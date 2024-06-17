UNITED STATES

Entry into Material Definitive Agreement

As previously disclosed, on May 9, 2024, TROOPS, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a sale and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with LIANTENG LIMITED (the "Vendor"), for the purchase of the entire issued and outstanding share capital of Riches Holdings Limited ("Riches Holdings"), a company incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands, for the consideration of $13,400,000 (the "Consideration"). The Consideration shall be satisfied by the Company through the issurance of convertible promissory note (the "Note") to the Vendor for the principal amount of $13,400,000. The Note was issued by the Company to the Vendor on May 9, 2024, with a Maturity Date of May 9, 2029. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Company will own the entire issued and outstanding share capital of Riches Holdings.

On May 31, 2024, completion of the Agreement has occurred.

