Tronics Microsystems : HALF YEAR RESULTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021





Grenoble, France and Dallas, TX, USA – December 23, 2021 - Tronics, a TDK Group Company that manufactures customized MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications, has announced its results for the first half of fiscal year 2022 (from April 1 to September 30, 2021).

Tronics' Board of Directors met on December 17, 2021 and approved the financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2022, which were presented to the Supervisory Board on the same day.

The half-year financial report has been made publicly available and submitted to the French Market Authorities this day. This report is posted on the company's investors website, in the ”Financial Documents” section: www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com.





Consolidated half-year results

in €k (IFRS) - unaudited First half of

fiscal year 2022 First half of

fiscal year 2021 From April 1 to September 30, 2021 From April 1 to September 30, 2020 Revenue 6,385 3,851 Operating income (1,968) (3,239) Financial result (586) 1,108 Group share of net income (2,454) (2,018)



Revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2022 totalled €6.4M, a significant increase compared with the same period of last fiscal year (from April 1 to September 30, 2020), driven by the growth of the manufacturing activities, which generated revenues of €5.1M, an increase of +63% compared to the same period of last year. Engineering activities, dedicated to the development and the industrialization of future customized MEMS products at Group level, accounted for €1.3M in the first half of fiscal year 2022 (versus €0.7M in the first half of fiscal year 2021).

Consolidated operating income for the first half of fiscal year 2022 amounted to €(2.0)M. This improvement is mainly due to the increase in revenues.

After recognition of a financial loss of €0.6M related to a negative foreign exchange impact on the loans granted by Tronics' parent company, TDK Electronics AG (a large part of this debt being accounted for in US dollars), the Group share of consolidated net income amounted to €(2.5)M.





BALANCE-SHEET STRUCTURE

As of September 30, 2021, Tronics' equity amounted to €(27.9)M, including the losses generated by the Group at both production sites during the half-year period. Cash amounted to €3.9M and gross debt to €50M, mainly related to the debt towards TDK Electronics AG.

In the first half of fiscal year 2022, Tronics benefited from additional loans granted by TDK Electronics AG for a total of €3.3M.





OUTLOOK

In the second half of fiscal year 2022, Tronics expects to continue its growth momentum in the manufacturing activities in France, still focused on the ramp-up of the existing product portfolio and new product launches, which allow for increased sales of innovative MEMS products for high value-added inertial and industrial applications.

-----





About Tronics Microsystems

Tronics Microsystems is a division of TDK's Temperature & Pressure Sensors Business Group that manufactures custom MEMS products and standard inertial sensors. Addressing high-growth markets relying on increasing miniaturization of electronic devices, the company provides custom and standard products especially to the industrial, aeronautics, security, and medical markets. Founded in 1997, Tronics is located in Crolles, near Grenoble (France) and in Dallas, Texas (United States), and has around 100 employees, most of them engineers and scientists. Upon completion of the capital increase ending December 2021, TDK Electronics AG now holds 87% of Tronics shares.

* ISIN code: FR0004175099 ALTRO







About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately “Attracting Tomorrow.” It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In the 2021 financial year, TDK achieved a turnover of USD 13.3 billion and employed around 129,000 people worldwide.

