Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2023) - Trojan Gold Inc. (CSE: TGII) (OTC Pink: TRJGF) (FSE: KC1) ("TGI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jason Bagg as a Director to replace William Moore who has recently resigned as a Director to pursue other business.

Jason Bagg is currently President, CEO and Director of Puranium Energy Ltd., a uranium exploration company, listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Mr. Bagg brings over 20 years of financial, technology and mining industry experience. He started his career with large firms in the capital markets space working with retail and institutional investors, later focusing on the mining industry. During his time with several exchange listed junior mining companies, he was involved at a high management level to develop corporate strategy and investor awareness.

Charles Elbourne, President and CEO of the Company stated, "I am very pleased to welcome Jason to the Board. His appointment will be highly beneficial to Trojan as we look to build shareholder value and execute our current strategy. We look forward to Jason's insight and leadership as the Company works to capitalize on its strategically located properties in northwestern Ontario."

The Company would also like to announce that it has granted Jason Bagg 200,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share, vests immediately and expires three years from the date of the grant.

Trojan is an active Ontario-based prospect generator junior exploration company, led by a team of professionals having exploration, engineering, project financing and permitting experience. Trojan has accumulated land positions in the Hemlo Gold Camp and Shebandowan Greenstone Belt which in management's view represent mineral exploration potential. For further information on the Company, please visit www.trojangold.com. Trojan is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol (CSE: TGII) and the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol TRJGF.

