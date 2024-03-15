- March 15, 2024
- 9:33 am
Tropical Battery Company Limited advises its valued shareholders and the general public that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on April 2, 2024. The primary agenda for this meeting will be to consider the payment of dividends to its shareholders.
