Cost $CDN /t moved 24.10 22.05 30.45 23.08 Diesel and electricity pricing was obtained locally and is $CDN 1.03/l and $CDN 33.00/MWh, respectively. The mine equipment is a mix of diesel (trucks and loaders) and electrical (shovels and drills) powered equipment. The mining cost includes the financing cost of $CDN 0.41/t moved life of mine or $CDN 1.91/t milled. General and Administrative costs consider a camp operation with a local quotation. 1.14 Financial Analysis A pre-tax and post-tax cash flow model was prepared by AGP on behalf of Troilus incorporating Quebec and Federal Tax rules. Input metal prices and the results are shown in Table 1-5. P A G E | 1-15 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA The results indicate a post-tax NPV(5%) of $CDN 778M ($US 576M) with an IRR of 22.9% and payback period of 4 years. Initial capital is $CDN 449.5M ($US 333M) with life of mine capital totaling $CDN 1,132.1M ($US 838.6M). Table 1-5: Troilus Gold Project - Discounted Cash Flow Financial Summary ($CDN) Parameter Units Pre-Tax Post-Tax Metal Prices Gold $US/oz 1,475.00 Copper $US/lb 3.00 Silver $US/oz 20.00 Exchange Rate $CDN:$US 0.74 Net Present Value (5%) $CDN M $1,311 $778 Internal Rate of Return % 29.6 22.9 Net Revenue less Royalties $CDN M 8,322.4 8,322.4 Total Operating Cost $CDN M 4,443.0 4,443.0 Life of Mine Capital Cost $CDN M 1,132.1 1,132.1 Taxes $CDN M - 1,038.8 Net Cash Flow $CDN M 2,747.3 1,708.5 Payback Period Years 3.7 4.0 Cash Costs (with credits) $CDN/oz 970 1,241 All-in Sustaining Cost $CDN/oz 1,148 1,419 Payable Metals (Life of Mine) Gold Moz 3.84 Copper M Lbs 265 Silver Moz 1.47 Initial Capital $CDN M 449.5 Sustaining Capital $CDN M 682.6 Total Capital $CDN M 1,132.1 Mine Life Years 21 1.15 Recommendations 1.15.1 Geology It is recommended that continued delineation drilling continue at the Z87 and J4/J5 Zones. Specifically, within the area between the two Zone, and at depth and long strike at the Z87 and J4/J5 Zones. Current interpretations indicate a continuity of mineralization between the Z87 and J4/J5 Zone and does not have sufficient drilling information to determine the geology. Both the Z87 and J4/J4 Zones seem to show continued mineralization along strike and at depth that both infill and delineation drilling would support the current interpretation and possibly show an increase the mineral resources. Approximately 45,000 m of drilling is proposed for these zones: between 85-95 drill holes. P A G E | 1-16 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA It is recommended further drilling continue at the SW Zone. The deposit seems to show continuity of mineralization along strike of both limbs of the interpreted synclinal fold. Both infill and delineation drilling is expected to upgrade the resources to an Indicated category. Approximately 16,000 m of drilling is proposed: between 55-60 drill holes. The estimated budget for these proposed exploration programs would be approximately $CDN 13.6 million. 1.15.2 Geotechnical The following items are recommended to advance the geotechnical information to the level of Prefeasibility: Geotechnical Drilling, Laboratory and Fieldwork, including: Drilling - 5,050 metres of drilling at $CDN 200/m = $CDN 1,010,000 o Geotechnical Logging - $CDN 126,250

o Downhole Testing - $CDN 100,000 o Laboratory Testwork - $CDN 25,000

o Verify and validate current geologic features Seismic Study Determine the seismic loading and apply to updated geologic structures to determine stability concerns if any Slot and Mass Blast Analysis Evaluate performance of hangingwall rock and S+MB mining method in detailed analysis of drawdown of stopes Provide guidance on drawdown rates from Slot and Mass Blast stopes which affects production rate of underground mining Characterize the rock mass as part of that analysis Hydrogeological Analysis Collect and interpret the data Provide mine engineering guidance for dewatering systems. Items 2 thru 4 are estimated at ~$CDN 125,000. The majority of this analysis and study is included in the Prefeasibility study cost estimate described later, except for the drilling program (Item 1). That cost of $CDN 1,261,250 is above this and should be included in the budget separately. 1.15.3 Mining Open Pit The open pit design work benefited from the experience of the previous operation. In particular, the knowledge gained on pit slopes that exist to this day. As well, the current status of the waste dumps and their stability reaffirm the design criteria. Building on that knowledge and the work completed in the PEA, the following is recommended for advancing the open pit design work to a Prefeasibility level of study: Blasting Study - to fine tune fragmentation P A G E | 1-17 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Equipment Costs and Fleet Selection - examine alternate equipment to reduce costs Ore Sampling Protocols - determine proper sampling for grade control Pit Electrification Optimization - placement of electrical lines for maximum benefit These recommendations are typically included in the normal cost of open pit design and engineering; therefore, no additional budget is listed beyond that which is allocated for the Prefeasibility study. Underground The current design in the PEA for the underground mining portion considers the use of sublevel caving (SLC) and slot and mass blast (S&MB) stopes. Additional detailed work will be required for the areas using these methods. The following is recommended to bring the level of study up to Prefeasibility: Open Pit and Underground Interface Study - optimize grade extraction at interface Drilling and Blasting Study - determine proper fragmentation in SLC and S&MB stopes Rail-Veyor Detailed Studies - examine use earlier to minimize development costs Dewatering Study - detailed water handling study Contract Mining - examine contract mining cost effectiveness Labour Study - complete salary and manpower availability survey Many of the recommendations for the underground mine design would be covered under the Prefeasibility engineering study budget mentioned later. The labour study, as it is used by various disciplines is highlighted here as a cost above what is included in that estimate. The cost is shown here for the overall budget estimate. That cost is estimated at $CDN 100,000. 1.15.4 Metallurgy Additional testwork should be completed, with a focus on samples from each deposit included within the PEA mine plan, and with a focus on lower grade sample characterisation. This work would for the most part be conducted at the laboratory scale, on representative samples of drill core. Flotation work may require larger scale primary flotation testing, in order to generate sufficient rougher concentrate for adequate cleaner flotation characterisation. The extent of the deposit would also suggest the adoption of a geometallurgical approach to the metallurgical characterisation. Testwork should include the following: additional comminution testwork, including crusher work index confirmation (gyratory crusher sizing). A larger database of SMC results, for example, would assist in determining variability within and/or between the deposits

determination of modal mineralogy plus gold deportment

gravity testwork, including Extended GRG (E-GRG) characterisation

(E-GRG) characterisation flotation testwork, using larger (10-kg) test charges to ensure sufficient metal units in locked cycle cleaner circuit evaluations; gravity concentration of rougher concentrates would be an option, although concentrate mass requirements may limit the extent of this work. Flotation testing should allow for concentrate copper grade vs copper and gold P A G E | 1-18 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA recovery target optimized concentrate copper grades, as determined through discussion with potential smelters determination of minor (deleterious) element concentrations in flotation concentrates

additional cyanidation testing, plus flotation testing on cyanidation residues

cyanide detoxification testing

environmental characterisation work on tailing products. This would include ABA characterisation, metals leaching work, humidity cell

physical characterisation of tailing products The metallurgical work detailed above is expected to cost $CDN 500,000. 1.15.5 Infrastructure With the addition of several new or realigned infrastructure items over the past operation, further study will be required. These additional studies should include the following: No Name Creek dyke by the SW Pit

No Name Creek diversion ditch realignment

Tailings facility

High Voltage Line pole realignment near tailings

New access road alignment

Detailed surveys of plant site, crusher, diversion ditch and new waste dump foundations This work will also include incorporation of the previously discussed geotechnical work. These studies and surveys are estimated to cost $CDN 500,000. 1.15.6 Environmental Troilus Gold has an advanced understanding of the environmental concerns at the project site from the past operations and ongoing monitoring. This level of information is currently beyond what is normally associated with a PEA study and well advanced for a Prefeasibility study. Additional background information needs to be collected, especially regarding the creek diversion realignment, future dyke by the SW pit, the SW pit area and expansion of the tailings and potential discharge. Further study will assist in providing regulators with the required additional information necessary for permitting of the proposed project. This additional study work will require outside support beyond the current Troilus Gold teams work. An estimate of this work is $CDN 300,000 to prepare for the Prefeasibility study. 1.15.7 Estimated Budget The level of resource classification and historical information available at the Troilus Gold project is beneficial in reducing the cost of further studies as only updates are required in some disciplines. Completing this work and combining the results of the various disciplines of geology, geotechnical, metallurgy, mining and environmental will be the focus of the Prefeasibility study lead. This work by P A G E | 1-19 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA all the disciplines beyond the previous mentioned studies is estimated to be in the order of $CDN 2-3 million. The total estimated budget for the prefeasibility study and associated work is outlined in Table 1-6. Table 1-6: Estimate of Recommended Budgets and Prefeasibility ($CDN) Area of Study Approximate Cost ($CDN) Geology $13,600,000 Geotechnical $1,261,250 Underground Mining $100,000 Metallurgy $500,000 Infrastructure $500,000 Environmental $300,000 Prefeasibility Study $3,000,000 TOTAL $19,261,250 P A G E | 1-20 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 2 INTRODUCTION Troilus is a Canadian exploration and development company, based in Toronto, Canada, and is publicly- listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TLG.TSE). Troilus is focused on the development of the Troilus Gold Project, which includes the historic Troilus Mine; and the Troilus Frotêt Project. Troilus holds a 100% interest in the mineral rights for the Projects. The Projects are located in central Quebec and are situated approximately 120 km north of Chibougamau. The Troilus Mine was an open pit operation producing gold, copper, and silver continuously from November 1996 to April 2009. The Troilus Mine produced over two million ounces (oz) of gold and approximately 70,000 tonnes (t) of copper. After the mine ceased production in 2009, the 20,000 tonnes per day (tpd) mill processed low grade stockpiles until June 29, 2010. Following this, the mill was sold and shipped to Mexico and the main camp facilities were dismantled in late 2010. 2.1 Terms of Reference This Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) was prepared by AGP for Troilus to present the results preliminary economic evaluation of Troilus Gold Project. This Technical Report was prepared for the Troilus Property in accordance with NI 43‐101 and Form 43‐101F1. The mineral resources used in the PEA were prepared on the Z87, J4/J5, and Southwest (SW) Zone within the Troilus Gold Project. All units of measurement used in this technical report and resource estimate are in metric, unless otherwise stated. All grid references are based on the NAD83 Datum (NAD83) UTM coordinate system. All currency units are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. 2.2 Qualified Persons The list of Qualified Persons (QPs) responsible for the preparation of this technical report and the sections under their responsibility are provided in Table 2-1: Table 2-1: Summary of QPs and Responsibilities QPs Position Report Sections 1.1, 1.8 - 1.12 1.13.2, 1.14.2, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, Gordon Zurowski, P.Eng. Principal Mining Engineer 21 (except 21.2.3 and 21.3.3), 22, 24, 25.2, 25.3,25.5, 25.6, 26.1, 26.3, 26.4, 26.5, 26.7, 26.8, 26.9, 26.10 Mr. Paul Daigle, P.Geo. Senior Associate Geologist 1.2 - 1.6, 1.15.1,4-12, 14, 23, 25.1, 26.2, 27 Mr. Andy Holloway, P.Eng. Principal Processing Engineer 1.7, 1.9, 1.15.4,13, 17, 21.2.3,21.3.3, 25.4, 26.6 P A G E | 2-1 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 2.3 Site Visit 2.3.1 Geology Mr. Daigle conducted a site visit to the Property from February 18 to February 20, 2020. The Project site was inspected for two days during the site visit. During the site visit, the 2019 - 2020 drill program was in progress on the SW Zone. Drill core logging, sampling, and storage facilities were inspected during the site visit. The site visit also included verifying drill hole collar locations and a review of drill logs against selected drill core. Mr. Daigle was accompanied on site by: M. Bertrand Brassard, Chief Geologist for Troilus

