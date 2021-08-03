Log in
    ALTRO   FR0004175099

TRONICS MICROSYSTEMS

(ALTRO)
Tronics Microsystems : UPDATE OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021

08/03/2021 | 02:05am EDT
Grenoble, France and Dallas TX, USA – August 3, 2021 – Tronics, a TDK Group Company that manufactures customized MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications, has announced the availability and the filing with the French Financial Markets Authority of an updated version of its Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, published on July 12, 2021.

At its meeting on August 2, 2021, the Supervisory Board approved the Executive Board's proposal to update the agenda of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on September 29, 2021, and to add two resolutions concerning the delegation of authority to the Executive Board to implement:

  • a potential capital increase assuring preferential subscription rights
  • a potential capital increase reserved for employees with the suspension of preferential subscription rights

The Supervisory and Executive Board's reports have been updated accordingly and included in the Annual Financial Report in order to reflect these elements.

This updated report is available in accordance with applicable regulations and is accessible in the “Investors” section of the Tronics website under “Financial Documents”: www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com

About Tronics Microsystems

Tronics Microsystems is a division of TDK's Temperature & Pressure Sensors Business Group that manufactures customized MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications. Addressing high-growth markets relying on increasing miniaturization of electronic devices, the company provides customized and standard products especially to the industrial, aeronautics, security, and medical markets. Founded in 1997, Tronics is located in Crolles near Grenoble (France) and in Dallas, Texas (United States) and has around 100 employees, most of them engineers and scientists. Following a tender offer ending January 2017, TDK Electronics AG now holds 74 percent of Tronics' shares. * ISIN code : FR0004175099 ALTRO

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately “Attracting Tomorrow.” It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In the 2021 financial year, TDK achieved a turnover of USD 13.3 billion and employed around 129,000 people worldwide.

TRONICS CONTACT

Vincent Gaff

Director, Marketing & Business Development

Phone: 00 33 4 76 97 29 50

info@tronicsgroup.com

For more information: www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com/en


