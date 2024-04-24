Tropical Battery Company Limited's 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held online only. Shareholders who wish to participate and vote must pre-register. To register, please visit: https://iteneri.com/tropicalbattery.

To request information on individual share accounts/JCSD account numbers, shareholders may contact the Jamaica Central Securities Depository Limited by sending an email to jcsdrs@jamstockex.com or calling (876) 967-3271.

When registering online, shareholders will need to provide their Full Name, Email Address, JCSD Account Number/Tax Registration Number and Contact Number. Once the live stream credentials have been provided, they should not be shared with any third party. Shareholders, upon registering to attend and participate, will be able to vote on the resolutions being considered at the meeting.

Members of the media and the public may attend but will not be able to vote on resolutions.