M. Thiago Diniz, Technical Manager for Troilus. 2.3.2 Mining Mr. Zurowski conducted a site visit to the Property from July 13 to 15, 2020. The Project site was inspected for 2 days during the site visit. While on site, Mr. Zurowski reviewed drill core from each pit area, existing pit areas, current infrastructure (tailings, camp, water pipeline, landfill, power line, access roads, diversion ditch) and surrounding geologic prospects. Mr. Zurowski was accompanied on site by: M. Bertrand Brassard, Chief Geologist for Troilus

Daniel Bergeron, Vice-President, Quebec Operations for Troilus

Vice-President, Quebec Operations for Troilus Jacqueline Leroux, Director of Environment for Troilus 2.4 Effective Date The report has multiple effective dates as noted below: The effective date of the mineral resources for the Troilus Project is 20 July 2020.

The effective date of the PEA for the Troilus Gold project is August 31, 2020. There were no material changes to the scientific and technical information on the project between the effective data and the signature date of the report. 2.5 Information Sources and References The main sources of information in preparing this report are based on information located within internal reports obtained from Troilus. Information, conclusions, and recommendations contained herein are based on a field examination, including a study of relevant and available technical data, including, and not limited to the numerous reports listed in the Reference section. This report is prepared with the most recent information available at the time of study. AGP validated the resource estimates for the Z87 Zone and J4/J5 Zone originally estimated by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (RPA). The resource estimates were described in a report authored by Luke Evans P A G E | 2-2 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA dated December 20, 2020, titled "Technical Report on the Troilus Gold-Copper Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Quebec, Canada" (RPA (2019b). Since the report was published, there has been no further work conducted on the Z87 Zone and J4/J5 Zone. The review focused on the drill hole database validation, assay validation against the laboratory certificate, wireframe validation, and grade interpolation. The purpose of this review is to validate the current model and provide recommendations for improvement of the grade estimate and/or improve the model classification. AGP accepts the validity of the model, which was not re-interpolated; therefore, the text and tables for these two zones were extracted from the previous NI 43-101 report from RPA (2019b). All mineral resources described herein have been reported within updated constraining shells. 2.6 Previous Technical Reports The Troilus Mine and Troilus Gold Project has been the subject of several technical reports. The previous NI 43-101 technical reports are found in the References section and summarized in Table 2-2 below: Table 2-2: Summary of Previous Technical Reports Reference Date Company Name Balint et al., 2003 Apr 24, 2003 Inmet Mining Technical Report on the Mineral Resource and Mineral Corp. Reserve Estimates at the Troilus Mine, Québec RPA, 2014 Jun 30, 2014 Copper One Inc. Technical Report on the Troilus Gold-Copper Mine Mineral Resource Estimate, Quebec, Canada RPA, 2016 Jun 30, 2016 Sulliden Mining Technical Report on the Troilus Gold-Copper Mine Capital Inc. Mineral Resource Estimate, Quebec, Canada RPA, 2017 Nov 20, 2017 Pitchblack Technical Report on the Troilus Gold-Copper Mine Resources Ltd. Mineral Resource Estimate, Quebec, Canada RPA, 2019a Jan 1, 2019 Troilus Gold Corp. Technical Report on the Troilus Gold-Copper Mine Mineral Resource Estimate, Quebec, Canada RPA, 2019b Dec 20, 2019 Troilus Gold Corp. Technical Report on the Troilus Gold-Copper Mine Mineral Resource Estimate, Quebec, Canada AGP, 2020 Aug. 27, 2020 Troilus Gold Corp. Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Troilus Gold-Copper Project, Quebec, Canada P A G E | 2-3 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 3 RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS AGP has followed standard professional procedures in preparing the content of this report. Data used in this report has been verified where possible, and this report is based upon information believed to be accurate at the time of completion considering the status of the Troilus Project and the purpose for which the report is prepared. AGP has no reason to believe the data was not collected in a professional manner. AGP has not verified the legal status or legal title to any claims and the legality of any underlying agreements that may exist concerning the Property. Troilus supplied the list of mineral rights and mineral claim maps presented in this report. AGP has examined the Quebec Ministère de l'Énergie et Ressources Naturelles (MERN) online GIS website (GESTIM) to correlate these mineral rights. The GESTIM website was most recently viewed on 26 July 2020 found here: https://gestim.mines.gouv.qc.ca/MRN_GestimP_Presentation/ODM02101_login.aspx The QP's have also referenced several sources of information on the property, including past reports by consultants to Troilus, digital geological maps, and other documents listed in the reference section of this report. Therefore, in authoring this report, the QPs have reviewed the work of the other contributors and find this work has been performed to normal and acceptable industry and professional standards. P A G E | 3-1 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 4 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION 4.1 Property Location and Description The Troilus Gold Property (Property) is defined by the mineral rights that are 100% held by Troilus. The mineral rights to the Property cover a total area of approximately 107,321 ha. The Property is located: on 1:250,000 scale Mapsheets NTS 023O (Lac Mesgouez) and 023J (Lac Assinica)

on 1:50,000 scale Mapsheets 32J/15 (Lac Troilus), 32J/16 (Lac Bueil), 32O/01 (Lac Miskittenau), and 32O/02 (Lac Montmort)

at approximately 51°00' North and 74°30' West

at approximately 538000 E; 4650400 N, Zone 18U (NAD83 datum) Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) coordinates

at approximately 600 km north of Montreal

at approximately 175 km north (by road) of Chibougamau

in the Province of Quebec

in the Administrative Region Nord-du-Québec

Nord-du-Québec within the Wildlife Reserve (Réserve Faunique) Lacs Albanel Mistassini et Waconichi

