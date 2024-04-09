As part of its strategic planning, Tropical Battery Company Limited (TROPICAL) has renamed certain posts within the organisation. The Company hereby notifies that the members of the management team, including recent changes and senior management of subsidiaries, are as follows:

Alexander Melville

Chief Executive Officer

Alexander Melville, who held the post of Managing Director, has been appointed as CEO effective March 1, 2024. He remains a Director on the. Board of Directors. He has been with Tropical Battery since April 1, 1996 including as Managing Director and has more than 26 years of industry work experience in the Automotive/Battery Business. The experience ranges from warehouse hand, receivables clerk, finance director, to his current role. The highlights during this time would be the transition to real-time sales accounting for all of our retail stores, restructuring shareholder equity with significant investment from our parent company, and helping to put the right people in the right seats, then inspiring and motivating them to achieve growth rates significantly above our industry growth rates. Alexander, also sits on the Board of Eppley Limited, a finance and investment company listed on the JSE, and is on the Audit and Remuneration Committees of that company. Additionally, on Chukka Group Boards; Diverze Assets Inc., Diverze Properties, and as the Treasury Director of Chukka Caribbean Adventures Ltd (a regional Nature Adventure Tour Company).

Daniel Melville

Chief Operating Officer

Daniel Melville, who held the post of Deputy Managing Director, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer effective March 1, 2024. On May 19, 2004, Daniel took-up the role as the VP Sales & Marketing at Tropical Battery, where his skills allowed him to lead the sales Team and execute successful customer service strategies. Since taking over this role the sales have grown by more than 15% annually on average. He teams up with all department heads to brainstorm, motivate and inspire our fellow employees, while overseeing business operations. In June 2021 he was promoted to Deputy Managing Director. Daniel is also a board member, and his mandate is to ensure that Tropical Battery is constantly moving towards fulfilment of its short-term and long-term goals and does not diverge from its strategic plan. Before Tropical Battery, he worked for over 14 years at the Chukka Group. Both on the operating side and the marketing team. Prior to joining same, he worked with Carnival Cruise Lines which helped him to gain a unique understanding of visitors' vacation preferences and needs.

Reshando Mais

Chief Financial Controller

Reshando Mais, who held the post of Financial Controller, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2024. Reshando joined Tropical Battery Company Limited on June 29, 2017, in the capacity of Financial Controller. He is responsible for the accounting and financial operations of the Company which includes, generating and reporting periodic financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. He is a graduate of Northern Caribbean University and University of the Commonwealth Caribbean, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with emphasis in Accounting and a Commonwealth Executive Master of Business Administration respectively. He has over 10 years of experience in accounting, external audit real estate industry and merchandising.

David Walton

Chief Marketing Officer

David Walton, who held the post of Director of Sales and Marketing, has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer effective March 1, 2024. David joined our Management Team on August 9, 2021 in the capacity of Director of Sales & Marketing. David is an innovative commercial leader with a background in both Sales & Marketing. With over 20 years of experience as a team lead for commercially successful brands, in the alcoholic beverage and FMCG industries, as well as entrepreneurial ventures in the Entertainment & Hospitality Industry, David has consistently built brands and delivered commercial results.

Stacy-Ann Spence

Operations Manager

Stacy-Ann has been a part of the Tropical Battery family since November 9, 2015. Her portfolio includes direct oversight of our warehouse distribution, Battery Recycling & Export coordination, Occupational Health & Safety, Corporate Social Responsibility, Administration & Maintenance Management and overall general operations. Stacy-Ann graduated from the University of the West Indies with honors in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Labour & Employment Relations.

Sandra Russell

Talent Manager

Sandra Russell, who held the post of Human Resource Manager, has been appointed as Talent Manager. Sandra joined our management team on January 14, 2019, in the capacity of Human Resource Manager. She studied at both local and overseas institutions where she now holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resource Management from Madison University, USA., and a Diploma in Personnel Management & Industrial Relation from IMP. Mrs. Russell has twenty-four (24) years of management experience in the private sector namely Lasco Distributors Limited. She also served in the Banking and Public Sector as well.

Kamesha Robinson



Corporate Governance Administrator

Kamesha Robinson has been appointed as Corporate Governance Administrator effective February 2, 2023. Kamesha joined the Tropical Battery family on March 1, 2010. She oversees the Administration Department and provides comprehensive support to the Board of Directors. With over 16 years' experience in the telecommunications, retail and automotive industries, she comes with high-quality administrative skills and solid general business knowledge. Prior to Tropical Battery, she worked at Mossel Jamaica Ltd. (Digicel) in the areas of Customer Service and Site Acquisition. She graduated with honors from Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 2000 with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Marketing and a Diploma in Business Administration.

