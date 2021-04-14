Log in
Tronox : Announces Dates For First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release & Webcast Conference Call

04/14/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
STAMFORD, Conn., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) announced today the following schedule for its first quarter 2021 earnings release and webcast conference call:

Earnings Release: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after the market close via PR Newswire and the Tronox Holdings plc website: tronox.com

Webcast Conference Call: Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET (New York).  The live call is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.

Internet Broadcast:  investor.tronox.com
Dial-in Telephone Numbers:
United States: 1-866-270-1533
International:  1-412- 317-0797

Conference Call Presentation Slides will be used during the conference call and are available on our investor relations website:  investor.tronox.com

Conference Call Replay: Available via the internet and telephone beginning on April 29, 2021, by 11:00 a.m. ET (New York), until May 4, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ET (New York)
Internet Replay: investor.tronox.com
Replay Dial-in Telephone Numbers:
United States: 1-877- 344-7529
International: 1-412- 317-0088
Replay Access Code: 10154942

About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With approximately 6,500 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit Tronox.com.

Media Contact: Melissa Zona
+1.636.751.4057

Investor Contact: Jennifer Guenther
+1.646.960.6598

 