approximately 45 km west of Lac Mistassini Figure 4-1below shows the Property location in Quebec. P A G E | 4-1 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 4-1: Location Map, Central Quebec Source: Troilus (2020) P A G E | 4-2 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA The mineral rights for the Property are comprised of a single Mining Lease (Bail Minier), and 1,988 mineral claims (Titres Miniers). All mineral rights are in good standing. The mineral rights for the Property are summarized in Table 4-1 below. Figure 4-2 presents a map showing all mineral rights held by Troilus. Figure 4-3 illustrates the mineral rights for the Troilus Gold Project. Table 4-1: Summary of Mineral Rights for the Troilus Gold Property Mineral Rights Mineral Claim Number* Count Expiry Date Area (ha) Mining Lease (Bail Minier) BM 829 1 11 Mar 2026 835.46 2422145 - 2422147 3 Feb 2022 162.38 2424713 - 2425732, 20 2424748 - 2424786, 39 Mar 2022 7576.32 2424958 - 2425037, 80 2488059 1 1133905 - 1134008, 5 1133913 - 1133926, 14 1133929 - 1133930, 2 1133936 - 1133980, 45 Apr 2022 4149.27 Mineral Claims 1133982 - 1133985, 4 1133998 - 1134008, 12 (Troilus Gold Project) 2488138, 1 2488294 - 2488297 4 2491523 - 2491527 5 May 2022 270.67 2499212 - 2499223, 12 Aug 2022 865.28 2500001 - 2500004 4 2502354 - 2502365 12 Sep 2022 648.78 2504200 - 2504230 31 Oct 2022 1677.04 Mineral Claims 1,695 Apr 2021 - Jun 91,135.78 (Troilus Frotêt Project) 2023 Total 1,989 107,320.98 *list shows groupings of sequential mineral claim numbers The Property is divided into two projects: The Troilus Gold Project and the Troilus Frotêt Project. The Troilus Gold Project was acquired through three transactions. The first consisted of the acquisition of the one mining lease and 81 mineral claims, which collectively covered approximately 4,714 ha and included the former Troilus Mine from First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (First Quantum) in April 2018. The second transaction consisted of the acquisition of 209 mineral claims in the north half of the Property, covering approximately 11,309 ha from Emgold Mining Corp. (Emgold) in December 2018, whereby Troilus acquired the Troilus North property located immediately to the north and east of the Troilus property. The next transaction consisted of the acquisition of three mining claims, covering P A G E | 4-3 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA approximately 162 ha from O3 Mining Inc. (O3 Mining) in November 2019. These claims are labelled the Holmstead Bloc (Figure 4-3). The Troilus Frotêt Project consists of 1,695 mineral claims southwest and south of the Property that covers approximately 91,136 ha. In April 2020, Troilus acquired an additional 627 claims from O3 representing 33,410 hectares. In July 2020, the Company acquired 91 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 4,960 ha from Globex Mining Enterprises: and 21 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,140 ha from 9219-8845 Qc. Inc. doing business as (dba) Canadian Mining House. All minerals rights are in good standing. Additionally, Troilus has staked a total of 956 mineral claims covering an area of 51,626 ha. P A G E | 4-4 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 4-2: Mineral Rights Map; held by Troilus Source: Troilus (2020) P A G E | 4-5 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 4-3: Mineral Rights Map for the Troilus Gold Project Source: Troilus (2020) 4.2 Project Ownership On May 2, 2016, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc., 2507868 Ontario Inc. (Sulliden Sub) entered into the Agreement with First Quantum to purchase a 100% interest in the Project, subject to a sliding scale NSR royalty. First Quantum had acquired the Troilus Mine as part of the takeover of Inmet Mining Corp. (Inmet) in March 2013. To exercise the option under the Agreement, three cash payments of $100,000 were made to First Quantum and over $1,000,000 was spent by Troilus and its predecessors on engineering and technical studies to evaluate the economic viability of the Project. In addition, Troilus agreed to take on the existing liabilities of the Project. On October 31, 2017, Pitchblack Resources Ltd. (Pitchblack), Sulliden Sub, and 2513924 Ontario Inc. (251 Ontario) entered into an amalgamation agreement. The amalgamation agreement closed on December 20, 2017 and Pitchblack was renamed Troilus. P A G E | 4-6 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Pursuant to the amalgamation agreement, Sulliden Sub, 251 Ontario, and a Pitchblack wholly owned subsidiary were amalgamated to form one wholly-owned subsidiary of Pitchblack. Every four existing Pitchblack shares were consolidated into one new common share of Troilus. On April 12, 2018, Troilus formally exercised its option to acquire the Troilus property from First Quantum and title was transferred to Troilus. The 81 claims previously owned by First Quantum are subject to a variable NSR to First Quantum of 1.5% or 2.5% depending on whether the price of gold is above or below US$1,250 per ounce. In addition, Nomad Royalty Company. has an additional 1% royalty, acquired from an arm's length private company in October 2019. On December 5, 2018, Troilus announced that it had completed the acquisition of the Troilus North Project from Emgold. As consideration for the acquisition, Troilus issued Emgold 3,750,000 common shares and paid Emgold $250,000 in cash. The shares were subject to a four-month statutory hold period. Until December 5, 2020, Troilus has a Right of First Refusal (ROFR)whereby Troilus has the opportunity to find a buyer at equal or superior terms in the event Emgold wishes to dispose of the shares. During the ROFR period, provided Emgold holds no less than 5% of Troilus' issued and outstanding shares, Emgold shall have the right to participate in transactions involving the issuance of equity securities of Troilus, in order to maintain its proportional interest in Troilus, subject to certain conditions. The 209 claims acquired from Emgold Mining (formerly known as the Troilus North project) are subject to the following underlying royalties: a 1% NSR to Emgold Gold Corporation that Troilus has the right to purchase for $1,000,000 On November 11, 2019, Troilus announced that it had completed the acquisition of three claims from O3 Mining Inc. (Holmstead Claims, Figure 4-2). As consideration for the acquisition of these three claims, Troilus has issued 300,000 common shares and granted a 2% NSR to O3 Mining Inc. on these three claims. Troilus will have the right to repurchase 1% of the NSR at any time for $1,000,000. In addition, the three claims acquired from O3 Mining Inc. are subject to a 2% NSR to an individual, half of which can be purchased for $1,000,000. On April 28, 2020, Troilus announced that it had completed the acquisition of a further 627 Claims from O3 Mining Inc. As consideration for the acquisition of the additional O3 Mining Inc. claims, the Company issued 1,700,000 common shares and granted a 2% NSR to O3 on the O3 Mining Inc. claims. Troilus has the right to repurchase a 1% NSR on the O3 Mining Inc. claims at any time for CAD$1,000,000. In addition, the O3 Mining Inc. claims are subject to a 2% NSR granted to Inco Limited (now Vale) on seven of the 627 claims and a 1% NSR granted to Falconbridge (now Glencore) on 73 claims comprising the Beaufield Property. On July 21, 2020, Troilus announced that it had completed the acquisition of 91 claims from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (Globex) as consideration for the acquisition of the Globex claims Troilus issued 350,000 common shares and granted a 2% Gross Metals Royalty ("GMR") to Globex on the Globex claims. Troilus has the right to repurchase a 1% GMR on the Globex claims at any time for CAD$1,000,000. Troilus also announced that it had completed the acquisition of 21 claims from 9219- 8845 Qc. Inc. dba Canadian Mining House ("CMH"). As consideration for the acquisition of the CMH P A G E | 4-7 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA claims Troilus paid cash consideration of CAD$69,000 and granted a 1% NSR to CMH on the CMH claims. Troilus has the right to repurchase a 0.5% NSR on the CMH claims at any time for CAD$500,000 and to purchase the remaining 0.5% NSR on at any time for CAD$1,500,000. 4.3 Quebec Mineral Tenure In Quebec, the Mining Act (Loi sur les mines) regulates the management of mineral resources and the granting of exploration rights for mineral substances during the exploration phase. It also deals with the granting of rights pertaining to the use of these substances during the mining phase. The Mining Act establishes the rights and obligations of the holders of mining rights to ensure maximum development of Québec's mineral resources (website: Quebec Mining Act). In Quebec, mineral claims have pre-established positions and a legal survey is not required. A map designated claim is valid for two years and can be renewed indefinitely, subject to the completion of necessary expenditure requirements. The map designated mineral claims are approximately 54 ha but may be smaller due to where other rights supersede the claim. Each claim gives the holder the exclusive right to explore for mineral substances, except sand, gravel, clay, and other unconsolidated deposits, on the land subject to the claim. The claim also guarantees the holder's right to obtain an extraction right upon the discovery of a mineral deposit. Ownership of the mining rights confers the right to acquire the surface rights. Mining Leases (Baux Miniers) are initially granted for a 20 year period. The mining lease can be renewed for additional ten year periods. 4.4 Surface Rights In addition to the surface rights covering the mining lease, there are surface right leases covering a number of areas with roads and infrastructure. The surface rights renewal fee for the mining lease totals more than $50,000 per year. Troilus has complete access to all of the Property. 4.5 Royalties and Encumbrances 4.5.1 Royalties The Royalties specifically affecting the Project are presented below. The 81 claims previously owned by First Quantum are subject to a variable NSR to First Quantum of 1.5% or 2.5% depending on whether the price of gold is above or below US$1,250 per ounce. In addition, Nomad Royalty Company has an additional 1% royalty, acquired from an arm's length private company in July 2020. The 209 claims acquired from Emgold Mining Corp. (Emgold) (formerly known as the Troilus North project) are subject to the following underlying royalties: a 1% NSR to Emgold that Troilus has the right to purchase for $1,000,000 P A G E | 4-8 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA The three (3) mineral claims acquired from O3 Mining Inc. in November 2019, the Holmstead Bloc, are subject to the following royalties: a 2% NSR to O3 Mining Inc. that Troilus has the right to repurchase 1% of the NSR at any time for $1,000,000

a 2% NSR to an individual, that Troilus has the right to repurchase 1% of the NSR at any time for $1,000,000 The 627 claims acquired from O3 Mining Inc. in April 2020 are subject to the following royalties: 2% NSR to O3 Mining Inc., half of which can be purchased for $1,000,000

2% NSR granted to Inco Limited (now Vale) on seven of the 627 claims

1% NSR granted to Falconbridge (now Glencore) on 73 claims comprising the Beaufield Property The 21 claims acquired from Canadian Mining House in July 2020 are subject a 1% NSR to CMH, 0.5% of which can be purchased by Troilus for $500,000 and 0.5% of which can be purchased by Troilus for $1,500,000. The 91 claims acquired from Globex in July 2020 are subject to a 2% GMR (Gross Metal Royalty) to Globex, 1% of which can be purchased by Troilus at any time for $1,000,000. 4.5.2 Mine Restoration Plan In 2007, the site restoration work began by Inmet with the re-vegetation of areas no longer used by Troilus (Figure 4-4 to Figure 4-7). The dismantling, cleaning, and grading work has largely been completed. Fertilization and seeding work is on-going, particularly in the tailings area. A water treatment plant has been functional since the end of 1998, after initial operation revealed suspended solid control problems. It uses a new technology (ACTIFLO) based on polymer addition and agitation followed by high speed sand assisted lamellar decantation and reduces suspended solids to concentrations below 15 ppm, the monthly average regulation limit. The length of time the water treatment plant will be required for is unclear. The first version of the mine restoration plan was filed with the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et de la Faune (MRNF) in 1996, followed by a first revision in 2002 and a second revision five years later in 2007. The current mine restoration plan was produced by Genivar Inc. (Genivar) in November 2009 (Genivar, 2009). This restoration plan took into consideration the previous versions, however, was a completely new plan including the recent additional studies updating the information regarding the hydrology and hydrogeology, the acid rock drainage, the Phase 1-type site characterization, and the progressive restoration work carried out in 2007, 2008, and 2009. The Cree Nation of Mistissini (the Mistissini Cree) community was consulted throughout the process. The closure plan for the Troilus Mine was approved by the Quebec Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment and Parks (Certificate of Authorization No. 3214-14-025) pursuant to modifications made November 3, 2010 and May 23, 2012. Surface and groundwater water samples are taken at regular intervals at a number of monitoring sites on the property and annual reports summarizing the results are submitted to the MRNF and the Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Faune (MDDEP). P A G E | 4-9 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Genivar (2009) estimated that the site restoration work would be completed in 2012 and that the post- restoration monitoring program would continue until 2016. AGP notes that the site restoration work is ongoing and may take longer than anticipated. AGP recommends that Troilus re-assess the timing and costs related to site restoration and monitoring and recommends an environmental expert be retained to review ongoing monitoring and site restoration work. Figure 4-4: Troilus Z87 and J4 Open Pits and Waste Dumps; looking northwest Source: Troilus (2018) Figure 4-5: Troilus Z87 Open Pit; looking south Source: Troilus (2018) P A G E | 4-10 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 4-6: Troilus J4 Open Pit; looking north Source: Troilus (2018) Figure 4-7: Troilus J4 Open Pit; looking northwest Source: Troilus (2019) 4.6 Permits No permits are required to conduct exploration activities on the Property other than a permit for tree cutting pertaining to the installation of drill roads and drill setups. The permit for tree cutting is issued by the Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et de Parcs (MFFP). P A G E | 4-11 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 4.7 Environmental Liabilities AGP is unaware of any environmental liabilities or other factors and risks that may affect access, title, or ability that would prevent Troilus from conducting exploration activities on the Property. P A G E | 4-12 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 5 ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE, AND PHYSIOGRAPHY 5.1 Accessibility The Project is located 175 km by road, north of Chibougamau. From Chibougamau, the Property is easily accessed by driving 23 km east and northeast along 3e Rue and Highway 167, turning north on Route du Nord for approximately 108 km: and turning east and northeast along the mine access road (R1047) for roughly 44 km. Highway 167 is paved and in good condition. The Route du Nord and mine access road are well maintained year-round. The drive from Chibougamau is typically 2 hours. There are regular scheduled flights to Chibougamau from Montreal. 5.2 Climate The regional of the Property is situated in a Continental Subarctic climate (Dfc; Köppen climate classification) characterized by long cold winters and short mild summers. Mean temperatures range from -20°C in January to 16°C in July. Mean annual precipitation ranges from 51 mm in February to 106 mm in August (Mistissini; worldclimate.com). Exploration and mining activities may be carried out all year-round. 5.3 Local Resources and Infrastructure The nearest town to the Property is Mistissini, a Cree community located approximately 90 km southeast of the mine. There are limited services available at Mistissini. In June 2018, Troilus opened an office at Mistissini. The provides a forum for exchanging information and liaising with the Cree on a variety of social, environmental, and economic aspects of the Project, in addition to the potential for future training, employment, and business opportunities. In October 2018, Troilus opened an exploration office in Chibougamau. Chibougamau, population approximately 7,500 (est. 2016) is the largest town in Nord-du-Quebec, and offers most services, supplies and fuel required for the Project. Chibougamau is a well-established mining town and has a well-developed local infrastructure, services, and a mining industry workforce. The Property is connected to the provincial hydroelectric grid via a 137 km 161 kV power line. Water on the Property is abundant and available for exploration activities. Politically, the province is very supportive of mining. The Quebec government has demonstrated a will to encourage the development of natural resources through expeditious permitting, title security, and financial incentives. Troilus maintains local infrastructure around the historic mine site. The key current infrastructure includes: a 50-person camp; accommodation and kitchen P A G E | 5-1 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA exploration office building

