- April 3, 2024
- 1:54 pm
Tropical Battery Company Limited (TROPICAL) has advised that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to consider payment of a dividend to shareholders, the Board agreed to defer the decision to a date to be announced.
Disclaimer
Tropical Battery Company Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2024 18:57:04 UTC.