Jeffrey Brown

Information Technology Manager

Jeffrey Brown was appointed as Information Technology Manager in February 2023. He is a seasoned IT professional with over 18 years of experience in managing and maintaining complex network infrastructure, hardware, and software systems. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strong ability to support and optimize operations for a variety of organizations in Jamaica. Jeffrey has been with Tropical Battery since February 27, 2023, he oversees the entire IT infrastructure, administers LAN and wireless (WAN) networks, and leads project management initiatives. Jeffrey's career trajectory demonstrates a deep dedication to the IT field. He has consistently developed his skills and taken on increasingly complex roles, showcasing his ability to adapt and thrive in different environments. With his comprehensive knowledge, technical expertise, and leadership qualities, Jeffrey Brown is a valuable asset to any organization requiring a reliable and efficient IT manager.

Orane Gray

Consultant IT

Effective February 2023, Orane Gray is no longer part of the senior management team but remains a consultant to the Company for information technology. Orane Gray perviously served as Information Technology Manager.

Oliver Hill

CEO, Tropical Renewable Energy, Tropical Mobility and Tropical Finance

Oliver Hill is CEO of Tropical Renewable Energy, Tropical Mobility and Tropical Finance, majority-owned subsidiaries established in 2022. Oliver joined Tropical Battery on October 4, 2021. The subsidiaries aims to facilitate the transition to sustainable energy and transport. Oliver brings nearly two decades of experience in mergers and acquisitions intelligence and consulting across Latin America and the Caribbean. Prior to joining Tropical Battery, he worked as a consultant with the Inter-American Development Bank, where he supported the energy, water, and state modernization portfolios. Oliver holds a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University and a Master of Science from Columbia University.

Karina Chez

CEO, Kaya Energy Group

Mrs. Karina Chez brings extensive business management and international trade experience to the KAYA team. Karina has been a part of the team since April 1, 2019. She is a strategic visionary driving the company's growth into the future. Karina is a sought-after international speaker who has presented on topics including solar energy, entrepreneurship, women's leadership, and climate change. She has a broad business network relevant to KAYA's growth, including serving as the founding President of ASOFER, the Dominican Republic's renewable energy association; a former president and board member Entrepreneurs' Organization; a former Board Member of AIRD; and the Chapter Director of Startup Grind. Prior to KAYA, Karina founded The Chess Group, a digital marketing firm based in Dubai and New York, and served as a marketing executive in the Middle East and North America for JumpTV. Karina received an MBA from Pace University and a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University.

Andrew Cramer

COO, Kaya Energy Group

Mr. Andrew Cramer is a cofounder and COO of KAYA and oversees project development and implementation processes. He is a frequent speaker at regional energy and technology conferences - including the MIT Technology Review's EmTech and the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum - on topics including the role disruptive technologies like machine learning will play in the renewable energy industry. Prior to KAYA, Andrew worked with the United Nations as a post-conflict electoral consultant in countries including Timor-Leste, Nepal, Sudan, Comoros, Afghanistan and Libya. In 2017, Andrew was selected to be among 90 thought leaders from around the world to participate in a program - funded by Google and based on the NASA Ames Research Facility in Silicon Valley - to examine how exponential technologies can be leveraged to address the negative impacts of climate change. Andrew has a degree in Environmental Sciences from Loyola University Chicago and a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University.

Chris Wunderlich

Chief Executive Officer, Rose Electronics Distributing Co.

Chris Wunderlich was appointed the CEO of Rose Electronics Distributing effective January 30, 2024. Chris possesses a solid background in operations and engineering. His tenure in previous roles has been distinguished by significant enhancements in manufacturing processes and operational efficiency. Emphasizing talent development and continuous improvement in his leadership style, Chris aligns well with Tropical Battery's vision for the company. His strategic approach in empowering teams to solve complex challenges and his commitment to refining operational systems position him as a key leader, ready to drive Rose Electronics towards a future of innovation and success.

Tim Gray

Director of Business Intelligence & Accounting, Rose Electronics Distributing Co.

Tim Gray continues bringing a rich tapestry of experience that blends military discipline with business acumen. His nine-year tenure in the US Marine Corps, marked by leadership in high-pressure environments, laid a foundation for his subsequent success in the business world. With a Bachelor's in Managerial Economics from UC Davis, Tim has rapidly ascended in the finance and accounting sectors, demonstrating a profound ability to navigate complex challenges and implement strategic solutions. As Director of Business Intelligence and Accounting, Tim's forward-thinking approach and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in driving Rose's growth and innovation in the evolving landscape of battery technology.