core logging and sampling facility

outdoor core storage area

garage for snow removal and road maintenance contractor

garage for site restoration employees

electrical transformer station

drinking water tank and pump house

tailings water treatment plant

a number of tailings water pump houses

gatehouse and gate In addition to the surface rights covering the mining lease, there are surface right leases covering a number of areas with roads and infrastructure. The extent of the surface rights was sufficient to operate the mine in the past, however, additional surface rights may be as mineral resources are added to the current Project. 5.4 Physiography The Project area is primarily covered by black spruce forests, swamps, and lakes. The vertical relief in the area is moderate, between 370 m and 500 m above sea level (mASL). The historic Troilus Mine is situated on the western flank of a 500 m tall hill at a mean altitude of 375 mASL. Overburden consists of a thick layer (>10 m) of fluvio-glacial till. Outcrops are sparse, and very large boulders sitting on surface are common. 5.5 Sufficiency of Surface Rights Troilus has sufficient surface rights to access and conduct exploration activities on the Property. P A G E | 5-2 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 6 HISTORY Initial exploration in the area began in 1958 following the discovery of many erratic blocks containing copper and nickel anomalies. Some occurrences of copper and zinc were discovered between 1958 and 1967, including a massive sulphide deposit at Baie Moléon discovered by Falconbridge Ltd. in 1961. In 1971, the Lessard deposit was discovered by Selco Mining Corp. near Lac Domergue. It was geologically similar to Baie Moléon, consisting of massive sulphides. Following this discovery, an electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic geophysical survey was carried out over the Troilus and Frôtet Lake area; however, this survey did not lead to any new significant discoveries. The Baie Moléon and Lessard discoveries, located southwest of the Troilus deposit, improved the geological understanding of the Frôtet-Evans greenstone belt, and opened the area to further exploration for base metal deposits. In 1983, the results of a new airborne INPUT survey carried out over a large area of the eastern portion of the Frôtet-Evans belt were published by the Government of Quebec. Some exploration work was conducted following this survey; however, no important discoveries were made. 6.1 Exploration and Development, Troilus Mine, 1985 -2010 Table 6-1 below presents a summary of the exploration and development history of the Troilus Mine from 1985 to 2010. P A G E | 6-1 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Table 6-1: Summary of History of the Troilus Mine . 1985 - 2010 Date Description 1985 Kerr Addison stakes over 1,500 claims in the Troilus area. 1987 Kerr Addison stakes Troilus Mine area and discovers gold and copper. 1988 Minnova options 50% interest from Kerr Addison and becomes operator. December 1991 Kilborn Inc. Pre-Feasibility Study is negative (7,500 tpd). February to May 1993 Metall acquires 100% interest in Troilus. August 1993 Kilborn-Met-Chem-Pellemon Feasibility Study is positive (10,000 tpd). September 1994 Metallgesellschaft AG sold its entire 50.1% interest in Metall Mining Corporation through the public sale of its shares. Late 1994 Construction commenced. May 4, 1995 Metall changed its name to Inmet. 1995 44 km access road from Route du Nord and a 137 km power line and two substations were completed. October 1996 Construction completed. November 1996 Production at the Troilus Mine starts. April 1997 Mill achieves 10,000 tpd. April 1998 Met-Chem 15,000 tpd mill expansion Feasibility accepted. 1999 Mill achieves 15,000 tpd. 2002 Mill achieves 16,000 tpd. 2004 Met-Chem 20,000 tpd mill expansion Feasibility accepted. 2005 Mill achieves 20,000 tpd. 2007 Underground ramp stopped at 519.1 m from portal on January 22, 2007. 2008 Mining at J4 Pit completed in May 2008. 2008 Dumping waste backfill at south end of J4 pit begins in April 2008. 2009 Mining at Z87 Pit completed, last truck load on April 13, 2009. 2010 Mill stopped on June 29, 2010. 2010 Mill sold and shipped to Mexico in September 2010. 2010 Camp sold on November 19, 2010 and subsequently dismantled. 6.1.1 Ownership History Kerr Addison Mines Ltd. (Kerr Addison) staked two large blocks of claims in 1985 and 1987 that included the Project area. In 1988, Minnova Inc. (Minnova) became operator in a 50-50joint-venture with Kerr Addison. In February 1993, Metall Mining Corporation (Metall) acquired Minnova's interest and, in May 1993, Metall purchased all of Kerr Addison's mining properties. On May 4, 1995, Metall changed its name to Inmet Mining Corp. (Inmet). Inmet was acquired by First Quantum in March 2013. On April 8, 2014, Copper One entered into a definitive purchase agreement with FQM (Akubra) Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Quantum, P A G E | 6-2 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Troilus Mine, however, the purchase was not completed. 6.1.2 Kerr-Addison Corp. and Minnova, 1985 - 1993 In 1985, Kerr Addison acquired a large block of claims following a geological mapping program by the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources that indicated good potential for gold and base metal mineralization. More geochemical, geophysical, and geological work was carried out by Kerr Addison in 1985 and 1986. Drilling began in 1986 with 24 holes totalling 3,590 m, which led to the discovery of Zone 86 (Z86). In 1987, more claims were added to the property to the north of the Z86 drilling, where the former Troilus Mine is currently located. A large gold float dispersion train was found by prospecting and 26 diamond drill holes totalling 4,413 m were completed. Hole KN-12, collared immediately up-ice from a glacial float dispersion train, intersected significant gold-copper mineralization over great widths, which turned out to be part of Z87, named after the year of its discovery. In 1988, 27 diamond drill holes totalling 6,567 m were completed. Initial drill testing of a nearby weak horizontal loop electromagnetic (HEM) anomaly intersected anomalous gold-copper mineralization in what was later confirmed to be J4 in 1991. The J4 name originates from its location on the "J" exploration grid. On October 1, 1988, a 50-50joint-venture was formed between Kerr Addison and Minnova. Minnova became operator. Between 1989 and 2005, fourteen drilling programs comprising 887 diamond drill holes for a total of 159,538 m were carried out on the property. The drilling outlined five main areas of gold mineralization (Z87/Zone 87 South (Z87S), Z87 Deep, J4, J5, and Southwest), and a number of isolated gold intersections. In 1991, a semi-permanent camp, which could accommodate 30 to 50 people, was set up between Z87 and J4. During 1991, a bulk sample of approximately 200 tonnes averaging 2.3 g/t Au was taken from the centre of Z87 and approximately 100 tonnes were treated at the pilot plant of the Centre de Recherche Minérale du Québec in Quebec City as part of a pre-feasibility study. The remaining 100 tonnes were treated at the pilot plant of SGS Lakefield Research Limited (Lakefield) as part of the 1993 feasibility study. In 1992, an orientation Induced Polarization Survey (IP) carried out over Z87 and J4 produced strong IP anomalies. The IP survey covered the entire property and was also useful in planning of a condemnation drilling program in areas where the infrastructure and stockpiles were planned. Between December 1992 and March 1993, a drilling program comprising 181 holes totalling 24,239 m was carried out to complete the feasibility study. The purpose of the drilling was to define Z87 and J4 as well as to test other IP anomalies. 6.1.3 Metall Mining Corp, Inmet Mining Corp, 1993 - 2005 In February 1993, Metall Mining Corp. (Metall) acquired Minnova's interest and, in May 1993, purchased all of Kerr Addison's mining property interests. In August 1993, a positive feasibility study was completed based on a 10,000 tpd open pit operation (Kilborn, 1993). In September 1993, the P A G E | 6-3 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Coopers & Lybrand Consulting Group from Toronto, Ontario, audited the feasibility study and found no significant problems. From August 1994 to April 1995, Mineral Resources Development Inc. (MRDI) from San Mateo, California, reviewed the reserves of both the feasibility and post-feasibility studies for financing purposes. Other kriging parameters were tested, and a check assay program was carried out on the 1992 to 1993 data set. In May 1995, Metall changed its name to Inmet Mining Corp. (Inmet). Financing of the project was completed in June 1995. Later that year, the refurbishing of the 44 km access road from the Route du Nord and a 137 km power line and two substations were completed. The construction of the mill complex and all facilities was completed in the fall of 1996, and milling started in November 1996. In April 1997, after some fine tuning, the mill capacity reached 10,000 tpd. In April 1998, Inmet approved a 15,000 tpd mill expansion feasibility study by Met-Chem Canada Inc. (Met-Chem). Modifications to the mill started in December 1998, and the full 15,000 tpd capacity was achieved in 1999. New sampling and assay protocols for the blastholes and future diamond drilling campaigns were proposed by Francis Pitard in January 1999 (Pitard, 1999). As a result, significant modifications to the Troilus assay laboratory were completed during the fall of 1999 and it became fully operational in May 2000, after a six month implementation and adjustment period. In 2004, Inmet approved another mill expansion feasibility study by Met-Chem to increase mill capacity to 20,000 tpd. Modifications to the mill were completed in December 2004 and the full 20,000 tpd capacity was reached in 2005. In 2010, the mine was shut down as Inmet's direction shifted to other assets. 6.2 Historic Production, Troilus Mine, 1996 - 2010 The Troilus Mine was a conventional open pit that operated on a continuous, year-round basis. The mill had a nominal capacity of 20,000 tpd with a flow sheet consisting of a gravimetric and flotation circuit. There was a permanent on-site camp with dining, sleeping, and recreational facilities for up to 450 workers, which has since been dismantled. Security personnel patrolled the site on a regular basis. When the former Troilus Mine was in operation bus transportation was provided for the workforce several times per week to and from Chibougamau and Mistissini. The mine started commercial production in October 1996 and operated continuously up to April 2009 and the mill continued to process stockpile material up to June 29, 2010. From 1995 to 2010, approximately 69.6 million tonnes (Mt) averaging 1.00 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu of ore was mined and 7.6 Mt of lower grade mineralization had been stockpiled. A total of approximately 230.4 Mt had been excavated including 18.4 Mt of overburden and 134.7 Mt of waste rock. The overall mill recovery averaged 83% for gold and 89% for copper. The Troilus Mine produced over two million ounces of gold and almost 70,000 tonnes of copper. The mill processed the low grade stockpile material from 2009 up until June 29, 2010. The production history up to the end of the mine life in 2010 is summarized in Table 6-2. P A G E | 6-4 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Table 6-2: Historical Production, Troilus Mine 1995 - Description 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2010 Overburden (000 t) 3,449 5,080 3,235 967 1,949 552 63 203 843 1,702 347 0 0 0 0 0 18,389 Waste Rock (000 t) 988 8,840 13,052 12,073 14,370 13,441 14,912 11,279 10,344 11,452 9,787 6,951 6,999 212 0 134,700 Stockpile (000 t) 118 865 1,423 1,144 61 1,081 8 261 468 888 371 167 784 0 0 7,640 Ore Mined (000 t) 629 3,798 4,176 4,959 4,913 5,901 5,943 5,923 6,045 6,929 6,670 6,463 5,599 1,692 0 69,639 Total Excavated (000 t) 3,449 6,814 16,737 19,618 20,126 19,895 20,485 21,065 18,307 18,559 19,616 16,828 13,582 13,382 1,904 0 230,368 Mill Head (g/t Au) 1.35 1.44 1.34 1.26 0.9 1.1 1.08 1.03 0.95 0.94 0.86 0.87 0.95 0.83 0.52 1.00 Mill Head (%Cu) 0.157 0.163 0.138 0.125 0.104 0.156 0.132 0.108 0.092 0.076 0.051 0.054 0.106 0.11 0.08 0.10 Gold Recovery 80.7 85.56 86.43 85.64 82.78 83.6 83.05 83.01 80.63 81.79 82.45 81.72 84.02 84.00 81.00 83.09 Copper Recovery 81.4 89.41 89.71 89.81 89.87 91.75 90.22 89.42 86.78 89.68 86.9 87.63 93.39 92.00 89.00 89.13 Au (ozs)* 12,941 139,888 146,970 168,364 122,532 162,578 164,602 164,061 149,028 159,545 147,876 138,391 151,297 135,200 37,900 2,001,173 Cu (t)* 471 5,158 4,915 5,416 4,786 7,836 6,817 5,791 4,814 4,444 2,881 2,772 5,707 5,900 2,000 Note: Recovered metal after milling and smelter and refining adjustments P A G E | 6-5 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 7 GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALIZATION 7.1 Regional Geology The Troilus Gold deposit lies within the eastern segment of the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt (FEGB), in the Opatica Subprovince of the Superior Province in Quebec (Figure 7-1). The Frotêt-Evans greenstone belt is centrally located in the Opatica Subprovince and extends for 300 km between James Bay, in the west, and Lake Mistissini, in the east, with variable widths, up to 45 km in its eastern extents (Carles, 2000). Its volcanic rocks define an east-west,fault-bounded trending synformal structure (Simard, 1987; Davis et al., 1995). The FEGB volcano-sedimentary sequence can be broadly divided in two similar domains, west and east. Detailed subdivisions have been made by Brisson et al., (1997a, b and 1998a, b, c), and Morin (1998 a, b, c) in a series of geological mapping initiatives developed throughout the greenstone belt by the Ministry of Natural Resources of Quebec. Boily and Dion (2002) divided the FEGB in four distinctive segments: (1) Evans-Ouagama, (2) Storm- Evans, (3) Assinica, and (4) Frotêt-Troilus. The eastern domain is known as Frotêt-Troilus (Simard, 1987) and has received most of the attention due to its larger economic potential (Figure 7-2). The FEGB is largely dominated by tholeiitic basalts and magnesian basalts that occur in association with felsic and intermediate calc-alkaline pyroclastic rocks, lava flows, and local ultramafic layers. Syn- to post-deformational gabbroic to monzogranitic plutonic rocks occur throughout the greenstone belt. The few published U-Pb dates in zircon constrained the age of the FEGB between 2793 Ma and 2755 Ma (Pilote et al., 1997 in Boily and Dion, 2002). The circa 2793 Ma age is coincident with the dates obtained for the Troilus diorite. P A G E | 7-1 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 7-1: Regional Geology Map Source: Troilus (2019) P A G E | 7-2 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 7-2: Regional Geology Map; Central Quebec Source: Troilus (2019) P A G E | 7-3 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA The Frotêt-Troilus domain (Figure 7-3) comprises the east domain of the FEGB and hosts the Troilus deposit. It is characterized by a complex and variable volcano-magmatic history, dominated by mafic volcanic rocks and coeval, cogenetic mafic intrusions, intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks and associated pyroclastic rocks. Minor epiclastic sedimentary rocks and ultramafic units are locally observed. The domain is divided in two structural regions, north and south, with the limit between them defined by the axial trace of the Frotêt Anticline (approximately E-W direction). The rocks are variably deformed and are affected by a strong regional foliation. Sub horizontal mesoscopic to megascopic folds are common, affecting both regional foliation and primary layering. The main regional structures observed in the northern structural domain are: (i) Troilus Syncline; (ii) La Fourche and Dionne dextral fault zones; and (iii) Parker inverse fault zones (Gosselin, 1996). The Troilus deposit is hosted in the northern overturned limb of the Troilus syncline. The Troilus syncline is characterized as an isoclinal fold of northeast-southwest strike. The associated axial plane is parallel to the main foliation in the region, which strikes northeast and has a moderate to steep dip towards the northwest (Fraser, 1993). The La Fourche and Dionne fault zones locally cut and segment the Troilus Syncline and correspond to important deformation corridors with an interpreted dextral sense movement. They are characterized by local centimetric to metre-scale isoclinal folds that affect the main regional schistosity, forming a crenulation cleavage. A locally pronounced, sub horizontal stretching lineation can be observed in places. The Parker fault zones represent a complex array of inverse faults, that are oriented predominantly parallel to bedding and the