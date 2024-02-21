STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), a leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, today announced that Dr. Vanessa Guthrie has decided to not seek re-election as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Dr. Guthrie will step off the Tronox Board with effect from February 21, 2024. Dr. Guthrie also serves on the Board of Directors of Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. ("Lynas"), an Australian producer of rare earth materials. Her decision to not stand for re-election at Tronox was solely related to the growing importance of rare earth mineral mining and processing for Tronox and the foreseeable conflict of interest which might arise as and when Tronox and Lynas begin competing in this fast growing sector of the green energy transformation. Rare earth materials are regarded as a "critical mineral" by the United States, European Union, Australia and other major economies due to their importance in producing the types of permanent magnets required in electric vehicle motors, wind turbines and other strategic end markets.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire company, we would like to thank Vanessa for her many contributions to Tronox," said Ilan Kaufthal, non-executive chairman of Tronox. "Vanessa played an important role in helping Tronox develop its detailed decarbonization road map to achieve net zero by 2050 as well as several other sustainability initiatives. Since joining our Board in March 2019, her operational experience, thoughtful perspective, and overall business insight have been valuable in positioning Tronox for long-term success. We wish her great success in her future endeavors."

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals, including the rare earth-bearing mineral, monazite. With approximately 6,500 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit tronox.com.