main regional foliation. The southern domain shows a more complex structural style with a series of major folding systems cut by several fault zones. Faults, axial fold planes and the main schistosity have an overall west-northwest-east-southeast to northwest- southeast direction. The regional metamorphic grade in the Troilus area varies from greenschist facies in the internal sectors of the belt to lower-amphibolite facies near the felsic intrusions and the borders of the belt (Gosselin, 1996). The higher metamorphic grade is apparent adjacent to boundaries of intrusions and margins of the greenstone belt. The Troilus region contains many occurrences of gold, base metal, and molybdenite mineralization, with the Troilus gold deposit being the largest. The three largest base metal volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) occurrences are the Lessard, Tortigny, and Baie Moleon deposits. P A G E | 7-4 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 7-3: Regional Geology Map; Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt Source: Troilus (2020) P A G E | 7-5 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 7.2 Project Geology The Troilus deposit is located in the northeastern region of the Frotêt-Troilus domain, and is hosted by volcanic and hypabyssal intrusive rocks of the Troilus Group in a region of intense deformation, known as the Parker domain (Gosselin, 1996). It is located within the overturned northern limb of the Troilus isoclinal syncline, which was transposed by a series of northeast- southwest striking thrust fault zones, parallel to the main regional foliation and to the volcanic bedding. On the property (Figure 7-4), the Troilus Group is represented by a thick volcanic sequence, predominantly mafic to intermediate in composition, with local felsic flows and tuffs. Synvolcanic magmatism is marked by a series of gabbro and ultramafic sills. The main lithotypes which comprise the Troilus deposit region are a metadioritic pluton, an amphibolite, and a brecciated unit, which are all crosscut by a series of felsic dikes (Figure 7-5).Late-stage dikes of mafic composition and syn- to post-tectonic granitic plutons crosscut all these rock types. The lithological contacts and a penetrative foliation steeply dip to the northwest. The following descriptions for the main lithologies, alteration, mineralization, and structural features are based mostly on a recent description of the 2018 and 2019 drill holes observations by the Troilus Gold geology team, as well as contributions from the works of Brassard (2018), Brassard & Hylands (2019), Diniz (2019), Laurentia Exploration (2018), and SRK (2018). P A G E | 7-6 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 7-4: Geology Map; Troilus Gold Project Source: Troilus (2020) P A G E | 7-7 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 7-5: Geology Map; Z87, J4/J5 Zone and SW Zone Source: Troilus (2020) P A G E | 7-8 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 7-6: Project Geology Map; Schematic Cross-section Source: Troilus (2020) 7.2.1 Local Lithological Units Four main lithological units are recognized in the Troilus deposit region, broadly divided in: (i) mafic to felsic volcanic sequence; (ii) diorite and brecciated diorite; (iii) cross-cutting felsic dikes, and (iv) mafic to ultramafic intrusive. A series of distinct younger, post-deformation granitic intrusions crosscut all other lithotypes. Mafic to Felsic Volcanic Sequence Dominantly occurring throughout the entire Troilus property, and surrounding the Troilus deposit region, is a thick sequence of volcanic rocks of variable composition. The south-eastern region is dominated by mafic volcanics, essentially represented by massive and/or pillow basalts. The primary volcanic textures are rarely identified, being completely transposed by a strong regional foliation. Locally, and especially observed in drill cores, the mafic volcanic rocks often display a compositional millimetric to centimetric banding, marked by alternating amphibole-rich green- to dark-green layers, with light-green or white-greyish feldspar and epidote-rich bands (Figure 7-7, photo A). In the deposit region, this lithotype is recognized on the footwall zones of Z87 and Z87S. The basalt sequence is overlain, in gradual contact, with a more intermediate to felsic composition banded and laminated sequence, as it can be observed in drill cores of Z87S (Figure 7-7, photo E). In this sequence, quartz-feldspar-rich bands and layers are dominant over light-green amphibole layers. P A G E | 7-9 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Local garnet-richquartz-rich intervals resembling volcaniclastic rocks occur towards the top of the sequence, as well as amorphous quartz-bands that could represent exhalative horizons. In the hanging wall portion of the J zones, the volcanic sequence is mainly represented by a finely laminated intermediate rock, grey to light-green in colour, often showing quartz and pink-garnet-rich horizons, that probably represent more volcaniclastic units of the sequence (Figure 7-7, photos B, C, and D). In the southern portion of the J4 pit, an amphibole-rich, volcaniclastic brecciated unit is present, containing intensely altered, irregularly shaped epidote-feldspar-rich clasts. The matrix is locally rich in magnetite. Metric to decametric-scale lenses of rhyolite are identified within the volcanic sequence, and mainly occur bordering the diorite intrusion in its western margin. White, massive rhyolites outcrop in the southwestern region of the deposit, in the Southwest and Z86 zones, and have also been described in the hanging wall of the J4 pit (Figure 7-7F). They often display an intense sericite alteration, and typically contain millimetric quartz-filled vugs, surrounded by an aphanitic quartz-feldspar matrix. The contact between the volcanic sequence and the diorite intrusion in the Z87 and J zones region is difficult to identify and appears to be gradational, with fine to very fine grained and laminated rocks, affected and transposed by intense deformation and hydrothermal alteration. Previous geologists have described an amphibolitic unit immediately surrounding the diorite intrusion, part of which could represent a metamorphic equivalent of mafic volcanic rocks. A foliated amphibole-rich rock with a penetrative schistosity has also been described in boreholes in the footwall of Z87 and amphibolite is observed in the footwall of Z86 South (Z86S) in the Sand Pit. P A G E | 7-10 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 7-7: Drill Core Photographs; Showing Mafic to Felsic Volcanic Sequence Source: Troilus (2019) A. Mafic to intermediate volcanics; footwall of Z87 South Volcaniclastic rocks, quartz-feldspar-garnet rich; hanging wall of J zones Laminated intermediate volcanic rock, mineralized; hanging wall of J zones (J5 sequence) Intermediate, laminated volcanics, Allonge Zone (northern continuity of J zones) Felsic volcanics, sulfide rich (Py-Po-Sph), Z87 South Rhyolite, J4 Diorite and Brecciated Diorite The dioritic unit forms an elongated body oriented in the northeast-southwest direction with a six kilometre strike length and a one kilometre width, entirely surrounded by the volcanic sequence. It represents the main host rock for the mineralization at the Z87, Z87S and J zones. It comprises a pale to greenish-grey rock, composed predominantly of medium to coarse grained crystals of plagioclase and hornblende dispersed in a fine-grained groundmass of feldspar, amphibole, epidote, and quartz (Carles, 2000). P A G E | 7-11 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA The Z87 hanging wall is mainly represented by brecciated diorite. Metre-scale intervals of massive, coarse to fine grained diorite, as well as porphyritic diorite, alternate with the typical brecciated diorite. The breccia is unsorted and predominantly matrix-supported (Figure 7-8), being characterized by two types of centimeter to decimeter scale pale coloured fragments: (i) massive diorite; and (ii) porphyritic diorite. Overall, fragments vary in size from less than one centimetre to over ten centimetres in diameter, are commonly rounded, and are usually elongated parallel to the main foliation. In less- deformed portions, the fragments are mostly subangular in shape. The matrix is amphibolitic, being primarily composed of fine-grained amphibole and biotite, and minor epidote, quartz, and feldspar grains. A transition from massive to fractured to brecciated diorite has been locally observed in drill core, as well as in boulders around the former open pits. In the J zones, the diorite is predominantly fine grained, and biotite-rich, particularly within the mineralized intervals. Local metric to decametric-scale, coarse grained to porphyritic diorite are observed in drill core, particularly in the hanging wall of the mineralization. Deep drill holes in the southern portion of J4 displayed thick packages of brecciated diorite, which are shown to continue to depths of up to several hundreds of metres, as was observed in drill hole TLG-ZJ419-105. The sequence is interpreted as the northern continuity of the Z87 brecciated diorite sequence. The mapped surface contact between the metadioritic pluton and the surrounding volcanic sequence is projected from drill cores, and it is described as a gradational contact. The outer margins of the metadiorite grade into the fine grained intermediate to mafic laminated rock. The plutonic nature of this unit was first postulated by Carles (2000), which stated that "well-developed igneous textures" (coarse grained phases) and the absence of extrusive features would suggest a plutonic nature, possibly emplaced at shallow depth. The fine grained diorite could also locally be the result of grain size reduction during deformation. An analysis of the lithogeochemistry dataset available for the Troilus deposit (Carles, 2000; Larouche 2005) shows several distinct compositions among diorite samples that are associated with the observations of variable textures. These observations strongly suggest a polyphasic intrusive history for the Troilus Dioritic suite, yet a more comprehensive and detailed study is required (Diniz, 2019). U-Pb zircon dating for the diorite yielded an age of 2791 Ma ± 1.6 Ma (D. Davis, pers. Commun. In Goodman et al., 2005), making it the oldest age-dated rock unit in the Troilus region. P A G E | 7-12 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 7-8: Photographs; Showing Diorite and Brecciated Diorite Source: Troilus (2019) A. Brecciated diorite; block on the waste pile located north of the Z87 pit. Note the elongated aspect ratio of the dioritic fragments, parallel to the penetrative foliation. B. Typical mineralized brecciated diorite in a drill core; porphyritic diorite fragments in an amphibole-biotite-rich matrix Felsic Dykes Felsic dikes crosscut the volcanic sequence, diorite, and brecciated diorite, with sharp contacts transposed parallel to the foliation. They occur predominantly around the margins of the dioritic intrusion, consisting of several discontinuous bodies, elongated parallel to subparallel to the main foliation. The felsic dikes vary from massive or aphanitic to phaneritic and strongly foliated depending on the amount of sericite (Figure 7-9). Two main decameter-thick felsic dikes occur at Z87, comprising the footwall and hanging wall of the main mineralized zone. In the J zone, the felsic dikes occur mainly in the immediate hanging wall of the mineralized diorite, are discontinuous, and occur in an anastomosing pattern, up to ten metres thick. The Z87S zone is dominated by felsic dikes, up to several metres thick, occurring in an anastomosing and locally stockwork-like pattern. P A G E | 7-13 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 7-9: Photographs; Showing Diorite and Brecciated Diorite Source: Troilus (2019) A. Felsic dikes in outcrop, 87 pit; massive to slightly laminated B. Porphyritic felsic dike showing sericite alteration overprint; apparently transposed by the main foliation, Zone 87 South C. Mineralized massive felsic dike showing silicification and sericite alteration, Zone 87 South They are variably affected by biotite alteration and by overprinting muscovite alteration. The latter forms a stockwork, probably corresponding to fracture networks. Increasing muscovite alteration may have reduced the competency of the felsic lithology resulting in it being preferentially deformed. Zones of intense muscovite alteration are strongly foliated, and give a banded texture, which can lead to confusing the dikes with a felsic tuff. Magmatic zircons in one large felsic dike, in the footwall zone of the Z87-zone orebody have been dated and yielded an age of 2782 Ma ± 6 Ma (Dion et al., 1998 in Goodman et al., 2005; Pilote et al., 1997 in Carles, 2000). Granitic Intrusions The Troilus deposit is located in the vicinity of major granitic intrusions: to the east (the Parker pluton) and to the south (the Parker Junior pluton). Pegmatite, granite dikes, and large granite bodies are observed in drill core, and in the Z87 and J4 open pits. They are present over intervals measuring a few centimetres to over 100 m in thickness. The main granite bodies are observed at depth to the northeast of, and below the Z87 gold trend. They are referred to as the footwall granite. These intrusive units generally overprint the regional foliation at the sample/core scale, but the foliation is observed to wrap around the competent granitic bodies at the regional scale. This suggest the granite bodies were emplaced during the formation of the foliation in a late- to post-tectonic P A G E | 7-14 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA timing. A preliminary U/Pb age date of 2698 Ma was determined for titanite from the Parker granite (Goodman et al., 2005). 7.2.2 Structural Geology The Troilus deposit is hosted in a zone of intense deformation and experienced upper-greenschist to lower-amphibolite metamorphic conditions. At least two regional phases of deformation are recognized in the Troilus deposit region. Deformation Phase D1 The main deformation features at Troilus correspond to a west-northwest to east-southeast ductile flattening event referred to here as D1. The main planar structure is a pervasive and ubiquitous foliation, S1. It affects most lithological units at Troilus, except for the post-tectonic granitic bodies. It is oriented N60°E on average, and dips 55° to 70° towards northwest, being slightly steeper in the J zones when compared to the Z87 and Z87S. Local variations in the foliation orientation could be related to the foliation deforming in proximity to the competent Parker and Parker Junior intrusions. The intensity of the foliation also varies among the different lithologies. Coarse grained diorite is mostly unaffected to weakly foliated. The foliation is stronger in zones of biotite or muscovite alteration, suggesting the deformation is enhanced in altered, auriferous, and less competent zones. Pre-D1 planar features such as veins, veinlets, and stockworks are variably transposed parallel to the S1 foliation. Similarly, bedding or volcano-sedimentary layering, and geological contacts are transposed parallel to the S1 foliation. Tight isoclinal F1 folds are associated with an axial planar S1 foliation, and some of these F1 folds can be rootless, illustrating that strong transposition occurred during D1. Fold axes are subparallel to the stretching lineation indicating a strong transposition. This orientation is likely to produce a downdip plunge of gold mineralization parallel to the stretching lineation. The intensity of the deformation and the tight and isoclinal nature of the folds hamper the observation of F1 fold hinges but folding in the Troilus deposit is probably ubiquitous at various scales. A down-dip stretching lineation oriented -60 322° /°ׇwithin the foliation is observed to affect diorite breccia fragments. Biotite and amphibole are preferentially oriented parallel to this lineation. The X:Z stretching ratio from breccia fragments is estimated at 6:1 and the Y:Z flattening ratio is estimated at 3:1, illustrating a strong flattening perpendicular to the foliation combined with a moderate stretching component along the lineation. Stereonets of main planar and linear structures at Troilus are shown in Figure 7-10. P A G E | 7-15 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 7-10: Stereonet of Main Planar and Linear Structures Source: Modified from SRK (2018) Deformation Phase D2 At the deposit scale, the second phase of deformation, D2, is marked by northeast-southwest striking, steep-dipping shear zones, identified in the Z87, Southwest, and Z86S zones. These shear zones are at a low angle with the S1 foliation and crosscut the S1 foliation and quartz veins. P A G E | 7-16 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA On a regional scale, this second deformation phase also corresponds to important deformation corridors with an interpreted dextral sense movement, La Fourche and Dionne fault zones (Simard, 1987; Gosselin, 1993; Gosselin, 1996), which locally cut and segmented the Troilus Syncline (F1 fold). The zones are characterized by local centimetric to metric isoclinal folds that affect the main regional schistosity, forming a crenulation cleavage. Locally a pronounced sub-horizontal stretching lineation can be observed. The Parker fault zones may also have been formed during D2 and represent a complex array of inverse faults, oriented mainly parallel to bedding and to the main regional foliation, occurring in the north-northwest border of the region, marking the contact zone with the granite-gneiss terrane. A high angle stretching lineation verging to the southeast is normally observed (Gosselin, 1993). Late NNE-SSW Brittle Faults A series of sulphide-bearing brittle faults are present on the north wall of the Z87 pit. These faults are thin fault zones (less than 0.5 m in width) characterized by a strong muscovite alteration, silicification, and the presence of sulphides. These faults are oriented subparallel to the foliation and are regularly spaced in the pit, with one every 20 m to 50 m. They are commonly present at the contact between felsic dykes and the breccia. Down-dip slickensides, reverse displacement of pegmatite dykes, and sub- horizontal to moderate northwest dipping quartz tension veins all indicate a reverse movement. The presence of muscovite, quartz, and sulphides suggests that these are sericitic faults zones that were interpreted as hosting part of the gold mineralization at Troilus, as described in Goodman et al. (2005). No significant increase in gold grade was associated with these fault zones in drill core however, suggesting they are not a significant host of the gold at Troilus. Their brittle nature, and the crosscutting relationship with pegmatite dykes indicate these faults are probably part of a possible younger D3 deformation phase. Fractures Three main fracture orientations are mapped in the deposit area (SRK, 2018). The first set, oriented at azimuth 025° and dipping at -65° west, is subparallel to the regional foliation and represents the major fracture system in the Z87 pit area. The other two sets (035°/25° and 320°/85°) cut the regional foliation almost at a right angle. The combined effect of these fractures has induced local instability in the Z87 pit. Faulting is observed locally in the pit. The main orientations of the faults are 240°/-55° and 160°/-60°. These two fault orientations do not cause any overall wall stability concerns but may create problems locally. 7.3 Mineralization The main mineralized zones at the Troilus Property occur around the margins of the Troilus Diorite, and comprise the Z87 Zone (including Z87S), and the J4/J5 Zone. Other important mineralized zones discovered to date include the northern continuity of the J4/J5 Zone, named the Allongé Zone, and the southwestern margin of the metadiorite (including the Z86 zone). Troilus is primarily an Au-Cu deposit, but contains minor amounts of Ag, Zn and Pb, as well as traces of Bi, Te, and Mo. Gold-copper mineralization at the Troilus deposit comprises two distinct styles, disseminated and vein-hosted. Gold mineralization is spatially correlated with the presence of sulphides, even though the sulphide content does not directly correlate with gold and copper grade. P A G E | 7-17 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA The matrix of the diorite breccia, the diorite and the felsic dikes represent the main host rocks for the mineralized intervals. TYPE 1 - Disseminated Mineralization Disseminated mineralization comprises the majority of the deposit's copper content (>90%, Goodman et al., 2005), particularly in the Z87. Gold and copper are predominantly associated with fine grained disseminated sulfides and/or millimetre wide sulfide streaks and stringers parallel to the main foliation, comprising between 1 wt. % and 5 wt. % of the rock. The most abundant sulfides are pyrite, chalcopyrite, and pyrrhotite. Gold occurs as fine grains of electrum, up to 20 μm wide along sulfide grain boundaries, and filling fractures within sulfide grains, containing up to 15 wt. % Ag (Goodman et al., 2005). At Z87, the mineralization is developed within an amphibolitic unit and the brecciated unit, located between the two thickest felsic dikes (Goodman et al., 2005), and it is coincident with a zone of strong biotitic alteration. Figure 7-11: Photographs; Showing Disseminated Mineralization Source: Troilus (2019) A. Disseminated pyrite in a fine grained, biotite-rich, diorite - J4 zone Brecciated Diorite; fine sulfides disseminations in the amphibole-biotite-rich matrix - 87 zone Disseminated medium grained pyrite in volcanic laminated rock - J5 zone P A G E | 7-18 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA TYPE II - Vein-hosted Mineralization This mineralization style is characterized by gold bearing veins, with gold mineralization restricted to the veins and veinlets, and is classified as gold-only, since copper mineralization is rare and erratic (Carles, 2000). This type of mineralization is reported to be hosted in all rock types occurring within the mineralized envelope in the Troilus deposit. Several generations of gold-bearing veins have been identified and described by Goodman et al. (2005), and Larouche (2005), the latter especially focused on J4 zone. With regards to grade and abundance, the most significant are quartz-chlorite (±tourmaline) veins. These veins occur in silicified wall rocks to sericitized high strain zones which cut the main foliation and the margins of felsic dikes. Gold-bearing millimetre- to centimetre wide veinlets are locally present as swarms parallel or subparallel to spaced cleavage in the silicified rocks. The veinlets contain free gold and minor amounts of sulphide. Much of the gold is fine grained and contains up to 20% Ag, however, gold grains can be up to greater than 1,000 μm in size. Locally, a second set of gold bearing quartz veinlets cut the first. These carry fine grained gold (>95%) and minor pyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, and Te- and Bi- bearing minerals, including tellurobismuthite (Bi2Te3), calaverite (AuTe2), and hessite (Ag2Te). Although volumetrically much less significant than the main disseminated mineralization, the veinlets can contain grades greater than 50 g/t Au over a one metre interval. Coarse grained gold recovered by a gravity circuit in the mill accounted for about 30% of the gold produced. Presumably much of this coarse gold was derived from the veins. High grade shoots related to the veinlet zones are oriented 40° clockwise from the main disseminated mineralization. P A G E | 7-19 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 7-12: Photographs; Showing Vein Hosted Mineralization Source: Troilus (2019) Millimetric Py-Po-rich veinlet in an altered felsic dike (sericitization and silicification) - Z87 South Atypical very high grade quartz veins, up to over 1-m thick; remobilized pyrite-chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite - J zones 7.3.1 Alteration Gold mineralization at Troilus is associated with various types of alteration described below. Biotite An early, pervasive, weak to strong biotite alteration affects the diorite, breccia, and felsic dykes. The matrix of the breccia is preferentially altered. This alteration style is widespread in the deposit and can extend up to tens of metres away from the main gold zones. Sulphide content in drill core increases with biotite alteration intensity, suggesting a genetic link between the two. The biotite is transposed parallel to the foliation, indicating alteration occurred prior or during the main deformation event. The foliation intensity increases in strongly biotite altered intervals, due to the lower competency of the biotite-bearing rocks. P A G E | 7-20 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Muscovite The vein-hosted mineralization is spatially related to a strong sericitization within the high strain zones, better developed in the felsic dikes, reaching up to several centimetres (Carles, 2000). Sericitization is also present in the amphibolite and the matrix of the breccia. A weak to strong muscovite alteration is present in some felsic dykes and varies in texture from pervasive to stockwork. It also locally alters the diorite and the breccia. Gold mineralization can be present in muscovite altered rocks, but sulphide content does not increase with the presence of muscovite alteration. Muscovite stockwork-like textures are locally transposed by the main foliation, indicating muscovite alteration occurred after biotite alteration but prior or during the main deformation event. Zones of higher foliation intensity, and thus of higher deformation, occur in strongly muscovite-altered rocks, probably due to the lower competency of these lithologies compared to unaltered rocks. The most highly deformed and sericitized parts of the rock are commonly surrounded by a silicified envelope that could reach several metres in width. Calcic Metasomatism A syn-deformationepidote-amphibole alteration occurs both pervasively and as veins in the deposit area. It consists of pervasive calcium-rich minerals such as calcium amphiboles, epidote, or calcite occurring in two metre- to ten metre intervals in drill core, or in discrete layers or bands measuring less than 20 cm. Veins of quartz, calcite, epidote, grossular garnet, and diopside may also be locally present. Gold mineralization is present locally in calc-silicate altered rocks, however, barren calc- silicate altered rocks also occur. Calc-silicate bands and veins can be parallel to the foliation, folded by the main deformation event, or can crosscut the foliation, all indicating that calc-silicate alteration occurred during the main deformation event. 7.4 Mineralized Zones There are four main deposits that make up the Troilus Gold Project: Zone 87, Zone 87 South, J Zone and SW Zone (Figure 7-13) P A G E | 7-21 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 7-13: Main Mineralized Zones Source: Troilus (2019) 7.4.1 Zone 87 The main pit of the Troilus Mine, operated by Inmet from 1996 to 2010, was developed in the Z87 orebody. The mineralization in the Z87 occurs as a series of anastomosing lenses, extending for P A G E | 7-22 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA approximately 1,300 m along strike from 12,900N to 14,200N with variable thickness and locally reaching over 100 m wide. With increasing depth, individual mineralized lenses coalesce to form a single sheet-like body that was approximately 40 m thick on average (Fraser, 1993). The long axis in the Z87 is oriented N35°E with the orebody dipping to 55° to 65° northwest, from southwest- to northeastern portions, respectively. Detailed studies of Z87 blasthole data and diamond drill intersections revealed the presence of higher-grade shoots, which plunge to the west-northwest at -30° to -50°. The north and south extensions of Z87 "horsetail" out into narrower branches of mineralization. Two branches are well defined in the north, whereas three branches are less defined to the south. In Z87, the peak of enrichment in gold and copper overlap but are not exactly coincident. A metal zonation is observed, associated with the sulfide content. The structural footwall is enriched in a chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite assemblage, with copper more abundant than gold. This zone grades into an intermediate pyrite-chalcopyrite zone, which comprises the main ore zone of the deposit and contains gold and copper. The structural hanging wall is dominated by pyrite, and it is gold-rich relative to copper. 7.4.2 Zone 87 South Z87S is located directly southwest of the main former open pit mine, Z87. The two zones are separated by a felsic dyke and a zone of intense deformation dipping at 45° to 55° northwest. Z87S itself dips of ~50° northwest. This angle suggests Z87 and Z87S may merge at approximately 450 m below surface. The presence of a gold rich interval below Z87 in borehole TLG-Z8718-002 is probably the expression of Z87S at depth. The 2019 drill program in Z87S was designed to follow-up on the positive few holes drilled in this zone in 2018. The new results have outlined extensions of mineralization to the south and down-dip of the previously known mineral envelope in Z87. The mineralization at Z87S is visually comparable to what is seen in the main zone of Z87, however the geology can be characterised as more felsic (silicic) alteration and is distinctly transitioning into a unit of massive sulphides (primarily pyrite with chalcopyrite) in the footwall. A preliminary geochemical study of Z87S has a recognizable base metal signature that is unique to this area. This zone also exhibits the same structural pinch and swell nature of mineralization as the other main mineralized zones. The host rock of that sulphide- rich zone is characterized by and intermediate to mafic volcanic unit similar to the sulphides rich zone of the hanging wall of J4 corresponding to the south-western extension of the J5 zone. 7.4.3 J4/J5 Zone The J Zone orebody hosts two mineral zones: J4 and J5. J4 is the smaller of the two formerly mined open pits along with the main Z87 zone. The ore bodies in the J4 zone are hosted in the northern continuity of the Troilus Diorite and, similarly to what is observed in the main zones Z87 and Z87S, are elongated parallel to a penetrative northeast trending foliation, moderately to steeply dipping to the north west. P A G E | 7-23 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA From top to bottom, the sequence comprises (i) a volcaniclastic unit, occurring along the hanging wall of the mineralization, and composed of well laminated intermediate to felsic rocks, locally mineralized, with semi-massive sulfide occurrences; and (ii) a thick metadioritic unit, comprising fine to coarse grained diorites that are locally brecciated. They are commonly crosscut by decametric to metric-scale felsic dikes, which are mostly concentrated in the upper parts of the sequence, in the immediate hanging wall of the mineralized intervals. Towards the bottom of the sequence, in the footwall, typical diorite breccias are present, displaying intense silicification and being locally importantly mineralized. The main mineralized intervals in the J4 zone are characterized by sulfide stringers and fine sulfide disseminations along the foliation occurring within a very fine grained biotite-rich and silicified diorite. Pyrite is the main sulfide, and it is intrinsically associated with gold mineralization. Results from hole TLG-J419-092 extended the limits of the gold-rich mineralization outside of the known mineral resource envelope both at depth and to the east. This zone located in the footwall of the main gold zone of J4 is characterized by a far less deformed texture than typical J Zone mineralization with clear brecciation and disseminated sulphides within the recognizable Troilus Diorite was identified in the stratigraphic footwall. Compared to Z87, the J4 Zone has a lower copper grade, more free gold, and dips more steeply at -65°. J4 extends for approximately 1,200 m from 14,100N to 15,300N and is approximately 200 m wide from 9,500E and 9,700E. Individual mineralized shoots plunge steeper to the north. The north half of J4, from approximately 14,600N, contains one main corridor of mineralization, which is 20 m to 50 m in horizontal width. Grade-contoured blasthole data reveal the presence of closely spaced lenses, which strike to mine-grid northeast and dip towards mine-grid northwest. These lenses are located within and extend beyond the interpreted mineralized envelope limits. In the southern half of J4, three main lenses of generally lower grade and more diffused gold mineralization have been identified. The mineralization here averages approximately 100 m in horizontal width with intervening waste. 7.4.4 Southwest Zone (SW Zone) The SW Zone is situated approximately 3 km southwest of the Z87 Zone. The current interpretation, based on recent drilling, is that the SW Zone appears to be the nose of a synclinal fold with a gentle plunge to the northwest (Figure 7-14). As observed in all main mineralized zones on the Property, the SW Zone lithological sequence is comprised by a dominantly mafic footwall volcanic sequence, and a more intermediate to felsic hanging wall (Figure 7-14). This volcanic package is intruded by syn-volcanic dioritic and felsic rocks. Mineralization mainly associated with diorites, brecciated diorites, and felsic rocks. The SW Zone is located within the hinge zone of the interpreted Troilus Syncline, in a zone of tight folding. It has been divided in two distinct structural domains: the eastern domain, named the "Main Zone", which hosts the largest part of the mineralized horizons, and received most of the drilling executed so far

the western domain, which shows a narrower mineralized horizon, yet to be detailed drilled The Eastern Domain, or Main Zone, dominantly strikes ENE and comprises the eastern limb of the interpreted syncline. The Western Domain clearly offset the eastern portion, striking slightly more NE. P A G E | 7-24 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA A major strike-slip shear zone is interpreted to have overprinted the folding system and characterizes a northeast dominant structure parallel to the fold axis, as can be observed in the local geological map and schematic block model (Figure 7-15). This shear zone is interpreted to be parallel to the main bedding and foliation, dipping to southwest. This structure is well marked by the geological distinction between east and west domains, as well as by a clear distinct strike angle of both limbs. Figure 7-14: Geology Map of the SW Zone; showing drill hole traces Source: Troilus (2020) P A G E | 7-25 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 7-15: Geology Map of the SW Zone; showing drill hole traces Source: Troilus (2020) The footwall mafic volcanic sequence in the Southwest zone represents a homogeneous package, composed of dark green, amphibole-rich, fine- to locally coarse-grained rocks. Locally, it contains sericite and sulfide-rich metric to decametric intervals, laminated/banded, occurring mainly within the upper part of the sequence. These intervals are normally anomalous in Au, Zn, Ag, S. The dominant sulfide is pyrrhotite. Intrusive felsic rocks occurring in the SW Zone comprise mainly two different lithotypes: (i) feldspar porphyry and (ii) felsic dikes. They share similar compositional and textural characteristics and are often mistaken due to the lithological similarities and alteration pattern. Both Felsic dikes and feldspar porphyry units show porphyritic textures, with felspar phenocrysts dispersed in a quartz-rich groundmass. Intense silica and sericite alteration are commonly observed in both units. Felsic dikes are thinner and occur as "arrays" of several "dikes", cross cutting the sequence, and often concentrated in the contact zone between mafic footwall and more intermediate to felsic hanging wall. P A G E | 7-26 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA The feldspar porphyry defines a continuous, with tens of meters thick unit, occurring immediately above the mafic footwall sequence. It hosts an important part of the mineralization found in the eastern domain of SW zone. It is generally lower grade, and relatively copper-poor, compared to the mineralized intervals observed in the magnetite-rich breccia occurring in the hanging wall of the feldspar porphyry unit. A magnetite-rich and highly silicified brecciated unit represents the main host rock for gold and copper mineralization at the SW Zone and occurs within typical fine-grained, locally porphyritic diorites. The original textures and composition have completely been replaced by an intense silica alteration. The brecciated texture is characterized by dark grey, highly silicified fragments- or pseudo-fragments, occurring in a chalcopyrite- pyrite- and magnetite-rich biotitic "matrix". Sulfides and quartz are often filling fracturing and locally forming stockwork-like textures within the magnetite-rich silicified fragments. High-grade zones are copper-rich and reach up to 10-20 meters thick. Fine-grained, porphyritic diorites occur intercalated with the brecciated, sulfide and magnetite-rich intervals. The SW Zone is defined by two key mineralized zones: the 'Main Zone' and the 'West Zone'. The Main and West Zone are predominantly differentiated by gold content and have been interpreted to represent opposite limbs of a major regional syncline that has likely been subjected to a primary, regionally emplaced phase of gold bearing mineralization (first major gold event). The Main Zone distinguishes itself from the West Zone having clearly been highly altered by a secondary/ later gold and copper bearing event, which is characterized by dark silica (quartz) flooding, brecciated (fractured) fragments, and intense fracture-filling chalcopyrite (main source of copper) and pyrite, pervasive magnetite, as well as free gold. Higher grade intervals appear associated with the highly altered Main Zone resulting from local, focused structural controls and fluid traps acting as a conduit for alteration/mineral deposition. The SW Zone and the Z87 show important similarities in terms of host rocks, mineralization style and geochemistry, as summarized below: similar Au-Cu-Ag metal association

Au-Cu-Ag metal association high-grade Au associated with chalcopyrite (filling micro-fracturing and in sulfide margins)

Au associated with chalcopyrite (filling micro-fracturing and in sulfide margins) zoning: py-rich hanging wall, py-Ccp core zone, py-Po footwall

py-rich hanging wall, py-Ccp core zone, py-Po footwall main host rocks:

o brecciated/pseudo-brecciated upper ore body: higher grade, Au-Cu association

o felsic unit/alteration: bottom ore body, lower grade, relatively Cu-poor; ("felsic dike" with porphyritic textures at Z87 & Feldspar Porphyry at SWZ)

brecciated/pseudo-brecciated upper ore body: higher grade, Au-Cu association felsic unit/alteration: bottom ore body, lower grade, relatively Cu-poor; ("felsic dike" with porphyritic textures at Z87 & Feldspar Porphyry at SWZ) least altered, medium to coarse-grained typical diorite in the hanging wall

coarse-grained typical diorite in the hanging wall mafic, amphibole-rich, volcanic sequence in the footwall Both zones are located within the same structural corridor represented by the eastern limb of the interpreted Troilus syncline, comprising an intensely altered and deformed sequence, with a P A G E | 7-27 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA dominantly felsic "core", separating two distinct domains: a mafic-dominant footwall, and the intermediate intrusive package at the hanging wall ( Figure 7-16). The similarities between the two zones reinforce the potential to expand mineralization towards the underexplored 3.5 km linear trend that separate Z87 and Southwest Zone. Figure 7-16 presents a schematic and simplified representation of the different domains hosting mineralization on the Property. It also highlights a structural corridor that links the Z87 Zone and SW Zone marked by similar mineralization style, host rocks and geochemical signature. Figure 7-16: Simplified Geology Map of the Mineralized Zones on the Property; highlighting the structural corridor Source: Troilus (2020) P A G E | 7-28 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 7.5 Prospects/Exploration Targets This section details lithological and structural particularities of the following potential mineralized extension zones (Figure 7-17): Z87 North Extension

J4 South Extension

J4 West Extension (J5 South Extension)

J4/J5 Zone North Extension (Allongé Zone) Figure 7-17: Exploration Targets on the Property Source: Troilus (2019) P A G E | 7-29 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 7.5.1 Z87 North Extension The northernmost current borehole at Z87 is TLG-Z8718-044W. The mineralized horizon is intersected near the bottom of the hole. The intersection includes 10.58 g/t Au equivalent over two metres, and 7.82 g/t Au equivalent over six metres (Troilus Gold press release, October 31, 2018), and could correspond to the downdip extension of a gold trend present at surface. The intersection of gold in TLG-Z8718044W opens the potential for an extension of the gold mineralization to the north. Near Surface Potential: Most of historical holes drilled at the northern extension of Z87 Pit are enriched in gold. Holes KN 38, 39, 46, 101, 102, 139, 376, 397 and 398 show gold values that can be traced up to one kilometre and follow a 360° trend. Deep Potential: Hole TLG-J419-105, drilled from the hanging wall of J4, confirmed that the same geological sequence from Z87 can be trace as far as 650 m to the north of the Z87 Pit at a vertical depth of 750 m. 7.5.2 J4 South Extension The Zone J4 gold trend at surface bends to the south and toward Z87. In TLG-ZJ418-076 and 083, the best auriferous intersections are located at the bottom of the hole, which validates the interpreted change of direction of the main gold trend. The main potential for the extension of Zone J4 to the south lies in the area between J4 and Z87, however, the potential for gold mineralization is also open to the south-southwest and to the west. 7.5.3 J4 West Extension (J5 South Extension) The results of the 2019 drilling program have significantly extended the boundaries of known mineralization at depth from the northeast to the southwest in the J4 Zone, well beyond the formerly mined J4 pit. The shallower intercepts of most holes are believed to be mineral extensions from the neighbouring J5 mineral zone. This is further evidence that suggest that J4 and J5 zones may prove to be one and the same. The J4 and J5 zones remain open at depth. 7.5.4 J Zone North Extension (Allongé Zone) In October 2018, Troilus began a preliminary surface exploration program focused on applying its newly developed structural and geological model regionally to the Troilus belt. A total of 172 samples were collected from 157 outcrops and were sent for assay. Results have defined a clear extension of mineralization from J Zone over a strike length of 1.8 km extending from the edge of the J Zone to the northeast. Prospecting and mapping have identified additional gold-bearing mineralization located along the north-easterly strike projection of the J Zone. These newly discovered units, paired with minimal local historic drilling, have opened the potential to expand the Troilus deposit to the northeast. Highlights: 110 g/t Au (visible gold) from rock grab sample approximately one kilometre along strike from J4 open pit hosted in foliated diorite, the same host rock as the J Zone

4.33 g/t Au, 1% Cu, and 49.5 g/t Ag from channel sampling located directly adjacent to the Troilus North and 1.8 km northeast of J Zone P A G E | 7-30 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA 1.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Cu and 16.3 g/t Ag hosted in altered rhyolites from a grab sample located directly southwest of 4.33 g/t channel sample

1.4 g/t Au, 0.6% Cu, and 10.3 g/t Ag from channel sampling less than 400 m from the northeast limit of J4 open pit Based on the positive 2018 surface results, an exploration drilling program was carried out in 2019, with a total of 12 DDHs on three sections spaced 500 m apart. The new results have successfully confirmed the potential to extend the J Zone mineralization to the northeast. The mineralized intervals in the Allongé Zone lie within the same geological sequence present in the hanging wall of the J zones, comprising a finely laminated intermediate to mafic volcanic sequence, locally intercalated with rhyolite metric layers, and the Troilus Diorite, which continues north up to the southern margin of the Allongé Lake (Figure 7-18and Figure 7-19). Gold mineralization is observed to be associated with pyrite-richmillimetric-scale layers and stringers that are oriented parallel to a penetrative northeast foliation, occurring both within the diorite and the volcanic sequence. P A G E | 7-31 14/10/2020 TROILUS GOLD CORP. PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE TROILUS GOLD PROJECT QUEBEC, CANADA Figure 7-18: Geology Map, Allongé Zone; showing 2019 drill holes Source: Troilus (2019) P A G E | 7-32 14/10/2020 Attachments Original document

